tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2016 NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway (live)

3 p.m.: WFXR, 1985 NASCAR Cup race in Richmond

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 a.m.: 2011 Big Ten championship, Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Clemson and North Carolina

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 game between Wake Forest and Boston College

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between N.C. State and Florida State

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between Virginia Tech and Miami

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game between North Carolina and Georgia Tech

DOGS

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 National Dog Show

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 National Dog Show

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Beverly Hills Dog Show

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Skate America, women's free skate

GOLF

3 p.m.: WSLS, final round of 2018 Valspar Championship

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, "Celebrity Skills Challenge" (premiere)

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, final round of 2016 LPGA Volvik Championship

HOCKEY

Noon: WSLS, "Hockey Day in America" features (rerun)

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, "Miracle on Ice 40th anniversary special" with Al Michaels (rerun)

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m: Fox Sports 2, live races

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, 2016 game between Oakland and Baltimore

8 p.m.: MASN, 1997 playoff game between Baltimore and Seattle

11:30 pm.: MASN, 2015 game between Baltimore and Detroit

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: WDBJ, 2008 NCAA championship between Memphis and Kansas

2 p.m.: WDBJ, 2019 NCAA championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech

4 p.m.: WDBJ, 2016 NCAA championship game between Villanova and North Carolina

MISCELLANEOUS

6 a.m. to midnight, ESPN2, continuation of "ESPN8: The Ocho" marathon

NFL

Noon: ESPN, marathon of highlights of nine of Tom Brady's games

3 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: The '85 Bears" (rerun)

NHL

11 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 3, Washington at Columbus

1 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 telecast of "Wired: Stadium Series— Penguins vs. Flyers"

2 p.m.: WSLS, 2020 telecast of "Wired: Stadium Series— Kings vs. Avalanche"

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 4, Washington at Columbus

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 5, Columbus at Washington

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 6, Columbus at Washington

SOCCER

6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Nov. 2018 game between Manchester United and Manchester City

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 game between Manchester United and Manchester City

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, April 2018 game between Manchester United and Manchester City

Noon: NBC Sports Network, "Klopp's Promise" (rerun)

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 World Cup final, France vs. Croatia

TENNIS

5 p.m.: WSET, "Backstory: Serena vs. the Umpire" (rerun)

WRESTLING

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2014 telecast of "WrestleMania 30"

Tags

Load comments