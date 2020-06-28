tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Trucks race, Pocono Organics 150, at Long Pond, Pa. (live)

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pocono Green 225, at Long Pond, Pa. (live)

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono 350, at Long Pond, Pa. (live; prerace show at 3:30 p.m.)

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Final Round, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)

2 p.m.: WDBJ, "PGA Tour 2020: Credentialed" (new)

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour Golf, Travelers Championship, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)

3 p.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, 2016 Women's PGA Championship, final round

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Final Round, at Farmington, Utah (live)

HOCKEY

9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2014 Olympics, USA-Russia

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Atlanta game

Noon: WFXR, 2019 World Series, Game 7, Washington-Houston

3 p.m.: WFXR, 2001 World Series, Game 4, Arizona-N.Y. Yankees

3 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Arizona-Washington game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 2

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2012 ACC Tournament championship, North Carolina-Florida State

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 ACC Tournament championship, Miami-North Carolina

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC Tournament championship, Virginia-North Carolina

MISCELLANEOUS

3 p.m.: WSET, 2020 ESPY Awards

MOTORCYCLES

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, Road America, at Elkhart, Wis. (live)

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, three 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship races

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, "More Than an Athlete"

9 p.m.: ESPN, "Backstory: The Decision" (new)

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League (taped Thursday)

NHL

11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, four 2016 Washington-Philadelphia playoff games

RODEO

11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

1 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.: ESPN, FA Cup quarterfinal, Arsenal at Sheffield United (live)

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Watford (live)

1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Hellas Verona at Sassuolo (live)

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, Chicago vs. Washington, at Herriman, Utah (taped Saturday)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Battle of the Brits, third-place match and final (live)

11:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown (live)

2 p.m.: WSET, "Backstory: Serena vs. the Umpire"

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown (live)

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Credit One Bank Invitational (live)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC Tournament championship, Louisville-Notre Dame

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC Tournament championship, Louisville-Notre Dame

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament championship, N.C. State-Florida State

Tags

Load comments