By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series Awards Show, at Charlotte (taped)

BEACH SOCCER

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, Third-Place Match, at Luque, Paraguay

3:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, Final, at Luque, Paraguay

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Games of the Century”

4 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Uniforms”

4:30 p.m.: WSET, “College Football 150: Rivalry Games”

COLLEGE HOCKEY

2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Ohio State

5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Wisconsin

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Ruka, Finland (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, continuation of coverage of final round, at Fife, Scotland

5 p.m.: WSLS, “Road to the Presidents Cup,” Part II

HORSE RACING

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Matriarch Stakes, at Del Mar

LUGE

4:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s singles, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.: ESPNU, Orlando Invitational, Seventh-Place Game, Texas A&M vs. Fairfield

1 p.m.: ESPN, Orlando Invitational, championship, Maryland vs. Marquette

1:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, Third-Place Game, Long Beach State vs. Penn, at Anaheim, Calif.

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, Fifth-Place Game, Temple vs. Davidson

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, Fifth-Place Game, College of Charleston vs. UCF, at Anaheim, Calif.

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, Third-Place Game, Harvard vs. Southern Cal

6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, Seventh-Place Game, Providence vs. Pepperdine, at Anaheim, Calif.

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, La Salle at Villanova

9 p.m.: ESPN, Wooden Legacy, Championship, Wake Forest vs. Arizona, at Anaheim, Calif.

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Noon: NBA TV, NBA G League, Long Island at Maine

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), NBA G League, Greensboro at Go-Go

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Utica at Toronto

MISCELLANEOUS

4:30 p.m.: WFXR, “Herd for the Holidays,” Colin Cowherd special

NBA

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at L.A. Clippers

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Washington at Carolina

1 p.m.: WFXR, San Francisco at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.: WFXR, L.A. Rams at Arizona

4:25 p.m.: WDBJ, Oakland at Kansas City

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, New England at Houston

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Montreal at Boston

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Harlequins vs. Gloucester (same-day tape)

SKIING

9:40 a.m.: Olympic Channel,World Cup, Women’s Slalom, run 1, at Killington, Vt.

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Women’s Slalom, at Killington, Vt.

2 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Men’s Super G, at Lake Louise, Alberta

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Norwich City

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Freiburg at Borussia Monchengladbach

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Manchester United

11:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Bologna at Napoli

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Wolfsburg

Noon: Big Ten Network, College Men, NCAA tournament, Sweet 16, UC Santa Barbara at Indiana

7:55 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, quarterfinal, Rayados de Monterrey at Santos Laguna

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)

SPEED SKATING

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Nagoya, Japan (same-day tape)

TRIATHLON

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, Ironman World Championship, at Kona, Hawaii (taped)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Holy Cross at Brown

2 p.m.: SEC Network, Air Force at Tennessee

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Coppin State at George Washington

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Austin Peay at Kentucky

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, NCAA tournament selection show

WRESTLING

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Iowa

