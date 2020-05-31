tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2007 NASCAR Cup race at Bristol

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Ford City 500, at Bristol, Tenn. (live; prerace show at 3 p.m.)

BOWLING

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2020 PBA Players Championship

12:30 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 1, 2020 PBA World Championship

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon.: ACC Network, 2006 ACC championship, Georgia Tech-Wake Forest

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Boston College

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 ACC championship, Clemson-Georgia Tech

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Clemson

CYCLING

5 p.m.: ESPN, "Lance Armstrong: Tour DeFrance Moments"

7 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "30 for 30: Lance," Part I (uncensored version on ESPN)

9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "30 for 30: Lance," Part 2 (new; uncensored version on ESPN)

DRONES

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup, Race 3 (new)

FISHING

11 a.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Bassmaster Classic championship

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, final round

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, final round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Olympics, men's final round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Zimmermann no-hitter

6 p.m.: ESPN2, "Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story"

MISCELLANEOUS

10 a.m.: ESPN2, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': 25 Years and Counting"

5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': Mascot Mayhem"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon: ESPN2, rerun of Saturday's UFC Fight Night prelims

3 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Saturday's UFC Fight Night main card

MOTORCYCLES

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, Road America, Day 2 (live)

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Salt Lake City (return of live racing)

4 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)

NBA

Noon to 5 p.m. ESPN, "Detail" episodes

2 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance," Episodes 2-4

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-New York game

NFL

3 p.m.: WFXR, 2005 Super Bowl, Philadelphia-New England

NHL

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, four Capitals games from 2017, 2018 and 2019

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2015 Washington-N.Y. Islanders game

SOCCER

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Manchester United-Tottenham match

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Borussia Monchengladbach (live)

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Liverpool-Tottenham match

11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Paderborn (live)

TENNIS

1 p.m.: WSLS, 2009 French Open men's final

WNBA

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Run it Back: Journey to a Championship"

