AUTO RACING
6 a.m.: ESPN2, 2018 Monaco Grand Prix
8:30 a.m.: ESPN2, 2019 Monaco Grand Prix
11 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula Two Virtual Monaco Grand Prix (live)
Noon: ESPN2, Formula One eSports Monaco Pro Exhibition (live)
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Formula One Virtual Monaco Grand Prix (live)
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, qualifying, at Concord, N.C. (live)
2 p.m.: WSLS, "Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again," 2019 Indianapolis 500 with new commentary and prerace features
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, "100,000 Cameras: The Return of NASCAR" (new)
3 p.m.: ESPN2, 2006 Indianapolis 500
4:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR preview special
5 p.m.: ESPN2, 2011 Indianapolis 500
6 p.m: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, at Concord, N.C. (live; prerace show at 5:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.: ESPN2, 2014 Indianapolis 500
BOWLING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tournament of Champions from February
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA U.S. Open from February
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon, ACC Network, 2014 ACC championship, Maryland-Georgia Tech
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 ACC championship, FSU-Clemson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: ESPN2, "One For The Ages" (ESPN2 debut of SEC Network documentary on 2019 LSU football team)
CYCLING
3 p.m.: ESPN, "30 for 30: Slaying The Badger"
9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "30 for 30: Lance," Part I (new; uncensored version on ESPN)
DRONES
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup, Race 2 (new)
EXTREME SPORTS
2 p.m.: WSET, 2020 Desert Invitational from February
GOLF
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Senior PGA Championship, final round
3 p.m.: TNT, TBS, truTV, HLN, Champions for Charity: Woods/Manning vs. Mickelson/Brady, at Hobe Sound, Fla. (live)
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2019 Canadian Open, final round
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 Pure Silk Championship, final round
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, "GOLF Films: Tiger Slam" (new)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Ryder Cup, final day
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, PGA Tour, 2013 Players Championship, final round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Washington game
5:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Scherzer no-hitter
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2007 game in which Bonds breaks home run record
MEN'S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Notre Dame-BC
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 ACC Tournament, North Carolina-Clemson
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 ACC Tournament final, Miami-North Carolina
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Clemson-Miami
MISCELLANEOUS
Noon: ESPN, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': 25 Years and Counting"
1 p.m.: ESPN, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': The Superstars"
2 p.m.: ESPN, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': Mascot Mayhem"
2:30 p.m.: ESPN, "SportsCenter Featured: Who Says I Can't"
NBA
3 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance," Episodes 1-2
4:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Game 6: The Movie"
7 p.m.: ESPN, "The Last Dance," Episodes 9-10
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2014 Washington-Chicago game
NHL
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of Capitals games from 2018 and 2019
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2008 Washington-Atlanta game
SOCCER
7:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Schalke (live)
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Manchester United-Manchester City match
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Mainz (live)
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Chelsea-Liverpool match
11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Koln (live)
TENNIS
Noon: Tennis Channel, UTR Women's Pro Match Series, Third Place Match and Final (live)
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Noon: ESPNU, 2014 NCAA championship, Syracuse-Maryland
2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2015 NCAA championship, UNC-Maryland
4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2016 NCAA championship, UNC-Maryland
6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2017 NCAA championship, BC-Maryland
8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2018 NCAA championship, BC-JMU
10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 NCAA championship, BC-Maryland
