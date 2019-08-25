AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Chevrolet Silverado 250, qualifying, at Bowmanville, Ontario
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Michelin GT Challenge, at Alton, Va.
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Chevrolet Silverado 250, at Bowmanville, Ontario (prerace show at 2 p.m.)
BADMINTON
7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championship, finals, at Basel, Switzerland (same-day tape)
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Championship, finals, at Basel, Switzerland (delayed tape)
BASEBALL
10 a.m.: ESPN Little League World Series consolation Game, at Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.: WSET, Little League World Series Championship, at Williamsport, Pa.
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 13-and-under Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival, at Norman, Okla. (same-day tape)
BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Big3 playoffs, Bivouac vs. 3's Company, at New Orleans
2 p.m.: WDBJ, Big3 playoffs, Killer 3's vs. Power; Triplets vs. 3-Headed Monsters, at New Orleans
CFL
Noon: ESPNEWS, Montreal at Toronto
CYCLING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 2
1 a.m. (Monday): NBC Sports Network, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 2 (delayed tape)
ESPORTS
1 p.m.: WDBJ, ELeague Nintendo Word Championships, semifinals (taped)
FISHING
8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (online), Bassmaster Elite Series at Cayuga Lake
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, final round, at Molndal, Sweden
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, resumption of third round
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, final round, at Aurora, Ontario
1:30 p.m.: WSLS, PGA Tour,Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta (preceded by Arnold Palmer special at 1 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, final round, at Boise, Idaho
6:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, final round, at Snoqualmie, Wash.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Southern Columbia (Pa.) at Hammond School (S.C.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
8 p.m.: MASN, Shared Belief Stakes, at Del Mar
LACROSSE
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Atlas, at Albany, N.Y.
5 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Major League Lacrosse, Dallas at Chesapeake
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN2, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
2 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at Oakland (joined in progress)
7 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers
MOTORCYCLES
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motcross MX2, at Uddevalla, Sweden
11 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, FIM Motcross MXGP, at Uddevalla, Sweden
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Championship of Pittsburgh (same-day tape)
NBA
5:30 a.m. (Monday): NBA TV, exhibition, U.S. national team vs. Canada, at Sydney, Australia
NFL
8 p.m.: WSLS, Preseason, Pittsburgh at Tennessee
RODEO
4 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Music City Knockout Last Cowboy Standing, at Nashville, Tenn.
ROWING
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Session 2, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria (same-day tape)
4 a.m. (Monday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Linz-Ottensheim, Austria
RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Challenge Cup, at Cluj-Napoca, Romania (same-day tape)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Bournemouth
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, at New York
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle United at Tottenham
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Hertha Berlin
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (available on ESPN.com if your TV provider carries the ACC Network TV channel), College Women, Cincinnati at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (available on ESPN.com if your TV provider carries the ACC Network TV channel), College Women, Liberty at Virginia
2:30 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Genoa at Roma
3 p.m.: ESPNEWS, National Women's Soccer League, Chicago at Portland
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Columbus at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Oklahoma at Arkansas
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Houston at Dallas
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, L.A. Galaxy at L.A. FC
SURFING
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Tahiti Pro Teahupo'o
TENNIS
2 p.m.: WSET, Arthur Ashe Kids' Day, at Flushing, N.Y. (taped)
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, EAA meet, at Madrid
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Paris (taped)
WNBA
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV, New York at Washington
5 p.m.: NBA TV, Connecticut at Los Angeles
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas at Minnesota
WOMEN'S SPORTS
1 p.m.: ESPNU, Aurora Games, beach volleyball, at Albany, N.Y.