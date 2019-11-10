AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bluegreens Vacations 500, at Phoenix (prerace coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.)
CFL
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Eastern Conference semifinal, Edmonton at Montreal
4:30 p.m.: ESPN2. Western Conference semifinal, Winnipeg at Calgary
CYCLING
2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Track Cycling World Cup, at Glasgow, Scotland (same-day tape)
FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.: ACC Network, ACC championship, North Carolina at Boston College
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten championship, at University Park, Pa.
FIGURE SKATING
Noon: WSLS, Grand Prix China, women's and men's free skates, at Chongqing, China (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, continuation of coverage of final round, at Belek, Turkey
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, at Phoenix
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.: MASN, Desi Arnaz Stakes, at Del Mar
11:30 p.m.: MASN, Los Alamitos Super Derby
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Boston College at South Florida
Noon: SEC Network, Wyoming at South Carolina
1 p.m.: ESPN, Florida State at Florida
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Youngstown State at Louisville
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Maryland-Eastern Shore at Liberty
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Detroit Mercy at N.C. State
4 p.m.: ESPNU, UMass-Lowell at Ohio State
6 p.m.: ESPNU, James Madison at Virginia
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Binghamton at Michigan State
MOTOCROSS
5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Urban Cycling Championships, women's elite, at Chengdu, China (taped)
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Urban Cycling Championships, men's elite, at Chengdu, China (same-day tape)
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Detroit at Chicago
1 p.m.: WFXR, Atlanta at New Orleans
4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Carolina at Green Bay
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Minnesota at Dallas
NHL
1 p.m.: NHL Network, Florida at N.Y. Rangers
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Toronto at Chicago
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Boston
RODEO
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR World Finals, at Las Vegas
SOCCER
7:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Borussia Monchengladbach
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Wolfsburg
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Liverpool
11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Frankfurt at Freiburg
11:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Roma at Parma
Noon: ESPNU, College Women, ACC final, Virginia vs. North Carolina, at Cary, N.C.
Noon: Big Ten Network, College Women, Big Ten championship, Michigan vs. Penn State, at Piscataway, N.J.
1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, Syracuse at Virginia
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Women, Big 12 championship, Kansas vs. TCU, at Kansas City, Mo.
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Big South final, Gardner-Webb vs. Radford, at Matthews, N.C.
2 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, American Athletic Conference championship, South Florida at Memphis
2 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC championship, South Carolina vs. Arkansas, at Orange Beach, Ala.
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, Netherlands vs. Paraguay, at Cariacica, Brazil
3 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, N.C. State at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.: WSET, MLS Cup, Toronto at Seattle
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Big Ten quarterfinal, Michigan State vs. Michigan, at College Park, Md.
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Women, Big East championship, Xavier vs. Georgetown, at Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
5:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, FIFA U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, South Korea vs. Mexico, at Cariacica, Brazil
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Big South quarterfinal, Radford at Gardner-Webb
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, Notre Dame at Clemson
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Costa Rica, at Jacksonville, Fla.
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)
SPEED SKATING
11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Montreal (same-day tape)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, singles final, at Knoxville, Tenn.
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles and doubles, at London
5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women's Pro Circuit, singles final, at Las Vegas
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at Dubai
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Princeton at George Washington
Noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Meredith at Lynchburg
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Tech at George Mason
3 p.m.: ESPN, South Carolina at Maryland
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Syracuse
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at LSU
WRESTLING
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Northwestern at Virginia Tech (at English Field)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.