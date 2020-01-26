tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship,  Rolex 24, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

Noon: WSLS, IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship,  Rolex 24, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

BIATHLON

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's 15km Mass Start, at Pokljuka, Slovenia (same-day tape)

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 12.5km Mass Start, at Pokljuka, Slovenia (delayed tape)

BOBSLED

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Four-Man, at Koenigssee, Germany (delayed tape)

BOWLING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Oklahoma Open, at Shawnee, Okla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Hulu Bowl, at Honolulu

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's and women's sprint, at Oberstdorf, Germany

CYCLING

Noon: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, women's elite, at Hoogerheide, Netherlands (same-day tape)

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, men's elite, at Hoogerheide, Netherlands (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Tour Down Under, Stage 6 (taped)

EXTREME SPORTS

2 p.m.: ESPN2, X Games Aspen, Snowmobiling, Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, at Aspen, Colo.

8:30 p.m.: ESPN, X Games Aspen, Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, Snow Bike, at Aspen, Colo.

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Championships, Men's Free Skate, at Greensboro, N.C.

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, European Championships, Women's Free Skate, Graz, Austria (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, continuation of coverage of Final Round

1 p.m.: Golf Channel,  PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, at San Diego

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, at San Diego

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Final Round, at Palm Beach, Fla.

HORSE RACING

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Houston Ladies Classic, at Sam Houston

LUGE

4:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's singles, at Sigulda, Latvia

MEN'S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)

Noon: ACC Network, Virginia at Wake Forest

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Tulsa at Connecticut

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Maryland at Indiana

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Florida at Houston

3 p.m.: WFXR, Michigan State at Minnesota (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, San Diego State at Nevada (Las Vegas)

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Loyola of Chicago at Northern Iowa

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Creighton

5 p.m.: WFXR, UCLA at Oregon

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Stanford at California

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Northwestern

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"

MEN'S GYMNASTICS

Noon: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Penn State

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8 p.m.: NHL Network, AHL All-Star Skills Competition, at Ontario, Calif.

MOTORCYCLES

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Glendale, Ariz. (taped)

NBA

3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Houston at Denver

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Atlanta, traditional telecast

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Atlanta, interactive gaming telecast

6 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at New Orleans

9 p.m.: NBA TV, Indiana at Portland

NFL

3 p.m.: WSET, ESPN, Pro Bowl, at Orlando, Fla.  (pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m.)

RODEO

Noon: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Sacramento, Calif. (taped)

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, at Sacramento, Calif.

SKIING

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Super G, at Bansko, Bulgaria (same-day tape)

SKI JUMPING

6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Individual, at Rasnov, Romania (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Individual, at Zakopane, Poland (same-day tape)

SNOWBOARDING

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, snowboard cross, at Big White, British Columbia

SOCCER

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen

11:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Lazio at Roma

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Bayer Leverkusen

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of round of 16

9 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, round of 16 (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, round of 16

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open round of 16

3 a.m. (Monday): ESPN2, Australian Open, round of 16

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPNU, Fordham at Dayton

Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), UMass at George Washington

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Clemson at Virginia Tech

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Xavier at Providence

1 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Tennesse

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Notre Dame at Virginia

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at Florida State

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Purdue

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Temple at Cincinnati

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), St. Joseph's at La Salle

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Davidson at Richmond

3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Stanford

3 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Georgia

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Louisville

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Iowa

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon at Oregon State

4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Syracuse at Wake Forest

5 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Mississippi State

6 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at North Carolina State

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Seton Hall

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, West Virginia at TCU

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Washington

WRESTLING

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Minnesota

