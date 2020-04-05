AUTO RACING
Noon: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Wednesday's World of Outlaws virtual race
1 p.m.: WFXR, Fox Sports 1, eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway (live)
3 p.m.: ESPN2, Formula One eSports Virtual Grand Prix (live)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2003 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington
DOGS
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 Beverly Hills Dog Show
DRAG RACING
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 NHRA in Seattle
9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 NHRA in Las Vegas
ESPORTS
4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Rocket League Season 8 World Championship
10 p.m.: ESPN2, EXP Apex Legends Pro-Am
FISHING
11 a.m.: ESPN2, 2020 Bassmaster Classic, Day 1 (debut)
GOLF
8 a.m. and 9 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
11:30 a.m.: ESPN, "Tiger Woods: Return of the Roar"
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 Texas Open, final round
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 ANA Inspiration, final round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Slam dunk and 3-point championships highlights
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
7 p.m.: MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Washington-Atlanta game
8 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NLDS, Game 4, Washington-L.A. Dodgers
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7:30 a.m.: ACC Network, "Unbelievable: Virginia's Improbable Path to a Title"
10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgia Tech-N.C. State game
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-North Carolina game
1 p.m.: ESPN, Slam dunk and 3-point championships highlights
1:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, "Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVa"
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Toledo-Notre Dame game
2 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2007 NCAA championship, Florida-Ohio State
4 p.m.: WDBJ, 2012 NCAA championship, Kansas-Kentucky
4 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2010 NCAA championship, Duke-Butler
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2015 NCAA championship, Duke-Wisconsin
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 1983 NCAA championship, N.C. State-Houston
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Miami-Clemson game
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Texas Tech
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 a.m. to 9 a.m.: ESPN2, Brock Lesnar UFC marathon
NBA
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Detroit-Washington game
11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Washington-Atlanta game
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Dallas-Washington game
3 p.m.: WSET, 2010 NBA Finals, Game 7, L.A. Lakers-Boston
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Washington-Chicago game
6 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K Players Tournament (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of Washington-Indiana game (debut)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Milwaukee-Washington game
NFL
Noon to 3 p.m.: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 competitions
3 p.m.: WFXR, 2011 Super Bowl, Pittsburgh-Green Bay
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Dallas-N.Y. Giants game
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 New England-Kansas City game
RODEO
11:30 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 PBR World Finals highlights show
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, 2019 PBR World Finals highlights show (one-hour version)
SOCCER
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Download: The Noisy Neighbors"
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Download: Manchester City"
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, 2013 Everton-Liverpool
Noon: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, 2014 Chelsea-Arsenal
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Maryland-N.C. State game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Miami of Ohio-Pitt game
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2006 NCAA championship, Maryland-Duke
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Wake Forest-Miami game
9 p.m.: ESPN, 2018 NCAA championship, Notre Dame-Miss. State
WRESTLING
9 a.m.: ESPN2, 2000 NCAA championships
3 p.m.: ESPN, WrestleMania 35 from 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.