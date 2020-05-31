AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2007 NASCAR Cup race at Bristol
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Ford City 500, at Bristol, Tenn. (live; prerace show at 3 p.m.)
BOWLING
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2020 PBA Players Championship
12:30 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 1, 2020 PBA World Championship
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon.: ACC Network, 2006 ACC championship, Georgia Tech-Wake Forest
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Boston College
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 ACC championship, Clemson-Georgia Tech
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 ACC championship, Virginia Tech-Clemson
CYCLING
5 p.m.: ESPN, "Lance Armstrong: Tour DeFrance Moments"
7 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "30 for 30: Lance," Part I (uncensored version on ESPN)
9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "30 for 30: Lance," Part 2 (new; uncensored version on ESPN)
DRONES
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup, Race 3 (new)
FISHING
11 a.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Bassmaster Classic championship
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, final round
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2020 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, final round
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Olympics, men's final round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Zimmermann no-hitter
6 p.m.: ESPN2, "Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story"
MISCELLANEOUS
10 a.m.: ESPN2, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': 25 Years and Counting"
5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': Mascot Mayhem"
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon: ESPN2, rerun of Saturday's UFC Fight Night prelims
3 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Saturday's UFC Fight Night main card
MOTORCYCLES
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, Road America, Day 2 (live)
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Salt Lake City (return of live racing)
4 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)
NBA
Noon to 5 p.m. ESPN, "Detail" episodes
2 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance," Episodes 2-4
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-New York game
NFL
3 p.m.: WFXR, 2005 Super Bowl, Philadelphia-New England
NHL
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, four Capitals games from 2017, 2018 and 2019
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2015 Washington-N.Y. Islanders game
SOCCER
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Manchester United-Tottenham match
9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Borussia Monchengladbach (live)
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Liverpool-Tottenham match
11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Paderborn (live)
TENNIS
1 p.m.: WSLS, 2009 French Open men's final
WNBA
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Run it Back: Journey to a Championship"
