tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

BOWLING

1 p.m.: WSLS, Bowlero Elite Series, at Jupiter, Fla. (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: Television"

CORNHOLE

1 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro/College Alumni Invitational

DRONES

4 p.m.: WSLS, Drone Racing League (taped)

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Finland vs. Kazakhstan, at Trinec, Czech Republic

1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Russia vs. U.S., at Ostrava, Czech Republic

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: Big Ten Network, Bryant at Maryland

Noon: ESPNU, Cornell at Penn State

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Cleveland Classic, West Virginia vs. Ohio State, at Cleveland

1:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Liberty at LSU

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at USC Upstate

2 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nebraska

2 p.m.: ESPNU, North Carolina A&T at Illinois

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UMass-Lowell at Michigan

2 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Iona at Colorado

3 p.m.: WSET, Kansas at Stanford

3 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Abilene Christian at Wichita State

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Navy at Virginia

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Central Penn at Radford

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Appalachian State at North Carolina State

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Hartford at Northwestern

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Kennesaw State at Iowa

4 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Alabama State at Oregon

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Lipscomb at Auburn

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Loyola (Md.) at VCU

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Arkansas at Indiana

6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Harvard at California

6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Richmond at Alabama

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Western Michigan at Michigan State

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Washington State

10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Florida Gulf Coast at Southern Cal

MISCELLANEOUS

3 p.m.: WSLS, "The Next Olympic Hopeful"

NBA

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Dallas at L.A. Lakers

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Miami at New England

1 p.m.: WFXR, Green Bay at Detroit

4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Pittsburgh at Baltimore

4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Washington at Dallas

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, San Francisco at Seattle

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Saracens at Exeter (delayed tape)

SOCCER 

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Arsenal

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Liverpool 

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield at Manchester City

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, North Carolina State at Boston College

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Virginia Tech at Florida State

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Miami

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Louisville at Syracuse

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), William and Mary at George Washington

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Providence at Villanova

Tags

Load comments