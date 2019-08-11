tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Arena Bowl, Philadelphia at Albany

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, at Brooklyn, Mich. (prerace coverage starts at 2 p.m.)

BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: WFXR, Junior NBA Global Championship, Girls World Championship, at Orlando, Fla. (pregame show at 2:30 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.: WFXR, Junior NBA Global Championship, Boys World Championship, at Orlando, Fla.

CORNHOLE

1 p.m.: ESPN, American Cornhole League Championship, at King of Prussia, Penn.

DRONES

2 p.m., WSLS, Drone Racing League, at Phoenix (taped)

FRISBEE

3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), American Ultimate Disc League championship, at San Jose, Calif.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Ladies Scottish Open, final round, at Gullane, Scotland

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, final round, at Jersey City, N.J.

2 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, final round, at Jersey City, N.J.

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, U.S. Women's Amateur final, at West Point, Miss.

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open, final round, at Portland, Ore.

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Championships, men's events, at Kansas City, Mo.  (taped)

8 p.m.: WSLS, U.S. Championships, women's events, at Kansas City, Mo.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

7 p.m.: MASN, Rancho Bernardo Handicap, at Del Mar

8 p.m.: MASN, Longacres Mile, at Emerald Downs

LACROSSE 

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Atlas, at San Jose, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

1 p.m.: MASN2, Houston at Baltimore

1 p.m.: TBS, L.A. Angels at Boston

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers

7 p.m.: ESPN, Philadelphia at San Francisco

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, China vs. Argentina, at Rotterdam, Netherlands

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, U.S. vs. Netherlands, at Rotterdam, Netherlands

Noon: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Russia vs. Iran, at Rotterdam, Netherlands

3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Serbia vs. Italy, at Rotterdam, Netherlands

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Poland vs. Slovenia, at Rotterdam, Netherlands (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, Bulgaria vs. Brazil, at Rotterdam, Netherlands (same-day tape)

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Olympic qualifying tournament, Netherlands vs. U.S., at Rotterdam, Netherlands (same-day tape)

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

10 a.m.: ESPNU, Day 20, at Lima, Peru

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 20: Closing Ceremony, at Lima, Peru

RODEO

1 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Tulsa, Okla. (taped)

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Express Ranches Classic, at Tulsa, Okla. (same-day tape)

SAILING

2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Sail GP, at Cowes, England (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Arsenal at Newcastle United (pregame show at 7 a.m.)

9 a.m.: CNBC, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Leicester City

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Manchester United (pregame show at 11 a.m.)

3 p.m.: ESPNEWS, National Women's Soccer League, North Carolina at Portland

4 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, New York City FC at Atlanta 

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, L.A. Galaxy at D.C.

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, New York at LA FC

12:30 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rogers Cup women's singles and doubles finals and Western & Southern Open first round

4 p.m.: ESPN2, ATP Tour, Rogers Cup, singles final, at Montreal

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Girls' 18s National Championship

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Western & Southern Open, first round, at Mason, Ohio

WNBA

3 p.m.: NBA TV, Seattle at New York

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Minnesota at Washington

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Connecticut at Las Vegas

