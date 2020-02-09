tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

Noon: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Clash, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (prerace show at 2 p.m.)

BOWLING

5 p.m.: WFXR, PBA Tour, Tournament of Champions, at Fairlawn, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha," documentary on Virginia's 2015 NCAA championship team (premiere)

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's 10km mass start, at Falun, Sweden

DRAG RACING

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Lucas Oil Winternationals, at Pomona, Calif.

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.: WSLS, Four Continents Championship, Men's and Women's Free Skate, at Seoul, South Korea (taped)

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Four Continents Championship, Men's Free Skate, at Seoul, South Korea (taped)

FISHING

7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Johns River

FREESTYLE SKIING

3 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup,  Intermountain Health Care Freestyle Invitational, dual mogals, at Deer Valley Resort, Utah (taped)

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

6:30 p.m.: MASN, San Vicente Stakes, at Santa Anita

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon:  CBS Sports Network, Cincinnati at UConn

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Butler at Marquette

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Ohio State at Wisconsin

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Evansville at Bradley

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, George Mason at UMass

3 p.m.: ESPN, Wichita State at Houston

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Clemson

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Washington at Washington State

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Rutgers

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

3 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Hershey at Lehigh Valley

NBA

3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Boston at Oklahoma City

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Memphis at Washington

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Utah at Houston

NHL

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Boston at Detroit

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Colorado at Minnesota

RODEO

Noon: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Iron Cowboy, at Los Angeles (taped)

RUGBY

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, France vs. Italy (same-day tape)

5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, Seattle at San Diego

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Toronto at Austin

SKIING

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Parallel Giant Slalom, at Chamonix, France

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Super-G, at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (delayed tape)

SKI JUMPING

6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Individual, at Willingen, Germany (same-day tape)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Lece at Napoli

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Sheffield United

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Koln at Borussia Monchengladbach

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Manchester City

Noon: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Bayern Munich

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Final, U.S. vs. Canada, at Carson, Calif.

2 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)

SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kajikawa Classic, Kansas vs. Utah, at Tempe, Ariz.

7 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kajikawa Classic, Arizona vs. Tennessee, at Tempe, Ariz.

SPEED SKATING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Dresden, Germany (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Open Sud de France and Taha Open Maharashtra finals

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women's Pro Circuit final, at Midland, Texas

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit final, at Dallas

4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Cordoba Open, final, at Cordoba, Argentina

3 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Rotterdam Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon: ACC Network, Virginia at Florida State

Noon: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Maryland

Noon: ESPNU, Temple at Florida State

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Boston College at Clemson

1 p.m.: ESPN, Texas A&M at Mississippi State

1 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Florida

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at VCU

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Virginia Tech at North Carolina

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Miami

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Louisville at Syracuse

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas at Texas Tech 

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Richmond at La Salle

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Villanova at Butler

3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Oregon State

3 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Alabama

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Kentucky at Arkansas

5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Oregon

5 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Vanderbilt

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS 

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Michigan

WRESTLING

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Minnesota

XFL 

2 p.m.: WFXR, Tampa Bay at New York

5 p.m.: ESPN, St. Louis at Dallas

