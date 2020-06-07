AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E Race at Home Series (live)
Noon: ESPN, Formula One virtual Azerbaijan Exhibition (live)
1 p.m.: ESPN, Formula One virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix (live)
3 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, at Hampton, Ga. (live; prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)
BOXING
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.: ESPN, Ali-Frazier I, II and II
DRONES
Noon: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup, Race 4 (new)
GOLF
10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2014 U.S. Women's Open, final round
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2012 The Memorial, final round
2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2019 American Family Insurance Championship, final round
6 p.m: Fox Sports 1, 2015 U.S. Women's Open, final round
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Olympics, women's final round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: MASN, live races
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: MASN, 2005 Washington-Philadelphia game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2018 ACC Tournament final, UVa-UNC
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Wake Forest-Pitt
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech-UNC
6 p.m.: ACC Nework, 2015 ACC Tournament, Duke-Notre Dame
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Notre Dame-BC
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Syracuse-UNC
MISCELLANEOUS
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "60 Minutes Sports"
9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "30 for 30" documentary on Bruce Lee (new)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.: ESPN, Gastelum-Adesanya, Whittaker-Adesanya and Zhang-Joanna reruns
MOTORCYCLES
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy Supercross, rerun from Wednesday
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)
NBA
11 a.m.: ESPN2, "Wilt 100"
Noon: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Celtics-Lakers," Parts 2-3
2 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance," Episodes 4-6
3 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Bad Boys"
5 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Last Dance," Episodes 9-10
7 p.m.: ESPN2, "Champions Revealed: San Antonio"
8 p.m.: ESPN2, "2016 Cleveland Cavaliers"
NFL
3 p.m.: WSLS, 1986 Super Bowl, Chicago-New England
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1969 Super Bowl, N.Y. Jets-Baltimore
NHL
9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 Stanley Cup finals, Games 1-5
RODEO
10:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)
12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)
SOCCER
7:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Werder Bremen (live)
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 Liverpool-Chelsea match
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Schalke at Union Berlin (live)
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Leicester City-West Ham match
11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Koln at Augsburg (live)
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Valencia Tennis Challenge (live)
1 p.m.: WSLS, 2013 French Open women's final
