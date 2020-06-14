tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

6 a.m.: ESPN2, continuation of 24 Hours of Le Mans virtual race (live)

Noon: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series race, at Homestead, Fla. (live)

Noon: ESPN, Formula One virtual Canadian Pro Exhibition (live)

1 p.m.: ESPN, Formula One virtual Canadian Grand Prix (live)

3:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Dixie Vodka 400, at Homestead, Fla. (live)

BOWLING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Strike Derby rerun

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Summer Clash rerun

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, UVa-Clemson

CROSS COUNTRY

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championships, at Blacksburg

DRONES

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Drone Racing League SIM Racing Cup (new)

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 ACC quarterfinal, Syracuse-Louisville

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC semifinal, UNC-Louisville

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC final, UNC-BC

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, at Fort Worth, Texas (live)

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, at Fort Worth, Texas (live)

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: MASN, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: MASN, 2017 L.A. Angels-Baltimore game

8 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NL Wild Card game

9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "30 for 30" documentary on Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa (new)

MISCELLANEOUS

2 p.m.: WDBJ, "60 Minutes Sports"

MOTORCYCLES

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy Supercross, at Salt Lake City (live)

NBA

2 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance," Episodes 6-8

6 p.m. to 11 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, five Washington games

NHL

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7, St. Louis-Boston

11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 St. Louis championship film

OLYMPICS

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, USA men's basketball gold medal games from 2008, 2004, 2000, 1996 and 1992

RODEO

11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Team Challenge, Las Vegas (live)

1 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Energy Team Challenge, at Las Vegas (live)

SOCCER

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Mainz (live)

11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Schalke (live)

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 ACC championship, UVa-UNC

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Pittsburgh match

