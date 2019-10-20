AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, at Kansas City, Kan. (prerace coverage begins at 1 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: Recruiting"
4 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: The Greatest Walk-Ons"
4:30 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: The Greatest Inspiring Moments"
CYCLING
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, at Bern, Switzerland
DRAG RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, at Dallas
FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Ohio State
FIGURE SKATING
Noon: WSLS, Skate America, men's and women's free skates, at Las Vegas (taped)
FISHING
11 a.m.: ESPNU, High School Bass National Championship (taped)
Noon: ESPNU, College Classic (taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de France, final round, at Paris
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, at Richmond
5 p.m.: WDBJ, "CBS Sports Spectacular: 10 Greatest Golf Comebacks"
Midnight: Golf Channel, The Challenge: The Japan Skins, 18-hole exhibition match with Tiger Woods, Rory McIllroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama, at Chiba, Japan
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Sunny Slope Stakes, at Santa Anita
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 7, N.Y. Yankees at Houston (if necessary) (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Oakland at Green Bay
1 p.m.: WFXR, San Francisco at Washington
4:25: WFXR, Baltimore at Seattle
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Philadelphia at Dallas
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Edmonton at Winnipeg
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Chicago
RODEO
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Cooper Tires Take The Money and Ride, at Nampa, Idaho (taped)
RUGBY
6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, quarterfinal, Wales vs. France, at Oita, Japan
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, quarterfinal, South Africa at Japan (same-day tape)
11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Wasps vs. London Irish (same-day tape)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Inter Milan at Sassuolo
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Paderborn at Koln
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Manchester United
11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Schalke at Hoffenheim
1 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), College Men, Boston U. at Bucknell
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Richmond at Rhode Island
1:30 p.m.: ESPN2, National Women's Soccer League semifinal, Reign at North Carolina
2 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Notre Dame at Virginia
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Rutgers at Northwestern
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference first round, N.Y. Red Bulls at Philadelphia
3 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Oklahoma at West Virginia
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, VMI at Samford
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, National Women's Soccer League semifinal, Portland at Chicago
5 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Georgia at Mississippi State
5 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), College Men, Holy Cross at Army
7:55 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Guadalajara at Monterey
8:30 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, Western Conference first round, L.A. Galaxy at Minnesota
SPORT CLIMBING
4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Xiamen, China (same-day tape)
SURFING
3:30 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro Portugal
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup finals
Noon: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Kremlin Cup final, at Moscow (same-day tape)
1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Stockholm Open final (same-day tape)
3:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Luxembourg Open final (same-day tape)
5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, European Open final, at Antwerp, Belgium (same-day tape)
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon: ACC Network, Syracuse at Florida State
Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Boston College at Miami
1 p.m.: ESPNU, North Carolina State at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Auburn
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Louisville at Virginia Tech
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia
2 p.m.: ESPN, Penn State at Michigan State
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Duke at Georgia Tech
3 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at Missouri
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Iowa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.