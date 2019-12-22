AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Challenge Cup, at Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
BIATHLON
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's 15km Mass Start, at Le Grand Bornand, France (same-day tape)
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, men's and women's team sprint (taped)
CYCLING
3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, at Namur, Belgium (same-day tape)
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: WSLS, Grand Prix Final, at Torino, Italy (taped)
FREESTYLE SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING
3 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, Big Air, at Atlanta (taped)
GOLF
1 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour Year in Review special
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: MASN, Gravesend Handicap, at Aqueduct
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ESPNU, Lafayette at Rutgers
3 p.m.: WSET, South Carolina at Virginia
3 p.m.: ESPNU,Diamond Head Classic, first round, Houston vs. Portland, at Honolulu
3 p.m.: SEC Network, New Mexico State at Mississippi State
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Yale at Clemson
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall
5 p.m.: ESPN2, Xavier at TCU
5 p.m.: ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, first round, Georgia Tech vs. Boise State, at Honolulu
6 p.m.: ACC Network, The Citadel at North Carolina State
8 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, first round, Ball State vs. Washington, at Honolulu
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, first round, UTEP vs. Hawaii, at Honolulu
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: ESPNEWS, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Raptors vs. Sioux Falls, at Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Agua Caliente vs. Santa Cruz, at Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Westchester vs. Oklahoma City, at Las Vegas
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Grand Rapids vs. Salt Lake City, at Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Rio Grande Valley vs. Fort Wayne, at Las Vegas
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
4 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Texas at Chicago
MISCELLANEOUS
2 p.m.: WSLS, Team USA Awards Show, at Los Angeles (taped)
NBA
7 p.m.: NBA TV, L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City
9:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Denver at L.A. Lakers
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets
1 p.m.: WFXR, N.Y. Giants at Washington
4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Dallas at Philadelphia
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Kansas City at Chicago
NHL
12:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Calgary at Dallas
RUGBY
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Bath at London Irish (same-day tape)
SKIING
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Giant Slalom
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Combined, at Val-D'Isere, France
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Combined, Val-d'Isere, France (same-day tape)
SKI JUMPING
8:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Individual, at Engelberg, Switzerland (same-day tape)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, AC Milan at Atalanta
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Manchester United at Watford
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Fortuna Dusseldorf
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Chelsea at Tottenham
11:30 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Lazio, at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Paderborn
12:30 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)
SWIMMING
3 p.m.: ESPN2, International Swimming League, at Las Vegas (same-day tape)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: Big Ten Network, UCLA at Indiana
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Stanford at Texas
1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Hall of Fame Showcase, Michigan vs. Florida State, at Uncasville, Conn.
2 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), George Washington at American
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Fairfield
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Hall of Fame Showcase, Oklahoma vs. UConn, at Uncasville, Conn.
4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Pepperdine at Boise State
