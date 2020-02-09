AUTO RACING
Noon: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla.
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Clash, at Daytona Beach, Fla. (prerace show at 2 p.m.)
BOWLING
5 p.m.: WFXR, PBA Tour, Tournament of Champions, at Fairlawn, Ohio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "1186 to Omaha," documentary on Virginia's 2015 NCAA championship team (premiere)
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's 10km mass start, at Falun, Sweden
DRAG RACING
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Lucas Oil Winternationals, at Pomona, Calif.
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: WSLS, Four Continents Championship, Men's and Women's Free Skate, at Seoul, South Korea (taped)
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Four Continents Championship, Men's Free Skate, at Seoul, South Korea (taped)
FISHING
7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Johns River
FREESTYLE SKIING
3 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Intermountain Health Care Freestyle Invitational, dual mogals, at Deer Valley Resort, Utah (taped)
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
HORSE RACING
6:30 p.m.: MASN, San Vicente Stakes, at Santa Anita
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Cincinnati at UConn
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Butler at Marquette
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Ohio State at Wisconsin
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Evansville at Bradley
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, George Mason at UMass
3 p.m.: ESPN, Wichita State at Houston
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Valparaiso at Loyola of Chicago
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Clemson
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Washington at Washington State
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Rutgers
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
3 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Hershey at Lehigh Valley
NBA
3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Boston at Oklahoma City
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Memphis at Washington
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Utah at Houston
NHL
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Boston at Detroit
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Colorado at Minnesota
RODEO
Noon: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Iron Cowboy, at Los Angeles (taped)
RUGBY
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, France vs. Italy (same-day tape)
5 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Major League Rugby, Seattle at San Diego
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, Toronto at Austin
SKIING
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Parallel Giant Slalom, at Chamonix, France
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Super-G, at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (delayed tape)
SKI JUMPING
6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Individual, at Willingen, Germany (same-day tape)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Lece at Napoli
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Sheffield United
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Koln at Borussia Monchengladbach
11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Manchester City
Noon: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Bayern Munich
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Final, U.S. vs. Canada, at Carson, Calif.
2 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kajikawa Classic, Kansas vs. Utah, at Tempe, Ariz.
7 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Kajikawa Classic, Arizona vs. Tennessee, at Tempe, Ariz.
SPEED SKATING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Dresden, Germany (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Open Sud de France and Taha Open Maharashtra finals
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women's Pro Circuit final, at Midland, Texas
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit final, at Dallas
4 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Cordoba Open, final, at Cordoba, Argentina
3 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Rotterdam Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, Virginia at Florida State
Noon: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Maryland
Noon: ESPNU, Temple at Florida State
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Boston College at Clemson
1 p.m.: ESPN, Texas A&M at Mississippi State
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Florida
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at VCU
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Virginia Tech at North Carolina
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Miami
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Louisville at Syracuse
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas at Texas Tech
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Richmond at La Salle
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Villanova at Butler
3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Oregon State
3 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Alabama
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Kentucky at Arkansas
5 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at Oregon
5 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Vanderbilt
WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Michigan
WRESTLING
2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Minnesota
XFL
2 p.m.: WFXR, Tampa Bay at New York
5 p.m.: ESPN, St. Louis at Dallas
