BIATHLON
9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Oestersund, Sweden
BOBSLED
9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Two-Man, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m. to noon: ESPN2, "Championship Drive: Countdown to the Playoff"
11 a.m.: ACC Network, ACC championship, Clemson vs. Virginia (rerun)
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff Selection Show (CFP teams announced at 12:15 p.m., New Year's Six matchups at 3 p.m.)
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: ESPN2, "Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction," including complete bowl picture
6 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
6 p.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Now"
8 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC championship, Clemson vs. Virginia (rerun)
8:30 p.m to 11 p.m.: ESPN, "Championship Drive: Who's In"
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's 4x5km Relay, Lillehammer, Norway (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, continuation of coverage of final round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, Father/Son Challenge, Day 2, at Orlando, Fla.
Noon: WSLS, Father/Son Challenge, Day 2, at Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.: WSLS, "Road to the Presidents Cup," Part Three
4 p.m.: WSLS, World Long Drive Championship, men's and women's championships, at Thackerville, Okla. (taped)
HANDBALL
6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Championship, Norway vs. Denmark, at Kumamoto, Japan
4:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Championship, Netherlands vs. Germany, at Kumamoto, Japan (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: MASN, Caribbean Classic, at Gulfstream Park
6:30 p.m.: MASN, Bayakoa Stakes, at Los Alamitos
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPNU, Houston at South Carolina
2 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson at Florida State
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Wichita State at Oklahoma State
2 p.m.: MASN, South Alabama at Richmond
3 p.m.: WSET, Lone Star Showdown, Texas A&M vs. Texas, at Fort Worth, Texas
4 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Virginia
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Jerry Colangelo Classic, St. Mary's vs. Dayton, atPhoenix
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Northwestern State at LSU
5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Purdue
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Buffalo at DePaul
6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Jerry Colangelo Classic, Grand Canyon vs. Liberty, at Phoenix
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Michigan State
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Gonzaga at Washington
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Seton Hall at Iowa State
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League, Grand Rapids at College Park
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
4 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, San Antonio at Toronto
NBA
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, L.A. Clippers at Washington
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Baltimore at Buffalo
1 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at Green Bay
4:25 p.m. WDBJ, Kansas City at New England
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Seattle at L.A. Rams
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Vegas
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas
RUGBY
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Rugby Sevens World Series, at Dubai (taped)
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup, Sale vs. Exeter (delayed tape)
SKELETON
10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men, at Lake Placid, N.Y.
SKIING
11:40 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup
5 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Xfinity Birds of Prey, Men's Giant Slalom, at Beaver Creek, Colo. (same-day tape)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Super G, at Lake Louise, Alberta (same-day tape)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Aston Villa
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Koln at Union Berlin
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Brighton & Hove Albion
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Paderborn at Werder Bremen
2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, AC Milan at Bologna
8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, NCAA Championship, at San Jose, Calif.
SPEED SKATING
6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Shanghai (same-day tape)
7:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (same-day tape)
SURFING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Florida State at Clemson
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas at Tennessee
2 p.m.: SEC Network, West Virginia at Mississippi State
2 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Minnesota at American
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. Central at North Carolina
4 p.m.: ESPN, Jimmy V Classic, Notre Dame at UConn
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Furman at Richmond
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.