AUTO RACING
6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship, Rolex 24, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
Noon: WSLS, IMSA Weather Tech Sports Car Championship, Rolex 24, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
BIATHLON
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's 15km Mass Start, at Pokljuka, Slovenia (same-day tape)
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 12.5km Mass Start, at Pokljuka, Slovenia (delayed tape)
BOBSLED
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Four-Man, at Koenigssee, Germany (delayed tape)
BOWLING
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, Oklahoma Open, at Shawnee, Okla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Hulu Bowl, at Honolulu
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's and women's sprint, at Oberstdorf, Germany
CYCLING
Noon: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, women's elite, at Hoogerheide, Netherlands (same-day tape)
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, men's elite, at Hoogerheide, Netherlands (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Tour Down Under, Stage 6 (taped)
EXTREME SPORTS
2 p.m.: ESPN2, X Games Aspen, Snowmobiling, Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, at Aspen, Colo.
8:30 p.m.: ESPN, X Games Aspen, Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, Snow Bike, at Aspen, Colo.
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Championships, Men's Free Skate, at Greensboro, N.C.
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, European Championships, Women's Free Skate, Graz, Austria (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, continuation of coverage of Final Round
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, at San Diego
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, at San Diego
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Final Round, at Palm Beach, Fla.
HORSE RACING
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Houston Ladies Classic, at Sam Houston
LUGE
4:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's singles, at Sigulda, Latvia
MEN'S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title" (rerun)
Noon: ACC Network, Virginia at Wake Forest
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Tulsa at Connecticut
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Maryland at Indiana
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Florida at Houston
3 p.m.: WFXR, Michigan State at Minnesota (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, San Diego State at Nevada (Las Vegas)
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Loyola of Chicago at Northern Iowa
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Xavier at Creighton
5 p.m.: WFXR, UCLA at Oregon
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Stanford at California
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Northwestern
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"
MEN'S GYMNASTICS
Noon: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Penn State
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NHL Network, AHL All-Star Skills Competition, at Ontario, Calif.
MOTORCYCLES
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, at Glendale, Ariz. (taped)
NBA
3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Houston at Denver
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Atlanta, traditional telecast
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Atlanta, interactive gaming telecast
6 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at New Orleans
9 p.m.: NBA TV, Indiana at Portland
NFL
3 p.m.: WSET, ESPN, Pro Bowl, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m.)
RODEO
Noon: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Sacramento, Calif. (taped)
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, at Sacramento, Calif.
SKIING
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Super G, at Bansko, Bulgaria (same-day tape)
SKI JUMPING
6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Individual, at Rasnov, Romania (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Individual, at Zakopane, Poland (same-day tape)
SNOWBOARDING
2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, snowboard cross, at Big White, British Columbia
SOCCER
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen
11:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Lazio at Roma
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Bayer Leverkusen
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of round of 16
9 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, round of 16 (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, round of 16
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open round of 16
3 a.m. (Monday): ESPN2, Australian Open, round of 16
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPNU, Fordham at Dayton
Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), UMass at George Washington
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Clemson at Virginia Tech
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Xavier at Providence
1 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Tennesse
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Notre Dame at Virginia
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at Florida State
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Purdue
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Temple at Cincinnati
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), St. Joseph's at La Salle
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Davidson at Richmond
3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Stanford
3 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Georgia
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Louisville
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Iowa
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon at Oregon State
4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Syracuse at Wake Forest
5 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Mississippi State
6 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at North Carolina State
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Seton Hall
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, West Virginia at TCU
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Washington
WRESTLING
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Minnesota
