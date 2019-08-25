tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Chevrolet Silverado 250, qualifying, at Bowmanville, Ontario

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Michelin GT Challenge, at Alton, Va.

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Chevrolet Silverado 250, at Bowmanville, Ontario (prerace show at 2 p.m.)

BADMINTON

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championship, finals, at Basel, Switzerland (same-day tape)

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Championship, finals, at Basel, Switzerland (delayed tape)

BASEBALL

10 a.m.: ESPN Little League World Series consolation Game, at Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.: WSET, Little League World Series Championship, at Williamsport, Pa.

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 13-and-under Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival, at Norman, Okla. (same-day tape)

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Big3 playoffs, Bivouac vs. 3's Company, at New Orleans

2 p.m.: WDBJ, Big3 playoffs, Killer 3's vs. Power; Triplets vs. 3-Headed Monsters, at New Orleans

CFL 

Noon: ESPNEWS, Montreal at Toronto

CYCLING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 2 

1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 2 (delayed tape)

ESPORTS

1 p.m.: WDBJ, ELeague Nintendo Word Championships, semifinals (taped)

FISHING

8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (online), Bassmaster Elite Series at Cayuga Lake

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, final round, at Molndal, Sweden

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour,  Tour Championship, resumption of third round 

Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta

1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, final round, at Aurora, Ontario

1:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour,Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta (preceded by Arnold Palmer special at 1 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, final round, at Boise, Idaho

6:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, final round, at Snoqualmie, Wash.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Southern Columbia (Pa.) at Hammond School (S.C.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

8 p.m.: MASN, Shared Belief Stakes, at Del Mar

LACROSSE 

4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Atlas, at Albany, N.Y.

5 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Major League Lacrosse, Dallas at Chesapeake

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

2 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Chicago Cubs

5 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at Oakland (joined in progress)

7 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers

MOTORCYCLES

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motcross MX2, at Uddevalla, Sweden

11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motcross MXGP, at Uddevalla, Sweden

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh (same-day tape)

NBA

5:30 a.m. (Monday): NBA TV, exhibition, U.S. national team vs. Canada, at Sydney, Australia

NFL 

8 p.m.: WSLS, Preseason, Pittsburgh at Tennessee

RODEO

4 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Music City Knockout Last Cowboy Standing, at Nashville, Tenn.

ROWING

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Session 2, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria (same-day tape)

4 a.m. (Monday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, at Cluj-Napoca, Romania (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Bournemouth

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, at New York

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle United at Tottenham

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Hertha Berlin

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (available on ESPN.com if your TV provider carries the ACC Network TV channel), College Women, Cincinnati at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (available on ESPN.com if your TV provider carries the ACC Network TV channel), College Women, Liberty at Virginia

2:30 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Genoa at Roma

3 p.m.: ESPNEWS, National Women's Soccer League, Chicago at Portland

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Columbus at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Oklahoma at Arkansas

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Houston at Dallas

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at L.A. FC

SURFING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Tahiti Pro Teahupo'o

TENNIS

2 p.m.: WSET, Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, at Flushing, N.Y. (taped)

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, EAA meet, at Madrid

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Paris (taped)

WNBA

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, New York at Washington

5 p.m.: NBA TV, Connecticut at Los Angeles

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas at Minnesota

WOMEN'S SPORTS

1 p.m.: ESPNU, Aurora Games, beach volleyball, at Albany, N.Y.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

