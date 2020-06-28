AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Trucks race, Pocono Organics 150, at Long Pond, Pa. (live)
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pocono Green 225, at Long Pond, Pa. (live)
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono 350, at Long Pond, Pa. (live; prerace show at 3:30 p.m.)
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, Final Round, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)
2 p.m.: WDBJ, "PGA Tour 2020: Credentialed" (new)
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour Golf, Travelers Championship, at Cromwell, Conn. (live)
3 p.m.: WSLS, LPGA Tour, 2016 Women's PGA Championship, final round
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, Final Round, at Farmington, Utah (live)
HOCKEY
9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2014 Olympics, USA-Russia
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Atlanta game
Noon: WFXR, 2019 World Series, Game 7, Washington-Houston
3 p.m.: WFXR, 2001 World Series, Game 4, Arizona-N.Y. Yankees
3 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Arizona-Washington game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 World Series, Game 2
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2012 ACC Tournament championship, North Carolina-Florida State
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 ACC Tournament championship, Miami-North Carolina
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC Tournament championship, Virginia-North Carolina
MISCELLANEOUS
3 p.m.: WSET, 2020 ESPY Awards
MOTORCYCLES
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MotoAmerica Superbike, Road America, at Elkhart, Wis. (live)
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, three 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship races
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, "More Than an Athlete"
9 p.m.: ESPN, "Backstory: The Decision" (new)
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League (taped Thursday)
NHL
11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, four 2016 Washington-Philadelphia playoff games
RODEO
11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)
1 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.: ESPN, FA Cup quarterfinal, Arsenal at Sheffield United (live)
11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Watford (live)
1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Hellas Verona at Sassuolo (live)
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup, Chicago vs. Washington, at Herriman, Utah (taped Saturday)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Battle of the Brits, third-place match and final (live)
11:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown (live)
2 p.m.: WSET, "Backstory: Serena vs. the Umpire"
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Ultimate Tennis Showdown (live)
4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Credit One Bank Invitational (live)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2018 ACC Tournament championship, Louisville-Notre Dame
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC Tournament championship, Louisville-Notre Dame
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC Tournament championship, N.C. State-Florida State
