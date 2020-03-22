AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2016 NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway (live)
3 p.m.: WFXR, 1985 NASCAR Cup race in Richmond
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 a.m.: 2011 Big Ten championship, Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Clemson and North Carolina
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 game between Wake Forest and Boston College
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between N.C. State and Florida State
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia Tech and Miami
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between North Carolina and Georgia Tech
DOGS
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 National Dog Show
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 National Dog Show
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Beverly Hills Dog Show
FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Skate America, women's free skate
GOLF
3 p.m.: WSLS, final round of 2018 Valspar Championship
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrity Skills Challenge" (premiere)
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, final round of 2016 LPGA Volvik Championship
HOCKEY
Noon: WSLS, "Hockey Day in America" features (rerun)
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, "Miracle on Ice 40th anniversary special" with Al Michaels (rerun)
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m: Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, 2016 game between Oakland and Baltimore
8 p.m.: MASN, 1997 playoff game between Baltimore and Seattle
11:30 pm.: MASN, 2015 game between Baltimore and Detroit
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: WDBJ, 2008 NCAA championship between Memphis and Kansas
2 p.m.: WDBJ, 2019 NCAA championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech
4 p.m.: WDBJ, 2016 NCAA championship game between Villanova and North Carolina
MISCELLANEOUS
6 a.m. to midnight, ESPN2, continuation of "ESPN8: The Ocho" marathon
NFL
Noon: ESPN, marathon of highlights of nine of Tom Brady's games
3 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: The '85 Bears" (rerun)
NHL
11 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 3, Washington at Columbus
1 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 telecast of "Wired: Stadium Series— Penguins vs. Flyers"
2 p.m.: WSLS, 2020 telecast of "Wired: Stadium Series— Kings vs. Avalanche"
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 4, Washington at Columbus
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 5, Columbus at Washington
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 6, Columbus at Washington
SOCCER
6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Nov. 2018 game between Manchester United and Manchester City
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 game between Manchester United and Manchester City
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, April 2018 game between Manchester United and Manchester City
Noon: NBC Sports Network, "Klopp's Promise" (rerun)
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 World Cup final, France vs. Croatia
TENNIS
5 p.m.: WSET, "Backstory: Serena vs. the Umpire" (rerun)
WRESTLING
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2014 telecast of "WrestleMania 30"
