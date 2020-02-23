tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: WFXR, NASCAR Cup Series, Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas (prerace show at 3 p.m.)

BIATHLON

6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's 12.5km mass start, at Antholz-Anerselva, Italy

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's 15km mass start, at Antholz-Anerselva, Italy

BOBSLED

3 p.m. and 4 p.m.: World Championship, two-man, at Altenberg, Germany

2 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Championship, two-man, at Altenberg, Germany (delayed tape)

BOWLING

1 p.m.: WFXR, PBA Tour, U.S. Open, at Lincoln, Neb.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at Virginia

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Noon: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's 15km pursuit (same-day tape)

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's 30km pursuit (same-day tape)

DOGS

Noon: WFXR, Westminster Kennel Club highlights show 

DRAG RACING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Arizona Nationals, Qualifying, at Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Arizona Nationals, at Chandler, Ariz. (same-day tape)

FISHING

10 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Johns River (taped)

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, Final Round, at Naucalpan, Mexico

2:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, at Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, Final Round, at Naucalpan, Mexico

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Apparatus World Cup, at Melbourne, Australia (same-day tape)

HOCKEY

2 p.m.: WSET, "Miracle On Ice at 40" (rerun)

LUGE

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Winterberg, Germany (same-day tape)

5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel World Cup, men's singles, at Winterberg, Germany (same-day tape)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay

1 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, Boston vs. Baltimore

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Colorado vs. L.A. Angels (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Texas vs. Seattle (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: CBS Sports Network, American at Boston

Noon: ESPNU, Temple at East Carolina

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Penn State at Indiana

1 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Wisconsin

1 p.m.: ESPN, Wichita State at Cincinnati

2 p.m.: WDBJ, St. John's at Seton Hall (pregame show at 1:30 p.m.)

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Florida at UConn

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa

3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Northwestern

4 p.m.: WDBJ, Maryland at Ohio State

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, New Mexico at Boise State

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Butler at Creighton

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at Notre Dame

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Southern Cal at Utah

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Stanford at Washington State

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Rockford at Chicago

NBA

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Boston at L.A. Lakers (pregame show at 3 p.m.)

6 p.m.: NBA TV, Minnesota at Denver

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Chicago

8:30 p.m.: NBA TV, New Orleans at Golden State

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, "Wire to Wire: Wizards vs. Bulls" (taped special with coaches and players mic'd up)

NHL

Noon: WSLS, Pittsburgh at Washington

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Louis at Minnesota

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Vegas at Anaheim

RODEO

12:30 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at St. Louis (taped)

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, at St. Louis (same-day tape)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Six Nations Championship, Ireland at England (same-day tape)

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership: Northampton at Exeter (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, New England at San Diego

SKIING

7:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel World Cup: Women's Combined, Crans-Montana, Switzerland (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Combined, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland (delayed tape)

SKI JUMPING

10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's individual, at Ljubno, Slovenia (same-day tape)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Lazio at Genoa

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Watford at Manchester United

9 a.m.: CNBC, Premier League, Norwich City at Wolverhampton

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Bayer Leverkusen

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Arsenal

Noon: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Mainz at Wolfsburg

SOFTBALL

12:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at N.C. State

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia vs. USC Upstate

2:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Georgia Tech vs. Samford

SWIMMING AND DIVING

8 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC championships, at Auburn (taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tour, coverage of Delray Beach Open, Open 13 Marseille and Qatar Total Open

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Delray Beach Open and Rio Open finals

7:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Delray Beach Open final (same-day tape)

9:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Rio Open final (same-day tape)

5 a.m. (Monday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, Syracuse at Notre Dame

Noon: ESPN2, Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, North Carolina at Wake Forest

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Richmond at St. Bonaventure

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.: ESPN2, South Carolina at Kentucky

2 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi State

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Miami at Boston College

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at Georgia Tech

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Auburn at Texas A&M

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Tulane at Cincinnati

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Florida

5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Michigan State

6 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Missouri

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS 

2 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Arizona

4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington at Arizona State

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Utah at UCLA

WRESTLING

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Oklahoma State at Iowa

XFL 

3 p.m.: ESPN, New York at St. Louis

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, D.C. at Los Angeles

