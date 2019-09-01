tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, at Stavelot, Belgium

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Blancpain GT World Challenge America, Watkins Glen Invitational, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.

2 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Pro4 and Pro2, Silver State Showdown, at Reno, Nev. (taped)

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, at Portland, Ore. (prerace show at 3 p.m.)

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Wood Brothers" documentary on Glen and Leonard Wood (taped)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C. (prerace coverage starts at 5 p.m.)

BASEBALL

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Perfect Game 14-and-under Select Festival, at Fort Meyers, Fla.

BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: WDBJ, Big3 third-place game, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters; championship game, Triplets vs. Killer 3's, at Los Angeles

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, AVP Gold Series Championships, at Chicago

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: ESPN2, MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, at Atlanta

3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse, at Canton, Ohio

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Houston at Oklahoma

CYCLING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 9

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (taped)

DRAG RACING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis (taped)

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis

EXTREME SPORTS

11 a.m.: ESPNEWS, X Games Norway, Skate Street Eliminations and Men's Ski and Snowboard, at Fornebu, Norway

1:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, X Games Norway, Moto X Best Trick, Women's Snowboard Big Air and Women's Skateboard Street

4 p.m.: ESPNEWS, X Games Norway, Women's Ski Big Air, Moto X Best Whip, Men's Snowboard Big Air and Men's Skate Street, at Fornebu, Norway

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, X Games Norway, Men's Ski Big Air and Moto X QuarterPipe High Air, at Fornebu, Norway

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon: ACC Network Extra (on ESPN.com if your TV provider has the ACC Network TV channel), Penn State at Virginia

FITNESS

1 p.m.: WDBJ, World's Strongest Man competition (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, final round, at Valais, Switzerland

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, at Newburgh, Indiana

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, final round, at Calgary, Alberta

6:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, final round, at Portland, Ore.

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, rhythmic, at Kazan, Russia (same-day tape)

10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, apparatus finals, at Mersin, Turkey (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Del Mar Derby

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: TBS, Oakland at N.Y. Yankees

1:30 p.m.: MASN2, Miami at Washington

2 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Kansas City

4 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

7 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

ROWING

12:30 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria (delayed tape)

SOCCER 

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Everton

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Werder Bremen

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Arsenal

11:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Roma at Lazio

12 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt

2 p.m.: ACC Network (including DirecTV, Dish Network, Shentel, Citizens, Lumos, Suddenlink, Giles-Craig, Sling, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV and Playstation Vue), College Women, Penn State at Virginia

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, East Carolina at Radford

4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), College Men, Boston College at Boston University

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at Seattle

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Creighton at Wake Forest

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, UCLA at Indiana

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: WSLS, IAAF Diamond League meet, at Zurich (taped)

3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, IAAF World Challenge, at Berlin

WNBA 

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Atlanta at Seattle

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Tennessee at Illinois

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments