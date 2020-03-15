tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of 2019 Indianapolis 500

Midnight: Fox Sports 1, rerun of a NASCAR Cup race 

BASKETBALL

Noon: WDBJ, rerun of 2015 Atlantic 10 tournament game between VCU and Dayton

Noon: ACC Network, rerun of Tuesday's ACC Tournament game between Pitt and Wake Forest

2 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Tuesday's ACC Tournament game between Virginia Tech and North Carolina

2 p.m.: WDBJ, rerun of 2018 Big Ten tournament game between Michigan and Purdue

3 p.m.: ESPN, "30 For 30: Rodman" (rerun)

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon at Arizona men's game (rerun)

4 p.m.: WDBJ, rerun of 2018 Big Ten tournament game between Michigan State and Michigan

4 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Wednesday's ACC Tournament game between Boston College and Notre Dame

5 p.m.: ESPN, "ESPN Films Presents: D. Wade" (rerun)

5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Baylor at UConn women's game (rerun)

6 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Wednesday's ACC Tournament game between Pitt and N.C. State

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 6 between Washington and Atlanta

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Duke at North Carolina men's game (rerun)

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Wednesday's ACC Tournament game between Syracuse and North Carolina

8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Dayton vs. Kansas men's game (rerun)

9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of ACC women's tournament title game between Florida State and N.C. State

10 p.m.: ESPN2, Stanford at Oregon women's game (rerun)

11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

Midnight: ESPN2, LSU at Auburn men's game (rerun)

BOWLING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, at Las Vegas (live)

DRAG RACING

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of NHRA racing in Phoenix

FOOTBALL

Noon: ESPN, "30 For 30: The Two Bills" (rerun)

3 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: The College Player" (rerun)

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of XFL game between St. Louis and D.C.

4:30 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: The American Game" (rerun)

7 p.m.: ESPN, "30 For 30: Vick" (reruns of Parts 1 and II)

GOLF

1 p.m.: WSLS, rerun of final round of 2019 Players Championship

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, "America's Day at the Races" (live)

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Irish O'Brien Stakes, at Santa Anita (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Washington Nationals championship parade

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 a.m.: ESPN2, "UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira" (rerun)

1:30 p.m.: ESPN, "30 For 30: Chuck & Tito" (rerun)

NHL

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Washington Capitals championship parade

RODEO

Noon: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Gwinnett Invitational, at Duluth, Ga. (live)

SOCCER

10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Augsburg

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of MLS game between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia

TENNIS

9 a.m.: ESPN2, "Backstory: Serena vs. The Umpire" (rerun)

