tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: WSET, Formula One, United States Grand Prix, at Travis County, Texas

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, AAA Texas 500, at Fort Worth, Texas (prerace coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.)

BOWLING

4:30 p.m.: WFXR, PBA Clash (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Stony Brook at Richmond (taped)

CYCLING

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, UCI Track Cycling World Cup, at Minsk, Belarus (same-day tape)

DRAG RACING

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Dodge NHRA Nationals, at Las Vegas

FIELD HOCKEY 

11 a.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Michigan

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.: WSLS, Grand Prix France, at Grenoble, France (taped)

FREESTYLE SKIING

11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Modena, Italy

GOLF

12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, final round, at Southampton, Bermuda

3:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Invesco QQQ Championship, final round, at Lake Sherwood, Calif.

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, final round, at Yangmei, Taiwan (same-day tape)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Gold Glove Awards Show

MEN'S BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: ESPN, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun of ACC Network special)

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net" men's and women's basketball season preview (rerun)

MOTOCROSS

3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, FISE Action Sports (same-day tape)

NFL 

9:30 a.m.: NFL Network, Houston vs. Jacksonville, at London

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Indianapolis at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at Buffalo

4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Green Bay at L.A. Chargers

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, New England at Baltimore

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Calgary at Washington

RUGBY

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Exeter at Worcester (delayed tape)

RUNNING

9 a.m.: ESPN2, New York City Marathon

4 p.m.: WSET, New York City Marathon (same-day tape)

SNOWBOARDING

1 p.m.: WSET, Woodward Peace Park Championships (taped)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Crystal Palace

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Koln at Fortuna Dusseldorf

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Everton

11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Schalke at Augsburg

1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, ACC quarterfinal, Clemson at Florida State

1 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Big Ten quarterfinal Purdue at Wisconsin

2 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC first round, Auburn vs. Alabama, at Orange Beach, Ala.

2:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Cameroon vs. Spain, at Brasilia, Brazil

3 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, ACC quarterfinal, N.C. State at Louisville

3 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, Michigan at Maryland

3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Indiana at Michigan State

4:30 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC first round, Mississippi State vs. Mississippi, at Orange Beach, Ala.

5 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, ACC quarterfinal, Duke at Virginia

5:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), College Men, ODAC quarterfinal, Randolph-Macon at Lynchburg

5:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mexico vs. Solomon Islands, at Goiania, Brazil

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, ACC quarterfinal, Notre Dame at North Carolina

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Argentina vs. Tajikistan (same-day tape)

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Italy vs. Paraguay (same-day tape)

SPEED SKATING

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Short Track World Cup, at Salt Lake City (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rolex Masters doubles final and WTA Finals singles final

9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Rolex Masters, singles final, at Paris

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, singles final, at Charlottesville

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women's Pro Circuit, singles final, at Tyler, Texas 

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Rolex Masters, doubles final, at Paris (same-day tape)

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Duke at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Miami at Virginia Tech

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Minnesota at Purdue

1 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at Texas

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Wake Forest at Virginia

5 p.m.: ESPNU, Iowa State at Baylor

WRESTLING

Noon: CBS Sports Network, "Battle on the Midway," Fresno St. vs. Army; Navy vs. Wisconsin, on the USS Midway, at San Diego (taped)

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments