tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Jam, 2020 season Preview/2019 review

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 7, Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir, Saudi Arabia (same-day tape)

BIATHLON

2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 12.5km Mass Start, at Holmenkollen, Norway (delayed tape)

BOBSLED

10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Four-Man, at La Plagne, France

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, SEC Network, College Football Playoff coaches' press conferences

4 p.m.: WSET, "Path to the College Football Playoff: LSU"

4:30 p.m.: WSET, "Path to the College Football Playoff: Clemson"

7 p.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Now"

8 p.m.: ESPN, "Championship Drive: Countdown to Kickoff"

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's and Women's Team Sprint, at Dresden, Germany (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's and Women's Team Sprint, at Dresden, Germany (delayed tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, continuation of coverage of final round, at Randburg, South Africa

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, first round

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, Final Round, at Honolulu

LUGE

12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's singles, at Altenberg, Germany

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: WDBJ, Michigan State at Purdue

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Wichita State at UConn

1 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Minnesota

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Memphis at South Florida

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Miami

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Utah at Colorado

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arizona at Oregon State

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League, Raptors at College Park

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

3 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Cleveland at Lehigh Valley

MOTORCYCLES

4:30 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at St. Louis (taped)

NBA

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Utah at Washington

NFL 

3:05 p.m.: WDBJ, AFC Divisional Playoff, Houston at Kansas City (pregame show at 2 p.m.)

6:40 p.m.: WFXR, NFC Divisional Playoff, Seattle at Green Bay (pregame show at 6 p.m.)

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Toronto at Florida

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

RODEO

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Chicago Invitational (same-day tape)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Heineken Cup, Leinster vs. Lyon (same-day tape)

SKIING

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Adelboden, Switzerland (delayed tape)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, SPAL at Fiorentina

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Watford at Bournemouth

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Aston Villa

SPEED SKATING

11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, at Heerenveen, Netherlands (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup finals, Auckland Open final and Adelaide International

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Auckland Open, final (same-day tape)

9:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Brisbane International, final (same-day tape)

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International and Hobart International

3 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International and Hobart International

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, Syracuse at Miami

Noon: ESPN2, Maryland at Michigan

Noon: ESPNU, Kentucky at Florida

1 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Boston University at Army

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. John's at DePaul

1 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Tennessee

1 p.m.: MASN2, Texas at West Virginia

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Boston College

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, George Washington at Fordham

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Central Florida at Cincinnati

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Oklahoma State at Baylor

2 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Arizona

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Dayton at Richmond

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Louisville

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Virginia Tech at Duke

3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Illinois

3 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Arkansas

4 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Notre Dame

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, VCU at Saint Louis

4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Arizona State

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Rhode Island at Davidson

5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Iowa

5 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Florida at Tulsa

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Northwestern

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at California

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "All Access with Miami Women's Basketball"

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Boise State at UCLA

Tags

Load comments