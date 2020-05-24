tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

6 a.m.: ESPN2, 2018 Monaco Grand Prix

8:30 a.m.: ESPN2, 2019 Monaco Grand Prix

11 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula Two Virtual Monaco Grand Prix (live)

Noon: ESPN2, Formula One eSports Monaco Pro Exhibition (live)

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Formula One Virtual Monaco Grand Prix (live)

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, qualifying, at Concord, N.C. (live)

2 p.m.: WSLS, "Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again," 2019 Indianapolis 500 with new commentary and prerace features

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "100,000 Cameras: The Return of NASCAR" (new)

3 p.m.: ESPN2, 2006 Indianapolis 500

4:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR preview special

5 p.m.: ESPN2, 2011 Indianapolis 500

6 p.m: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, at Concord, N.C. (live; prerace show at 5:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.: ESPN2, 2014 Indianapolis 500

BOWLING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tournament of Champions from February

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA U.S. Open from February

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon, ACC Network, 2014 ACC championship, Maryland-Georgia Tech

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 ACC championship, FSU-Clemson

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: ESPN2, "One For The Ages" (ESPN2 debut of SEC Network documentary on 2019 LSU football team)

CYCLING

3 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: Slaying The Badger"

9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "30 for 30: Lance," Part I (new; uncensored version on ESPN)

DRONES

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup, Race 2 (new)

EXTREME SPORTS

2 p.m.: WSET, 2020 Desert Invitational from February

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Senior PGA Championship, final round

3 p.m.: TNT, TBS, truTV, HLN, Champions for Charity: Woods/Manning vs. Mickelson/Brady, at Hobe Sound, Fla. (live)

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2019 Canadian Open, final round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 Pure Silk Championship, final round

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "GOLF Films: Tiger Slam" (new)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Ryder Cup, final day

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, PGA Tour, 2013 Players Championship, final round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Washington game

5:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Scherzer no-hitter

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2007 game in which Bonds breaks home run record

MEN'S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Notre Dame-BC

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 ACC Tournament, North Carolina-Clemson

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 ACC Tournament final, Miami-North Carolina

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Clemson-Miami

MISCELLANEOUS

Noon: ESPN, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': 25 Years and Counting"

1 p.m.: ESPN, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': The Superstars"

2 p.m.: ESPN, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': Mascot Mayhem"

2:30 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Featured: Who Says I Can't"

NBA

3 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance," Episodes 1-2

4:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Game 6: The Movie"

7 p.m.: ESPN, "The Last Dance," Episodes 9-10

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2014 Washington-Chicago game

NHL

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of Capitals games from 2018 and 2019

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2008 Washington-Atlanta game

SOCCER

7:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Schalke (live)

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Manchester United-Manchester City match

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Mainz (live)

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Chelsea-Liverpool match

11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Koln (live)

TENNIS

Noon: Tennis Channel, UTR Women's Pro Match Series, Third Place Match and Final (live)

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Noon: ESPNU, 2014 NCAA championship, Syracuse-Maryland

2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2015 NCAA championship, UNC-Maryland

4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2016 NCAA championship, UNC-Maryland

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2017 NCAA championship, BC-Maryland

8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 NCAA championship, BC-JMU

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA championship, BC-Maryland

