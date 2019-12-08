tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BIATHLON

9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Oestersund, Sweden

BOBSLED

9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Two-Man, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m. to noon: ESPN2, "Championship Drive: Countdown to the Playoff"

11 a.m.: ACC Network, ACC championship, Clemson vs. Virginia (rerun)

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff Selection Show (CFP teams announced at 12:15 p.m., New Year's Six matchups at 3 p.m.)

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: ESPN2, "Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction," including complete bowl picture

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

6 p.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Now"

8 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC championship, Clemson vs. Virginia (rerun)

8:30 p.m to 11 p.m.: ESPN, "Championship Drive: Who's In"

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 4x5km Relay, Lillehammer, Norway (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, continuation of coverage of final round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, Father/Son Challenge, Day 2, at Orlando, Fla.

Noon: WSLS, Father/Son Challenge, Day 2, at Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.: WSLS, "Road to the Presidents Cup," Part Three

4 p.m.: WSLS, World Long Drive Championship, men's and women's championships, at Thackerville, Okla. (taped)

HANDBALL

6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Championship, Norway vs. Denmark, at Kumamoto, Japan

4:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Championship, Netherlands vs. Germany, at Kumamoto, Japan (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: MASN, Caribbean Classic, at Gulfstream Park

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Bayakoa Stakes, at Los Alamitos

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon: ESPNU, Houston at South Carolina

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson at Florida State

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Wichita State at Oklahoma State

2 p.m.: MASN, South Alabama at Richmond

3 p.m.: WSET, Lone Star Showdown, Texas A&M vs. Texas, at Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Jerry Colangelo Classic, St. Mary's vs. Dayton, atPhoenix

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Northwestern State at LSU

5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Purdue

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Buffalo at DePaul

6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Jerry Colangelo Classic, Grand Canyon vs. Liberty, at Phoenix

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Michigan State

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Gonzaga at Washington

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Seton Hall at Iowa State

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League, Grand Rapids at College Park

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, San Antonio at Toronto

NBA

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, L.A. Clippers at Washington

NFL 

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Baltimore at Buffalo

1 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at Green Bay

4:25 p.m. WDBJ, Kansas City at New England

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Seattle at L.A. Rams

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Vegas

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas

RUGBY

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Rugby Sevens World Series, at Dubai (taped)

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup, Sale vs. Exeter (delayed tape)

SKELETON

10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men, at Lake Placid, N.Y.

SKIING

11:40 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup

5 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, Men's Giant Slalom, at Beaver Creek, Colo. (same-day tape)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Super G, at Lake Louise, Alberta (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Aston Villa

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Koln at Union Berlin

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Brighton & Hove Albion

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Paderborn at Werder Bremen

2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, AC Milan at Bologna

8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, NCAA Championship, at San Jose, Calif.

SPEED SKATING

6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Shanghai (same-day tape)

7:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (same-day tape)

SURFING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Florida State at Clemson

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas at Tennessee

2 p.m.: SEC Network, West Virginia at Mississippi State

2 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Minnesota at American

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. Central at North Carolina

4 p.m.: ESPN, Jimmy V Classic, Notre Dame at UConn

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Furman at Richmond

Tags

Load comments