AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bluegreens Vacations 500, at Phoenix (prerace coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.)

CFL 

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Eastern Conference semifinal, Edmonton at Montreal

4:30 p.m.: ESPN2. Western Conference semifinal, Winnipeg at Calgary

CYCLING

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Track Cycling World Cup, at Glasgow, Scotland (same-day tape)

FIELD HOCKEY 

11 a.m.: ACC Network, ACC championship, North Carolina at Boston College

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten championship, at University Park, Pa.

FIGURE SKATING

Noon: WSLS,  Grand Prix China, women's and men's free skates, at Chongqing, China (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, continuation of coverage of final round, at Belek, Turkey

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, at Phoenix

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.: MASN, Desi Arnaz Stakes, at Del Mar

11:30 p.m.: MASN, Los Alamitos Super Derby

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Boston College at South Florida

Noon: SEC Network, Wyoming at South Carolina

1 p.m.: ESPN, Florida State at Florida

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Youngstown State at Louisville

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Maryland-Eastern Shore at Liberty

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Detroit Mercy at N.C. State

4 p.m.: ESPNU, UMass-Lowell at Ohio State

6 p.m.: ESPNU, James Madison at Virginia

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Binghamton at Michigan State

MOTOCROSS

5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Urban Cycling Championships, women's elite, at Chengdu, China (taped)

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Urban Cycling Championships, men's elite, at Chengdu, China (same-day tape)

NFL 

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Detroit at Chicago

1 p.m.: WFXR, Atlanta at New Orleans

4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Carolina at Green Bay

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Minnesota at Dallas

NHL

1 p.m.: NHL Network, Florida at N.Y. Rangers

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Toronto at Chicago

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Boston

RODEO

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR World Finals, at Las Vegas

SOCCER

7:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Borussia Monchengladbach

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Wolfsburg

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Liverpool

11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Frankfurt at Freiburg

11:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Roma at Parma

Noon: ESPNU, College Women, ACC final, Virginia vs. North Carolina, at Cary, N.C.

Noon: Big Ten Network, College Women, Big Ten championship, Michigan vs. Penn State, at Piscataway, N.J.

1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, Syracuse at Virginia

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Women, Big 12 championship, Kansas vs. TCU, at Kansas City, Mo.

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Big South final, Gardner-Webb vs. Radford, at Matthews, N.C.

2 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, American Athletic Conference championship, South Florida at Memphis

2 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC championship, South Carolina vs. Arkansas, at Orange Beach, Ala.

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, Netherlands vs. Paraguay, at Cariacica, Brazil

3 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, N.C. State at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.: WSET, MLS Cup, Toronto at Seattle

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Big Ten quarterfinal, Michigan State vs. Michigan, at College Park, Md.

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Women, Big East championship, Xavier vs. Georgetown, at Omaha, Neb.

5 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

5:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, FIFA U-17 World Cup, quarterfinal, South Korea vs. Mexico, at Cariacica, Brazil

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Big South quarterfinal, Radford at Gardner-Webb

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC quarterfinal, Notre Dame at Clemson

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Costa Rica, at Jacksonville, Fla.

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)

SPEED SKATING

11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Montreal (same-day tape)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, singles final, at Knoxville, Tenn.

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles and doubles, at London

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women's Pro Circuit, singles final, at Las Vegas

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at Dubai

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Princeton at George Washington

Noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Meredith at Lynchburg

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Tech at George Mason

3 p.m.: ESPN, South Carolina at Maryland

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL 

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at Syracuse

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at LSU

WRESTLING

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Northwestern at Virginia Tech (at English Field)

