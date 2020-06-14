AUTO RACING
6 a.m.: ESPN2, continuation of 24 Hours of Le Mans virtual race (live)
Noon: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series race, at Homestead, Fla. (live)
Noon: ESPN, Formula One virtual Canadian Pro Exhibition (live)
1 p.m.: ESPN, Formula One virtual Canadian Grand Prix (live)
3:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Dixie Vodka 400, at Homestead, Fla. (live)
BOWLING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Strike Derby rerun
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Summer Clash rerun
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, UVa-Clemson
CROSS COUNTRY
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championships, at Blacksburg
DRONES
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup (new)
FIELD HOCKEY
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 ACC quarterfinal, Syracuse-Louisville
1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC semifinal, UNC-Louisville
3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC final, UNC-BC
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, at Fort Worth, Texas (live)
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, at Fort Worth, Texas (live)
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: MASN, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: MASN, 2017 L.A. Angels-Baltimore game
8 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NL Wild Card game
9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "30 for 30" documentary on Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa (new)
MISCELLANEOUS
2 p.m.: WDBJ, "60 Minutes Sports"
MOTORCYCLES
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)
NBA
2 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance," Episodes 6-8
6 p.m. to 11 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, five Washington games
NHL
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7, St. Louis-Boston
11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 St. Louis championship film
OLYMPICS
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, USA men's basketball gold medal games from 2008, 2004, 2000, 1996 and 1992
RODEO
11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, Las Vegas (live)
1 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Energy Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)
SOCCER
9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Mainz (live)
11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Schalke (live)
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, UVa-UNC
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Pittsburgh match
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.