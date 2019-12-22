tv listings image
By Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Challenge Cup, at Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

BIATHLON

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's 15km Mass Start, at Le Grand Bornand, France (same-day tape)

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, men's and women's team sprint (taped)

CYCLING

3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, at Namur, Belgium (same-day tape)

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.: WSLS, Grand Prix Final, at Torino, Italy (taped)

FREESTYLE SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING

3 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Big Air, at Atlanta (taped)

GOLF

1 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour Year in Review special

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: MASN, Gravesend Handicap, at Aqueduct

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

1 p.m.: ESPNU, Lafayette at Rutgers

3 p.m.: WSET, South Carolina at Virginia

3 p.m.: ESPNU,Diamond Head Classic, first round, Houston vs. Portland, at Honolulu

3 p.m.: SEC Network, New Mexico State at Mississippi State

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Yale at Clemson

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Xavier at TCU

5 p.m.: ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, first round, Georgia Tech vs. Boise State, at Honolulu

6 p.m.: ACC Network, The Citadel at North Carolina State

8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, first round, Ball State vs. Washington, at Honolulu

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, first round, UTEP vs. Hawaii, at Honolulu

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: ESPNEWS, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Raptors vs. Sioux Falls, at Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Agua Caliente vs. Santa Cruz, at Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Westchester vs. Oklahoma City, at Las Vegas

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Grand Rapids vs. Salt Lake City, at Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Rio Grande Valley vs. Fort Wayne, at Las Vegas

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Texas at Chicago

MISCELLANEOUS

2 p.m.: WSLS, Team USA Awards Show, at Los Angeles (taped)

NBA

7 p.m.: NBA TV, L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Denver at L.A. Lakers

NFL 

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets

1 p.m.: WFXR, N.Y. Giants at Washington

4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Dallas at Philadelphia

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Kansas City at Chicago

NHL 

12:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Calgary at Dallas

RUGBY

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Bath at London Irish (same-day tape)

SKIING

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Giant Slalom

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Combined, at Val-D'Isere, France

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Combined, Val-d'Isere, France (same-day tape)

SKI JUMPING

8:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Individual, at Engelberg, Switzerland (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

6:25 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, AC Milan at Atalanta

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Manchester United at Watford

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Fortuna Dusseldorf

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Chelsea at Tottenham

11:30 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Lazio, at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Paderborn 

12:30 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)

SWIMMING

3 p.m.: ESPN2, International Swimming League, at Las Vegas (same-day tape)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: Big Ten Network, UCLA at Indiana

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Stanford at Texas

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Hall of Fame Showcase, Michigan vs. Florida State, at Uncasville, Conn.

2 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), George Washington at American

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Fairfield

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Hall of Fame Showcase, Oklahoma vs. UConn, at Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Pepperdine at Boise State

