tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Baltimore at Atlantic City

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, at Loudon, N.H. (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)

BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, regional final, at Columbus, Ohio

2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, regional final, at Lexington, Ky.

2 p.m.: WDBJ, Big3 games, at Oklahoma City, Okla.

BOWLING

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBA Tour finals, at Las Vegas

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 15, Limoux to Foix, France (prerace show at 6 am.)

DRAG RACING

3 p.m.: WFXR, Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, at Morrison, Colo. (taped qualifying at 1 p.m. on Fox Sports 1)

FENCING

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 3 finals, at Budapest, Hungary (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, British Open, final round, at Portrush, Northern Ireland

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, final round, at Nicholasville, Ky.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 

11:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, U.S. Open, 10th Graade Girls Championship, at Westfield, Ind.

1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, U.S. Open, 10th Grade Boys Championship, at Westfield, Ind.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

8 p.m.: MASN, Eddie Read Stakes, at Del Mar

LACROSSE 

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game, at Los Angeles

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: TBS, Colorado at N.Y. Yankees

1 p.m.: MASN, Boston at Baltimore

1:30 p.m.: MLB Network, National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies for Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Jack Morris and Alan Trammell, at Cooperstown, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN, Washington at Atlanta

RODEO

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Calgary Stampede (taped)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: ESPN2, International Champions Cup, Juventus vs. Tottenham, at Singapore

4 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, D.C. at Atlanta 

6 p.m.: ESPN2, National Women's Soccer League, North Carolina at Chicago

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, New York Red Bulls at Orlando City 

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Portland at Seattle

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League Asia Trophy, Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City (taped)

SPORT CLIMBING

3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Briancon, France (taped)

SWIMMING

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 1 semifinals and finals, at Gwangju, South Korea

2 p.m.: WSLS, World Championships, Day 1, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)

9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 2 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Swedish Open, doubles final, at Bastad, Sweden

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swedish Open and Bucharest Open singles finals

2 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Hall of Fame Open, singles and doubles finals, at Newport, R.I.

4 p.m.: WDBJ, World Team Tennis, Philadelphia at Vegas

5:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women's Pro Circuit, singles final, at Berkeley, Calif.

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Croatia Open, singles final, at Umag, Croatia

5:30 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swiss Open, German Championships, Baltic Open and Palermo Ladies Open

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Diamond League meet, at London (taped)

WATER POLO

1 a.m. (Monday), 2:30 a.m., 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's quarterfinals, at Gwangju, South Korea

WNBA 

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Atlanta at Washington

6 p.m.: NBA TV, Indiana at Chicago

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments