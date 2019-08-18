tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Pro4 and Pro2, at Estero Beach, Mexico (taped)

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, ABC Supply 500, at Long Pond, Pa.

BASEBALL

9 a.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, Willemstad, Curacao vs. South Chungcheong, South Korea, at Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.: ESPN, Little League, World Series, South Riding, Va. vs. Coon Rapids, Minn., at Williamsport, Pa.

Noon: ESPN2, Junior League World Series championship, at Taylor, Mich.

1 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, Chofu City, Japan vs. Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, at Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.: ESPNU, American Legion World Series, Festus, Mo. vs. Danville, Ill., at Shelby, N.C.

2 p.m.: WSET, Little League World Series, Wailuku, Hawaii vs. Elizabeth , N.J., at Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Little League World Series, Shrewsbury, Mass. vs. Fargo, N.D., at Shelby, N.C.

4:30 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Home Run Derby, at Williamsport, Pa. (same-day tape)

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Little League World Series, Randolph Co., N.C. vs. Idaho Falls, Idaho, at Shelby, N.C.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, AVP Pro Tour Gold Series, Manhattan Beach Open (same-day tape)

CYCLING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Tour of Utah (same-day tape)

DRAG RACING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Nationals, at Brainerd, Minn.

EXTREME SPORTS

2:30 p.m.: WFXR, Red Bull Signature Series, Hare Scramble, at Erzberg, Austria (taped)

FISHING

9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (online), Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Lawrence River

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, final round, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, final round, at Medinah, Ill.

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, final round, at Columbus, Ohio

2 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, final round, at Medinah, Ill.

3:30 p.m.: WFXR, U.S. Amateur championship match, at Pinehurst, N.C.

4:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, final round, at Endicott, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

8 p.m.: MASN, Del Mar Mile

LACROSSE

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods, at Hamilton, Ontario

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: TBS, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

1 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston

1:30 p.m.: MASN2, Milwaukee at Washington

7 p.m.: ESPN, Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh, at Williamsport, Pa.

MOTORCYCLES

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MX2, at Imola, Italy

11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motocross MXGP, at Imola, Italy

NFL 

4 p.m.: WDBJ, Preseason, New Orleans at L.A. Chargers

8 p.m.: WFXR, Preseason, Seattle at Minnesota

RODEO

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, WinStar World Casino and Resort Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Houston (taped)

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, WinStar World Casino and Resort Invitational, at Houston (same-day tape)

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, at Minsk, Belarus (same-day tape)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Sheffield 

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Eintracht Frankfurt

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Chelsea

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Union Berlin

1 p.m.: ESPNEWS, National Women's Soccer League, Reign at Sky Blue

4:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Women, International Champions Cup third-place match, Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid, at Cary, N.C.

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Women, International Champions Cup final, North Carolina Courage vs. Olympique Lyonnais, at Cary, N.C.

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Atlanta at Portland

TENNIS

12:15 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Western & Southern Open, doubles final, at Cincinnati

1 p.m.: WSET, "Backstory: Serena vs. the Umpire" documentary

1:45 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Bronx Open, first round

2 p.m.: ESPN2, WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, singles final, at Cincinnati

4 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour, Western & Southern Open, singles final, at Cincinnati

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Winston-Salem Open, first round

WNBA

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, Indiana at Washington

6 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas at Chicago

