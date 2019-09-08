tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, at Monza, Italy

10:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Brickyard 400, qualifying, at Indianapolis

2 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Brickyard 400, at Indianapolis (prerace show at 1:30 pm.)

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA Prototype Challenge, at Alton, Va. (taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Noon: Olympic Channel, World Tour Finals, at Rome (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Tour Finals, at Rome (same-day tape)

BOWLING

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PWBA Players Championship, at Raleigh, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Gymratts: Miami Hurricanes Football," documentary

3:30 p.m.: WSET, "Football is US: The College Game," documentary

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Greatest Ever: 2018 Clemson Tigers," documentary

5 a.m. (Monday): ACC Network, "Upon Further Review: 1995 Florida State-Virginia Game," documentary

CYCLING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 15

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 15 (delayed tape)

EXTREME SPORTS

2:30 p.m.: WSET, X Games Norway, ski and snowboard highlights (taped)

FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.: ACC Network, Princeton vs. Wake Forest, at Chapel Hill, N.C.

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Penn at North Carolina

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Ohio State at Virginia

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, final round, at Zahlen, Germany

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, apparatus finals, at Szombatheley, Hungary (same-day tape)

10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, rhythmic, at Portimao, Portugal (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: TBS, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

1 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Atlanta

1 p.m.: MASN2, Texas at Baltimore

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Detroit at Oakland

8 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

MOTORCYCLES

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Championship of New Jersey (same-day tape)

MISCELLANEOUS

5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Champions: Coaching Conversations," roundtable discussion with Tony Bennett, Dabo Swinney, Jim Boeheim and Muffet McGraw, plus interviews with Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Tennessee at Cleveland

1 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at Philadelphia

4:25 p.m.: WFXR, N.Y. Giants at Dallas

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Pittsburgh at New England

RODEO

1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Anaheim Invitational (taped)

5 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Anaheim Invitational (taped)

RUNNING

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Fifth Avenue Mile, at Manhattan, N.Y.

SOCCER

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Minnesota at Virginia

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Yale at Virginia Tech

Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, American at Richmond

2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Euro 2020 qualifying, Norway at Sweden

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, New Hampshire at Syracuse

7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, NJIT at VCU

TABLE TENNIS

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, women's final, at Nantes, France (same-day tape)

6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, men's final, at Nantes, France (same-day tape)

TENNIS

1 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, women's doubles championship, at Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, men's championship, at Flushing, N.Y.

11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Hana-cupid Japan Women's Open, Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open, first round

WNBA

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Minnesota at Los Angeles

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments