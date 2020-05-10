tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2004 NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville

Noon: WFXR, 2004 NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville

Noon: ESPN, Formula One eSports Series, Spanish Pro Exhibition (live)

1 p.m.: ESPN, Formula One eSports Series, Virtual Spanish Grand Prix (live)

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1986 NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1999 NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona

FISHING

10 a.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Bassmaster Classic, Day 1

GOLF

11:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2018 Regions Tradition, final round

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, final round

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Fox Sports 1, 2010 Dallas Braden perfect game

1 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Max Scherzer no-hitter

4 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-N.Y. Mets game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 a.m.: ACC Network, 2008 ACC Tournament semifinal, Virginia Tech-North Carolina

8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC Tournament semifinal, Virginia-Florida State

Noon: ACC Network, 1993 North Carolina-UMass game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2004 ACC Tournament, Georgia Tech-North Carolina

3 p.m.: ESPN, 1984 North Carolina-Maryland game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2006 ACC Tournament, Boston College-North Carolina

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2008 ACC Tournament semifinal, Virginia Tech-North Carolina

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC Tournament semifinal, Virginia-Florida State

Midnight: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"

MISCELLANEOUS

2 p.m.: WDBJ, 2020 Arnold Strongman Classic

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "On Her Turf: Inspiring Greatness" (new retrospective about female athletes)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.: ESPN2, rerun of Saturday's UFC 249 prelims

NBA

11 a.m.: ESPN2, "The Last Dance," reruns of Episodes 1-4

3 p.m.: WSET, 2017 NBA Finals, Game 5, Golden State-Cleveland

5 p.m.: ESPN, 1998 NBA All-Star Game

7 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "The Last Dance," reruns of Episodes 5 and 6 (uncensored version on ESPN)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2015 Washington-Atlanta game

9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "The Last Dance," debut of Episodes 7 and 8 (uncensored version on ESPN)

NFL

3 p.m.: WFXR, 2002 Super Bowl, St. Louis-New England

NHL

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 playoffs, Game 1, Toronto-Washington

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2017 Chicago-Washington game

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-Toronto game

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Washington-Florida game

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2008 Washington-Montreal game

OLYMPICS

3 p.m.: WSLS, 2018 women's hockey gold medal game, USA-Canada

RODEO

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Cooper Tires Invitational, at Guthrie, Okla. (live)

SOCCER

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Liverpool-Arsenal game

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, ePremier League Invitational Tournament II, semifinals and final (taped Saturday)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, eMLS Tournament Special, Week 4 (new)

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2007 New York-Los Angeles game

SOFTBALL

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, North Carolina-Florida State

TENNIS

Noon: Tennis Channel, UTR Pro Match Series, third-place match and final, at West Palm Beach, Fla. (live)

Tags

Load comments