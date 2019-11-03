AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: WSET, Formula One, United States Grand Prix, at Travis County, Texas
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, AAA Texas 500, at Fort Worth, Texas (prerace coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.)
BOWLING
4:30 p.m.: WFXR, PBA Clash (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Stony Brook at Richmond (taped)
CYCLING
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, UCI Track Cycling World Cup, at Minsk, Belarus (same-day tape)
DRAG RACING
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Dodge NHRA Nationals, at Las Vegas
FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Michigan
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: WSLS, Grand Prix France, at Grenoble, France (taped)
FREESTYLE SKIING
11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Modena, Italy
GOLF
12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, final round, at Southampton, Bermuda
3:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Invesco QQQ Championship, final round, at Lake Sherwood, Calif.
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, final round, at Yangmei, Taiwan (same-day tape)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Gold Glove Awards Show
MEN'S BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ESPN, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun of ACC Network special)
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net" men's and women's basketball season preview (rerun)
MOTOCROSS
3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, FISE Action Sports (same-day tape)
NFL
9:30 a.m.: NFL Network, Houston vs. Jacksonville, at London
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at Buffalo
4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Green Bay at L.A. Chargers
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, New England at Baltimore
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Calgary at Washington
RUGBY
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Exeter at Worcester (delayed tape)
RUNNING
9 a.m.: ESPN2, New York City Marathon
4 p.m.: WSET, New York City Marathon (same-day tape)
SNOWBOARDING
1 p.m.: WSET, Woodward Peace Park Championships (taped)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Crystal Palace
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Koln at Fortuna Dusseldorf
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Everton
11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Schalke at Augsburg
1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, ACC quarterfinal, Clemson at Florida State
1 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Big Ten quarterfinal Purdue at Wisconsin
2 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC first round, Auburn vs. Alabama, at Orange Beach, Ala.
2:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Cameroon vs. Spain, at Brasilia, Brazil
3 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, ACC quarterfinal, N.C. State at Louisville
3 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, Michigan at Maryland
3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Indiana at Michigan State
4:30 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC first round, Mississippi State vs. Mississippi, at Orange Beach, Ala.
5 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, ACC quarterfinal, Duke at Virginia
5:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), College Men, ODAC quarterfinal, Randolph-Macon at Lynchburg
5:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mexico vs. Solomon Islands, at Goiania, Brazil
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, ACC quarterfinal, Notre Dame at North Carolina
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Argentina vs. Tajikistan (same-day tape)
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Italy vs. Paraguay (same-day tape)
SPEED SKATING
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Short Track World Cup, at Salt Lake City (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rolex Masters doubles final and WTA Finals singles final
9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Rolex Masters, singles final, at Paris
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, singles final, at Charlottesville
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women's Pro Circuit, singles final, at Tyler, Texas
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Rolex Masters, doubles final, at Paris (same-day tape)
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Duke at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Miami at Virginia Tech
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Minnesota at Purdue
1 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at Texas
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Wake Forest at Virginia
5 p.m.: ESPNU, Iowa State at Baylor
WRESTLING
Noon: CBS Sports Network, "Battle on the Midway," Fresno St. vs. Army; Navy vs. Wisconsin, on the USS Midway, at San Diego (taped)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.