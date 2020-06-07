tv listings image
AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E Race at Home Series (live)

Noon: ESPN, Formula One virtual Azerbaijan Exhibition (live)

1 p.m.: ESPN, Formula One virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix (live)

3 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, at Hampton, Ga. (live; prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)

BOXING

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.: ESPN, Ali-Frazier I, II and II

DRONES

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup, Race 4 (new)

GOLF

10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2014 U.S. Women's Open, final round

2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2012 The Memorial, final round

2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2019 American Family Insurance Championship, final round

6 p.m: Fox Sports 1, 2015 U.S. Women's Open, final round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 Olympics, women's final round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: MASN, live races

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: MASN, 2005 Washington-Philadelphia game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2018 ACC Tournament final, UVa-UNC

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Wake Forest-Pitt

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech-UNC

6 p.m.: ACC Nework, 2015 ACC Tournament, Duke-Notre Dame

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Notre Dame-BC

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament, Syracuse-UNC

MISCELLANEOUS

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "60 Minutes Sports"

9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "30 for 30" documentary on Bruce Lee (new)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.: ESPN, Gastelum-Adesanya, Whittaker-Adesanya and Zhang-Joanna reruns

MOTORCYCLES

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy Supercross, rerun from Wednesday

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)

NBA

11 a.m.: ESPN2, "Wilt 100"

Noon: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Celtics-Lakers," Parts 2-3

2 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance," Episodes 4-6

3 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Bad Boys"

5 p.m.: ESPN2, "The Last Dance," Episodes 9-10

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "Champions Revealed: San Antonio"

8 p.m.: ESPN2, "2016 Cleveland Cavaliers"

NFL

3 p.m.: WSLS, 1986 Super Bowl, Chicago-New England

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1969 Super Bowl, N.Y. Jets-Baltimore

NHL

9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 Stanley Cup finals, Games 1-5

RODEO

10:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

SOCCER

7:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Werder Bremen (live)

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 Liverpool-Chelsea match

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Schalke at Union Berlin (live)

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2016 Leicester City-West Ham match

11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Koln at Augsburg (live)

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Valencia Tennis Challenge (live)

1 p.m.: WSLS, 2013 French Open women's final

