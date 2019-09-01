AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, at Stavelot, Belgium
3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Blancpain GT World Challenge America, Watkins Glen Invitational, at Watkins Glen, N.Y.
2 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Pro4 and Pro2, Silver State Showdown, at Reno, Nev. (taped)
3:30 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, at Portland, Ore. (prerace show at 3 p.m.)
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Wood Brothers" documentary on Glen and Leonard Wood (taped)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C. (prerace coverage starts at 5 p.m.)
BASEBALL
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Perfect Game 14-and-under Select Festival, at Fort Meyers, Fla.
BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: WDBJ, Big3 third-place game, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters; championship game, Triplets vs. Killer 3's, at Los Angeles
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, AVP Gold Series Championships, at Chicago
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN2, MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, at Atlanta
3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse, at Canton, Ohio
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Houston at Oklahoma
CYCLING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 9
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (taped)
DRAG RACING
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis (taped)
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis
EXTREME SPORTS
11 a.m.: ESPNEWS, X Games Norway, Skate Street Eliminations and Men's Ski and Snowboard, at Fornebu, Norway
1:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, X Games Norway, Moto X Best Trick, Women's Snowboard Big Air and Women's Skateboard Street
4 p.m.: ESPNEWS, X Games Norway, Women's Ski Big Air, Moto X Best Whip, Men's Snowboard Big Air and Men's Skate Street, at Fornebu, Norway
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, X Games Norway, Men's Ski Big Air and Moto X QuarterPipe High Air, at Fornebu, Norway
FIELD HOCKEY
Noon: ACC Network Extra (on ESPN.com if your TV provider has the ACC Network TV channel), Penn State at Virginia
FITNESS
1 p.m.: WDBJ, World's Strongest Man competition (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega European Masters, final round, at Valais, Switzerland
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, at Newburgh, Indiana
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, final round, at Calgary, Alberta
6:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, final round, at Portland, Ore.
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, rhythmic, at Kazan, Russia (same-day tape)
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, apparatus finals, at Mersin, Turkey (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Del Mar Derby
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: TBS, Oakland at N.Y. Yankees
1:30 p.m.: MASN2, Miami at Washington
2 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Kansas City
4 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona
7 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
ROWING
12:30 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria (delayed tape)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Everton
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Werder Bremen
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Arsenal
11:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Roma at Lazio
12 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt
2 p.m.: ACC Network (including DirecTV, Dish Network, Shentel, Citizens, Lumos, Suddenlink, Giles-Craig, Sling, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV and Playstation Vue), College Women, Penn State at Virginia
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, East Carolina at Radford
4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), College Men, Boston College at Boston University
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at Seattle
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Creighton at Wake Forest
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, UCLA at Indiana
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: WSLS, IAAF Diamond League meet, at Zurich (taped)
3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, IAAF World Challenge, at Berlin
WNBA
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Atlanta at Seattle
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Tennessee at Illinois
