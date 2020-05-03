tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1994 NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

Noon: ESPN Formula One eSports Series, Pro Exhibition (live)

1 p.m.: ESPN, Formula One eSports Series, virtual Dutch Grand Prix (live)

1 p.m.: WFXR, Fox Sports 1, eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, at virtual Dover (live)

2:30 p.m.: WFXR, 1988 Daytona 500

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon to 7 p.m.: ESPN2, "College Football 150" marathon

CLIMBING

11 a.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Combined Invitational Championship

EXTREME SPORTS

8 a.m.: ESPN2, "World of X" marathon

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, 2019 Andalucia Masters, final round

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "PGA Tour Originals: X Factor"

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, final round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel. Champions Tour, 2019 Insperity Invitational, final round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, final round

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2001 Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Players Championship, final round

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Baltimore-Kansas City game

2:30 p.m.: ESPN, MLB The Show 20, Players League, championship (same-day tape)

3:30 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Washington-Milwaukee game

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2010 San Diego-Washington game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon and 9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC Tournament championship, Virginia-North Carolina

2 p.m. and 11 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

MEN'S LACROSSE

8 a.m. and 5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 ACC championship, Syracuse-Duke

10 a.m. and 7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC championship, Virginia-Notre Dame

MISCELLANEOUS

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, 2020 Arnold Strongman Classic

MOTORCYCLES

1:30 p.m.: WSLS, MotoGP, 2019 Thailand race

NBA

1 p.m.: WSET, 2004 NBA Finals, Game 5, L.A. Lakers-Detroit

3:30 p.m.: WSET, 2011 NBA Finals, Game 6, Dallas-Miami

5 p.m.: ESPN, "The Last Dance," reruns of Episodes 1 and 2

7 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "The Last Dance," reruns of Episodes 3 and 4

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 1978 NBA Finals, Game 7, Washington-Seattle (with new commentary)

9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "The Last Dance," debut of Episodes 5 and 6 (uncensored version on ESPN)

NFL

3 p.m.: WFXR, 1996 NFC championship, Green Bay-Dallas

4 p.m.: ESPN, "Project 11: Alex Smith"

11 p.m.: ESPN2, "Project 11: Alex Smith"

NHL

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 Pittsburgh-Washington game

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Washington-Tampa Bay game

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-Tampa Bay game

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Boston-Washington game

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2009 playoffs, Game 7, Washington-N.Y. Rangers (with new commentary)

OLYMPICS

3 p.m.: WSLS, 2010 men's hockey gold medal game, USA-Canada

SOCCER

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Tottenham-Chelsea match

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Arsenal-Liverpool match

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Indoor Soccer" (new)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, eMLS Tournament Special, Week 3 (same-day tape)

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1996 MLS Cup, D.C.-Los Angeles

11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 MLS Cup, Atlanta-Portland

