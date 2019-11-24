tv listings image
BEACH GAMES

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Beach Games, at Doha, Qatar (taped)

CFL 

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Grey Cup, Hamilton vs. Winnipeg, at Calgary

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.: ESPNU, FCS Playoffs Selection Show

CYCLING

10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, at Koksijde, Belgium (same-day tape)

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.: WSLS, Grand Prix Japan (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, continuation of coverage of final round, at Dubai

Noon: WSLS, "Road to the Presidents' Cup," Part I of preview series

1 p.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, final round, at Naples, Fla.

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, final round, St. Simons, Ga.

GYMNASTICS

8:30 p.m.: World Cup, at Cottbus, Germany (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Cary Grant Stakes, at Del Mar

LUGE

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women's singles, at Innsbruck, Austria (taped)

6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's singles, at Innsbruck, Austria (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

10:30 a.m.: ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, fifth-place game, Tulane vs. Utah

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, North Carolina A&T vs. Eastern Michigan

1 p.m.: ESPN, Hall of Fame Tip-Off, championship, at Uncasville, Conn.

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Charleston Classic, third-place game, Miami vs. UConn

1 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Myrtle Beach Invitational, third-place game, Miss. State vs. Coastal Carolina

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, North Florida at Creighton

2 p.m.: MASN2, LIU-Brooklyn at Texas Tech

2:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, LSU vs. Rhode Island

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at UNC Greensboro

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Hall of Fame Tip-Off, third-place game, at Uncasville, Conn.

3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Classic, fifth-place game, Missouri State vs. Buffalo

5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Cal Poly at Iowa

5 p.m: ESPN, Myrtle Beach Invitational, championship, Villanova vs. Baylor

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Akron at Louisville

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Classic, seventh-place game, St. Joseph's vs. Towson

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Lamar at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, Utah State vs. North Texas

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, North Dakota at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Myrtle Beach Invitational, seventh-place game, Middle Tenn. vs. Ohio

8:30 p.m.: ESPN, Charleston Classic, championship, Florida vs. Xavier

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, Nicholls State vs. UMBC

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, MGM Resorts Main Event, semifinal, Clemson vs. TCU, at Las Vegas

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

2 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Sudbury at Oshawa

NBA

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Sacramento at Washington

NFL 

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Carolina at New Orleans,

1 p.m.: WFXR, Detroit at Washington

4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Dallas at New England

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Green Bay at San Francisco

NHL

8 p.m.: NHL Network, Edmonton at Arizona

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup, Sale vs. Stade Rochelais (same-day tape)

SKIING

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's slalom, at Levi, Finland

SKI JUMPING

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Wisla, Poland (same-day tape)

SOCCER

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Augsburg

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Sheffield United

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga: Mainz at Hoffenheim

Noon: Big Ten Network, College Men, NCAA tournament, second round, Kentucky at Indiana

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, NCAA tournament, second round, Campbell at Virginia

4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, NCAA tournament, second round, New Hampshire at Virginia Tech

SPEED SKATING

10:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland (same-day tape)

SWIMMING

1 a.m. (Monday): ESPN2, International Swimming League, at London (delayed tape)

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Davis Cup final, at Madrid 

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Exhibition, Roger Federer vs. Alexander Zverev, at Quito, Ecuador

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Old Dominion at Virginia

2 p.m.: ACC Network, South Carolina at Clemson

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgetown at George Washington

3 p.m.: ESPN, UConn at Ohio State

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Oregon at Syracuse

5 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Davidson at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.: SEC Network, Rutgers at LSU

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

Noon: ACC Network, Duke at Florida State

1:30 p.m.: ESPNU, American Athletic Conference championship, at Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Tennessee

2 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Patriot League championship

2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Wisconsin

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Texas A&M

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship, at Washington

10 p.m.: ESPNU, Southwestern Athletic Conference championship, at Itta Bena, Miss. (same-day tape)

WRESTLING

10 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Keystone Classic (including Virginia and VMI), at Philadelphia

