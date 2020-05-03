AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1994 NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis
Noon: ESPN Formula One eSports Series, Pro Exhibition (live)
1 p.m.: ESPN, Formula One eSports Series, virtual Dutch Grand Prix (live)
1 p.m.: WFXR, Fox Sports 1, eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, at virtual Dover (live)
2:30 p.m.: WFXR, 1988 Daytona 500
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon to 7 p.m.: ESPN2, "College Football 150" marathon
CLIMBING
11 a.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Combined Invitational Championship
EXTREME SPORTS
8 a.m.: ESPN2, "World of X" marathon
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, 2019 Andalucia Masters, final round
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "PGA Tour Originals: X Factor"
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, final round
3 p.m.: Golf Channel. Champions Tour, 2019 Insperity Invitational, final round
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, final round
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2001 Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 Players Championship, final round
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Baltimore-Kansas City game
2:30 p.m.: ESPN, MLB The Show 20, Players League, championship (same-day tape)
3:30 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Washington-Milwaukee game
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2010 San Diego-Washington game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon and 9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC Tournament championship, Virginia-North Carolina
2 p.m. and 11 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"
MEN'S LACROSSE
8 a.m. and 5 p.m.: ACC Network, 2015 ACC championship, Syracuse-Duke
10 a.m. and 7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC championship, Virginia-Notre Dame
MISCELLANEOUS
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, 2020 Arnold Strongman Classic
MOTORCYCLES
1:30 p.m.: WSLS, MotoGP, 2019 Thailand race
NBA
1 p.m.: WSET, 2004 NBA Finals, Game 5, L.A. Lakers-Detroit
3:30 p.m.: WSET, 2011 NBA Finals, Game 6, Dallas-Miami
5 p.m.: ESPN, "The Last Dance," reruns of Episodes 1 and 2
7 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "The Last Dance," reruns of Episodes 3 and 4
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 1978 NBA Finals, Game 7, Washington-Seattle (with new commentary)
9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "The Last Dance," debut of Episodes 5 and 6 (uncensored version on ESPN)
NFL
3 p.m.: WFXR, 1996 NFC championship, Green Bay-Dallas
4 p.m.: ESPN, "Project 11: Alex Smith"
11 p.m.: ESPN2, "Project 11: Alex Smith"
NHL
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2016 Pittsburgh-Washington game
11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Washington-Tampa Bay game
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-Tampa Bay game
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Boston-Washington game
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2009 playoffs, Game 7, Washington-N.Y. Rangers (with new commentary)
OLYMPICS
3 p.m.: WSLS, 2010 men's hockey gold medal game, USA-Canada
SOCCER
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Tottenham-Chelsea match
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Arsenal-Liverpool match
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "Indoor Soccer" (new)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, eMLS Tournament Special, Week 3 (same-day tape)
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1996 MLS Cup, D.C.-Los Angeles
11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 MLS Cup, Atlanta-Portland
