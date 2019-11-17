AUTO RACING
12:05 p.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, at Sao Paulo
3 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Ford EcoBoost 400, traditional telecast, at Miami (prerace coverage stars at 1:30 p.m.)
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Ford EcoBoost 400, cameras isolated on Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. at Miami
CFL
1 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Eastern final, Edmonton at Hamilton
4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Western final, Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: Notre Dame"
CROSS COUNTRY
7 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC championships, at Virginia Tech (rerun)
CURLING
2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, Women, Switzerland at Sweden (same-day tape)
DRAG RACING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Auto Club NHRA Finals, qualifying, at Pomona, Calif. (taped)
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Auto Club NHRA Finals, at Pomona, Calif.
FIGURE SKATING
Noon: WSLS, Grand Prix Russia, at Moscow (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, continuation of coverage of final round, at Sun City, South Africa
2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Mayakoba Classic, final round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico
HORSE RACING
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Betty Grable Stakes, at Del Mar
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: MASN, Jacksonville State at VCU
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Wisconsin
3 p.m.: ESPN, Florida at Connecticut
4 p.m.: MASN, Cal State-Northridge at Richmond
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Seton Hall at St. Louis
5 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina Central at Louisville
6 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Fairfield at Loyola (Md.)
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Wake Forest at Charlotte
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Georgia State at Georgetown
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: NBA TV, G League, Raptors at Maine
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Moose Jaw at Saskatoon
NBA
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Orlando
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Houston at Baltimore
1 p.m.: WFXR, N.Y. Jets at Washington
4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, New England at Philadelphia
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Chicago at L.A. Rams
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Calgary at Vegas
RUGBY
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup: Lyon vs. Northampton
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup, Racing 92 vs. Saracens
SOCCER
8:50 a.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, Portugal at Luxembourg
Noon: ESPNU, College Men, ACC final, Clemson vs. Virginia, at Cary, N.C. (rerun at 10 p.m. on ACC Network)
Noon: Fox Sports 2, College Men, Big East final, Providence at Georgetown
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Big Ten final, Indiana vs. Michigan, at College Park, Md.
4:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup final, Mexico at Brazil
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup third-place match, Netherlands vs. France, at Brasilia, Brazil (same-day tape)
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, USL final, Real Monarchs at Louisville City
8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, ACC final, Virginia vs. North Carolina, at Cary, N.C. (rerun)
SPEED SKATING
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Minsk, Belarus (same-day tape)
SWIMMING
1 a.m. (Monday): ESPN2, International Swimming League, at College Park, Md. (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN2, ATP Finals, semifinal, at London (taped)
10:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles final, at London
12:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, singles final, at Champaign, Ill.
1 p.m.: ESPN, ATP Finals, singles final, at London
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network, Northwestern at Duke
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Arizona State at Minnesota
4:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Preseason WNIT final, Missouri State at Oregon State
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Clemson
1 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Notre Dame
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Arkansas
3 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at Florida
WRESTLING
Noon: Big Ten Network, Virginia Tech at Ohio State
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Cup, bronze medal match, at Narita, Japan (same-day tape)
6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Cup, gold medal match, at Narita, Japan (same-day tape)
