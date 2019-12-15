tv listings image
AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Sports Car Club of America Runoffs, Spec Miata, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)

4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Sports Car Club of America Runoffs, Grand Touring 2, at Virginia International Raceway (taped)

BIATHLON

12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Hochfilzen, Austria (same-day tape)

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's 4x7.5km Relay, at Hochfilzen, Austria (delayed tape)

BOBSLED

3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Four-Man, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: ACC Network, Clemson's win over Virginia in the title game (rerun)

3 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: Rivalries"

4 p.m.: WSET, "College Football 150: The Heisman"

5 p.m.: ESPN, "The Herbie Awards"

8:30 p.m.: ESPN, "Capital One Bowl Mania"

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's 10km, at Davos, Switzerland (same-day tape)

EXTREME SPORTS

9 p.m.: ESPN2, World Axe Throwing League, World Championship (taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship (taped)

5 p.m.: WDBJ, Major League Fishing, Bass Pro Tour, 2019 season retrospective

FREESTYLE SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Big Air, at Beijing (taped)

GOLF

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, QBE Shark Shootout, Final Round, at Naples, Fla.

1 p.m.: WSLS, Presidents Cup, Final Day Singles Matches, at Melbourne, Australia (taped)

HANDBALL

4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Championships, bronze medal match, at Kumamoto, Japan (same-day tape)

5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Championships, gold medal match, at Kumamoto, Japan (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

11:30 p.m.: MASN, Los Alamitos $2 Million Futurity Stakes

LUGE

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, at Whistler, B.C. (taped)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech

3 p.m.: ESPN, Oklahoma State at Houston

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Wofford at North Carolina

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Nebraska

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Northwestern

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Southern Illinois at Missouri

4:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, UC Riverside at Washington State

5 p.m.: ESPN2, South Carolina at Clemson

5 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Georgia Southern at Bradley

6 p.m.: ACC Network, "Nothing But Net"

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Minnesota

6:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Long Beach State at Southern Cal

7 p.m.: MASN, Missouri State at VCU

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League, Long Island at Lakeland

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Rockford at Toronto

NBA

8 p.m.: NBA TV, N.Y. Knicks at Denver

NFL 

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Houston at Tennessee

1 p.m.: WFXR, Philadelphia at Washington

4:25 p.m.: WFXR, L.A. Rams at Dallas

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Buffalo at Pittsburgh

NHL 

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Minnesota at Chicago

RUGBY

10:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Rugby Sevens Series, semifinals and finals, at Cape Town, South Africa (same-day tape)

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Rugby Sevens Series, semifinals and finals, at Cape Town, South Africa (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, European Champions Cup, Sale at Exeter (delayed tape)

SKIING

6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Giant Slalom, at Val d'Isere, France

7:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Women's Parallel Slalom, at St. Moritz, Switzerland

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women's Parallel Slalom, a St. Moritz, Switzerland (same-day tape)

SKI JUMPING

7:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Men's Individual, at Klingenthal, Germany (same-day tape)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Wolverhampton

9 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Boys, International Champions Cup Futures semifinal, at Bradenton, Fla.

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Wolfsburg

11 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Boys, International Champions Cup Futures semifinal, at Bradenton, Fla.

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Arsenal

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke 

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Inter Milan at Fiorentina 

3 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Girls, International Champions Cup Futures final, at Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Boys, International Champions Cup Futures final, at Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m.: ESPNU, College Men, NCAA Championship, Virginia vs. Georgetown, at Cary, N.C.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open Wild Card Playoffs, men's and women's finals (same-day tape)

9:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Diriyah Tennis Cup, men's final (same-day tape)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, Elon at North Carolina State

1 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Kentucky

1 p.m.: MASN2, Houston Baptist at Texas Tech

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), American at Radford

2 p.m.: ACC Network, St. John's at Florida State

2 p.m.: SEC Network, Houston at Texas A&M

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Delaware at Gardner-Webb

8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Ohio State at Stanford

