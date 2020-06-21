tv listings image
AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, GEICO 500, at Talladega, Ala. (live; prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2010 NASCAR Cup race at Talladega

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2018 ACC championship, Louisville-Florida State

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, Georgia Tech-North Carolina

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 ACC championship, Florida State-Clemson

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 ACC championship, Maryland-Georgia Tech

GOLF

10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, "U.S. Open 1980: The Day Jack Came Back"

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, "U.S. Open 2002: The People's Open"

Noon: Fox Sports 1, 2019 U.S. Open, final round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round, at Hilton Head, S.C. (live)

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round, at Hilton Head, S.C. (live)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Philadelphia-Washington game

4:30 p.m.: MASN, 2006 N.Y. Yankees-Washington game

7:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 N.Y. Yankees-Washington game

MISCELLANEOUS

Noon: ESPN, "E:60 Father's Day Special" (new)

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "The ESPY Countdown" (same-day tape)

9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, The ESPYs (same-day tape)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 UFC Zhang-Jedrzejczyk fight

MOTORCYCLES

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)

4 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Energy Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)

NBA

2 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance," Episodes 8-10

NHL

8 a.m. to 11 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, nine Capitals games

RODEO

Noon: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

2 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield United at Newcastle United (live)

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC men's championship, Virginia-Clemson

11:15 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Aston Villa (live)

12:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 She Believes Cup, USA-Japan

2 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Liverpool at Everton (live; pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC men's championship, Virginia-Clemson

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour (live)

2 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2 (live)

4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 U.S. Open women's final

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Oregon-Stanford game

