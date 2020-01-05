tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"

BOBSLED

4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women, at Altenberg, Germany (same-day tape)

5 p.m. Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Two-Man, at Altenberg, Germany (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: Upsets"

3:30 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: What Ifs"

4 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: Rivalry Games"

4:30 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: Heisman Debates"

GOLF

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, at Maui, Hawaii

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Bronze Medal Game, at Ostrava, Czech Republic

1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Gold Medal Game, at Ostrava, Czech Republic

HORSE RACING

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Santa Ynez Stakes, at Santa Anita

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon: NBC Sports Network, VCU at George Mason

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Michigan at Michigan State

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Davidson at Duquesne

3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Boston University at American

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, UMass at St. Louis

4:30 p.m.: WFXR, St. John's at Xavier

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Oregon State at Colorado

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Minnesota

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Purdue at Illinois

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Southern Cal at Washington

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League, Oklahoma City at Capital City

MOTORCYCLES

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Anaheim, Calif. (taped)

NFL

1:05 p.m.: WFXR, NFC Playoffs, Minnesota at New Orleans (pregame coverage starts at 11 a.m.)

4:40 p.m.: WSLS, NFC Playoffs, Seattle at Philadelphia (pregame show at 4 p.m.)

NHL

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, San Jose at Washington

5 p.m.: NHL Network, Florida at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Detroit at Chicago

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Nashville at Anaheim

RODEO

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Buckoff at the Garden, at New York (same-day tape)

RUGBY

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Wasps vs. Northampton

SKIING

11:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Zagreb, Croatia

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Slalom, at Zagreb, Croatia (delayed tape)

SOCCER 

2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Torino at Roma

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 3, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open, Auckland Open, and Brisbane International

3 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup and Brisbane International

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus including Cox Ch. 1119), Virginia at N.C. State

Noon: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

Noon: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Purdue

Noon: CBS Sports Network, East Carolina at Central Florida

Noon: ESPN2, Michigan State at Michigan

Noon: ESPNU, Vanderbilt at Florida

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

1 p.m.: MASN2, West Virginia at Kansas State

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Florida State at Miami

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra, Duke at Louisville

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Northwestern

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Villanova at St. John's

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Cincinnati at South Florida

2 p.m.: ESPNU, LSU at Missouri

2 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Auburn

3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Oregon State

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Syracuse

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Tennessee at Kentucky

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Memphis at Houston

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Georgia

5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Oregon

6 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Alabama

WRESTLING

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Oregon State at Michigan

