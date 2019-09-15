AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: WSLS, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Monterey Grand Prix, at Monterey, Calif.
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, South Point 400, at Las Vegas (prerace coverage starts at 5 p.m.)
BASKETBALL
8 a.m.: ESPN2, World Cup, final, Spain vs. Argentina, at Beijing
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: The Culture"
4:30 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: The Greatest Mascots"
CYCLING
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, final stage
3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Madrid Challenge (taped)
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Vuelta a Espana, final stage (delayed tape)
DRAG RACING
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, at Mohnton, Pa.
EXTREME SPORTS
2:30 p.m.: WSET, X Games Norway, Skateboard and Moto X highlights (taped)
FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Yale at Virginia
3 p.m.: ACC Network, William and Mary at North Carolina
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, Day 3, at Perthshire, Scotland
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, closing ceremony, at Perthshire, Scotland
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, final round, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, final round, at Grand Blanc, Mich. (same-day tape)
3 a.m. (Monday): Golf Channel, European PGA Tour, KLM Open, final round, at Amsterdam (delayed tape)
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, at Paris (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Detroit
1:30 p.m.: MASN, Atlanta at Washington
4:30 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at Texas (joined in progress)
7 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Indianapolis at Tennessee
1 p.m.: WFXR, Dallas at Washington
4:25 p.m.: WFXR, New Orleans at L.A. Rams
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Philadelphia at Atlanta
NHL
4:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Arizona at Vegas
RODEO
5 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, PFIWestern.com Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Springfield, Mo. (taped)
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, PFIWestern.com Invitational, at Springfield, Mo.
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Bournemouth
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Freiburg at Hoffenheim
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Watford
11:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Sassuolo at Roma
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Schalke at Paderborn
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Norwich City
1 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, North Carolina at Arkansas
1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Furman at N.C. State
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Pittsburgh at Liberty
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, D.C. at Portland
6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, South Carolina at Clemson
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, James Madison at Duke
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Pachuca at Santos Laguna
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Sporting KC at L.A. Galaxy
SWIMMING
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at London (same-day tape)
TENNIS
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, singles and doubles finals, at Cary, N.C.
10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Korea Open, Osaka Open and Guangzhou Open
WNBA
3 p.m.: ESPN2, Playoffs Elimination Game, Seattle at Los Angeles
5 p.m.: ESPN2, Playoffs Elimination Game, Chicago at Las Vegas
WRESTLING
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Greco-Roman finals, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
