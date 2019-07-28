tv listings image
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, AFL playoffs, Philadelphia at Washington

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, Blancpain GT World Challenge, Endurance Europe, at Spa, Belgium

9:05 a.m.: ESPN, Formula One, German Grand Prix, at Hockenheim, Germany (prerace show at 8:30 a.m.)

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander RV 400, at Long Pond, Pa. (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200, at Morrow City, Ohio

BASEBALL

11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Youth Baseball Championships, 13-and-under championship, at Yaphank, N.Y.

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Youth Baseball Championships, 12-and-under championship, at Yaphank, N.Y.

BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, regional final, at Richmond

2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, regional final, at Syracuse, N.Y.

4 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, regional final, at Wichita, Kan.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, FIVB World Tour, men's final, at Tokyo (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, FIVB World Tour, women's final, at Tokyo (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, AVP Tour, Hermosa Beach Open, at Hermosa Beach Pier, Calif. (same-day tape)

CYCLING

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, final stage, Rambouillet to the Champs-Elysees, France (prerace show at noon)

2 p.m.: WSLS, Tour de France, continuation of coverage of final stage, Rambouillet to the Champs-Elysees, France

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, UCI BMX World Championships, at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium (taped)

DRAG RACING

5 p.m.: WFXR, NHRA Sonoma Nationals, at Sonoma, Calif.

FISHING

Noon: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series Winning Ways No. 2 (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, final round, at Evian-les-Bains, France

9 a.m.: CNBC, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, final round, at Evian-les-Bains, France

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, final round, at Lancashire, England

Noon: Golf  Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, at Memphis

Noon: WSLS, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, final round, at Lancashire, England

1 p.m.: WDBJ, "PGA Tour: Natural Talent" special on Adam Scott, Davis Love and others

2 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, at Memphis

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, final round, at Reno, Nev.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.: MASN, L.A. Dodgers at Washington

4 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at L.A. Angels

7 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

10 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 5, at Lima, Peru

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Day 5, at Lima, Peru

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 5, at Lima, Peru

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 5, at Lima, Peru

RODEO

Noon: WDBJ, World Champions Rodeo Alliance, Days of 47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo, at Salt Lake City (taped)

SOCCER

10:50 a.m.: ESPNEWS, UEFA Women's U-19 final, France vs. Germany

3 p.m.: ESPN2, International Champions Cup, AC Milan vs. Benfica, at Foxborough, Mass.

SWIMMING

7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network World Championship, Day 8 semifinals and finals, at Gwangju, South Korea

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Swiss Open and German Championships finals

Noon: Tennis Channel, coverage of Baltic Open, Palermo Ladies Open and USTA Men’s Pro Circuit finals

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Swiss Open, final, at Gstaad, Switzerland (same-day tape)

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open, final

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World Team Tennis, Springfield at Philadelphia

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, German Championships, final, at Hamburg, Germany (same-day tape)

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4, at Des Moines, Iowa

8 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Outdoor Championships, continuation of coverage of Day 4, at Des Moines, Iowa

WATER POLO

6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championship, gold medal match, Spain vs. Italy, at Gwangju, South Korea (taped)

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Women's Professional Lacrosse League championship, at Baltimore

