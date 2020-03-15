AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, rerun of 2019 Indianapolis 500
Midnight: Fox Sports 1, rerun of a NASCAR Cup race
BASKETBALL
Noon: WDBJ, rerun of 2015 Atlantic 10 tournament game between VCU and Dayton
Noon: ACC Network, rerun of Tuesday's ACC Tournament game between Pitt and Wake Forest
2 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Tuesday's ACC Tournament game between Virginia Tech and North Carolina
2 p.m.: WDBJ, rerun of 2018 Big Ten tournament game between Michigan and Purdue
3 p.m.: ESPN, "30 For 30: Rodman" (rerun)
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon at Arizona men's game (rerun)
4 p.m.: WDBJ, rerun of 2018 Big Ten tournament game between Michigan State and Michigan
4 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Wednesday's ACC Tournament game between Boston College and Notre Dame
5 p.m.: ESPN, "ESPN Films Presents: D. Wade" (rerun)
5:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Baylor at UConn women's game (rerun)
6 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Wednesday's ACC Tournament game between Pitt and N.C. State
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 6 between Washington and Atlanta
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Duke at North Carolina men's game (rerun)
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Wednesday's ACC Tournament game between Syracuse and North Carolina
8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Dayton vs. Kansas men's game (rerun)
9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of ACC women's tournament title game between Florida State and N.C. State
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Stanford at Oregon women's game (rerun)
11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)
Midnight: ESPN2, LSU at Auburn men's game (rerun)
BOWLING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, at Las Vegas (live)
DRAG RACING
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of NHRA racing in Phoenix
FOOTBALL
Noon: ESPN, "30 For 30: The Two Bills" (rerun)
3 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: The College Player" (rerun)
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of XFL game between St. Louis and D.C.
4:30 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: The American Game" (rerun)
7 p.m.: ESPN, "30 For 30: Vick" (reruns of Parts 1 and II)
GOLF
1 p.m.: WSLS, rerun of final round of 2019 Players Championship
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, "America's Day at the Races" (live)
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Irish O'Brien Stakes, at Santa Anita (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Washington Nationals championship parade
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 a.m.: ESPN2, "UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira" (rerun)
1:30 p.m.: ESPN, "30 For 30: Chuck & Tito" (rerun)
NHL
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, rerun of Washington Capitals championship parade
RODEO
Noon: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Gwinnett Invitational, at Duluth, Ga. (live)
SOCCER
10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Augsburg
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of MLS game between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia
TENNIS
9 a.m.: ESPN2, "Backstory: Serena vs. The Umpire" (rerun)
