BEACH GAMES
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Beach Games, at Doha, Qatar (taped)
CFL
6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Grey Cup, Hamilton vs. Winnipeg, at Calgary
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.: ESPNU, FCS Playoffs Selection Show
CYCLING
10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, at Koksijde, Belgium (same-day tape)
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: WSLS, Grand Prix Japan (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, continuation of coverage of final round, at Dubai
Noon: WSLS, "Road to the Presidents' Cup," Part I of preview series
1 p.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, final round, at Naples, Fla.
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, final round, St. Simons, Ga.
GYMNASTICS
8:30 p.m.: World Cup, at Cottbus, Germany (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Cary Grant Stakes, at Del Mar
LUGE
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women's singles, at Innsbruck, Austria (taped)
6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's singles, at Innsbruck, Austria (same-day tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.: ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, fifth-place game, Tulane vs. Utah
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, North Carolina A&T vs. Eastern Michigan
1 p.m.: ESPN, Hall of Fame Tip-Off, championship, at Uncasville, Conn.
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Charleston Classic, third-place game, Miami vs. UConn
1 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Myrtle Beach Invitational, third-place game, Miss. State vs. Coastal Carolina
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, North Florida at Creighton
2 p.m.: MASN2, LIU-Brooklyn at Texas Tech
2:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, LSU vs. Rhode Island
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at UNC Greensboro
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Hall of Fame Tip-Off, third-place game, at Uncasville, Conn.
3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Classic, fifth-place game, Missouri State vs. Buffalo
5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Cal Poly at Iowa
5 p.m: ESPN, Myrtle Beach Invitational, championship, Villanova vs. Baylor
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Akron at Louisville
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Classic, seventh-place game, St. Joseph's vs. Towson
6 p.m.: SEC Network, Lamar at Kentucky
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, Utah State vs. North Texas
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, North Dakota at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Myrtle Beach Invitational, seventh-place game, Middle Tenn. vs. Ohio
8:30 p.m.: ESPN, Charleston Classic, championship, Florida vs. Xavier
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Jamaica Classic, Nicholls State vs. UMBC
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, MGM Resorts Main Event, semifinal, Clemson vs. TCU, at Las Vegas
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
2 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Sudbury at Oshawa
NBA
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Sacramento at Washington
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Carolina at New Orleans,
1 p.m.: WFXR, Detroit at Washington
4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Dallas at New England
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Green Bay at San Francisco
NHL
8 p.m.: NHL Network, Edmonton at Arizona
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup, Sale vs. Stade Rochelais (same-day tape)
SKIING
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's slalom, at Levi, Finland
SKI JUMPING
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Wisla, Poland (same-day tape)
SOCCER
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Augsburg
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Sheffield United
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga: Mainz at Hoffenheim
Noon: Big Ten Network, College Men, NCAA tournament, second round, Kentucky at Indiana
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, NCAA tournament, second round, Campbell at Virginia
4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, NCAA tournament, second round, New Hampshire at Virginia Tech
SPEED SKATING
10:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland (same-day tape)
SWIMMING
1 a.m. (Monday): ESPN2, International Swimming League, at London (delayed tape)
TENNIS
10 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Davis Cup final, at Madrid
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Exhibition, Roger Federer vs. Alexander Zverev, at Quito, Ecuador
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Old Dominion at Virginia
2 p.m.: ACC Network, South Carolina at Clemson
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgetown at George Washington
3 p.m.: ESPN, UConn at Ohio State
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Oregon at Syracuse
5 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Davidson at Virginia Tech
8 p.m.: SEC Network, Rutgers at LSU
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
Noon: ACC Network, Duke at Florida State
1:30 p.m.: ESPNU, American Athletic Conference championship, at Orlando, Fla.
2 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Tennessee
2 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Patriot League championship
2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Wisconsin
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Texas A&M
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship, at Washington
10 p.m.: ESPNU, Southwestern Athletic Conference championship, at Itta Bena, Miss. (same-day tape)
WRESTLING
10 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Keystone Classic (including Virginia and VMI), at Philadelphia
