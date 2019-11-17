tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

12:05 p.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, at Sao Paulo

3 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Ford EcoBoost 400, traditional telecast, at Miami (prerace coverage stars at 1:30 p.m.)

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Ford EcoBoost 400, cameras isolated on Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. at Miami

CFL 

1 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Eastern final, Edmonton at Hamilton

4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Western final, Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: Notre Dame"

CROSS COUNTRY

7 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC championships, at Virginia Tech (rerun)

CURLING

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, Women, Switzerland at Sweden (same-day tape)

DRAG RACING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Auto Club NHRA Finals, qualifying, at Pomona, Calif. (taped)

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Auto Club NHRA Finals, at Pomona, Calif.

FIGURE SKATING

Noon: WSLS, Grand Prix Russia, at Moscow (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, continuation of coverage of final round, at Sun City, South Africa

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Mayakoba Classic, final round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico

HORSE RACING

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Betty Grable Stakes, at Del Mar

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: MASN, Jacksonville State at VCU

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Wisconsin

3 p.m.: ESPN, Florida at Connecticut

4 p.m.: MASN, Cal State-Northridge at Richmond

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Seton Hall at St. Louis

5 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina Central at Louisville

6 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Fairfield at Loyola (Md.)

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Wake Forest at Charlotte

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Georgia State at Georgetown

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: NBA TV, G League, Raptors at Maine

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Moose Jaw at Saskatoon 

NBA

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Orlando

NFL 

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Houston at Baltimore

1 p.m.: WFXR, N.Y. Jets at Washington

4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, New England at Philadelphia

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Chicago at L.A. Rams

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Calgary at Vegas 

RUGBY

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup: Lyon vs. Northampton

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup, Racing 92 vs. Saracens

SOCCER

8:50 a.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, Portugal at Luxembourg

Noon: ESPNU, College Men, ACC final, Clemson vs. Virginia, at Cary, N.C. (rerun at 10 p.m. on ACC Network)

Noon: Fox Sports 2, College Men, Big East final, Providence at Georgetown

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Big Ten final, Indiana vs. Michigan, at College Park, Md.

4:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup final, Mexico at Brazil

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup third-place match, Netherlands vs. France, at Brasilia, Brazil (same-day tape)

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, USL final, Real Monarchs at Louisville City

8 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, ACC final, Virginia vs. North Carolina, at Cary, N.C. (rerun)

SPEED SKATING

10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Minsk, Belarus (same-day tape)

SWIMMING

1 a.m. (Monday): ESPN2, International Swimming League, at College Park, Md. (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN2, ATP Finals, semifinal, at London (taped)

10:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles final, at London

12:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, singles final, at Champaign, Ill.

1 p.m.: ESPN, ATP Finals, singles final, at London

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

3 p.m.: ACC Network, Northwestern at Duke

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Arizona State at Minnesota

4:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Preseason WNIT final, Missouri State at Oregon State

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Clemson

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Notre Dame

1 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Arkansas

3 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at Florida

WRESTLING

Noon: Big Ten Network, Virginia Tech at Ohio State

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Cup, bronze medal match, at Narita, Japan (same-day tape)

6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Cup, gold medal match, at Narita, Japan (same-day tape)

