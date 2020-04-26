tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2009 Aaron's 499

1 p.m.: WFXR, Fox Sports 1, eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series (live)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2018 Virginia-Virginia Tech game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 Virginia Tech-Ohio State game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 ACC championship, Boston College-Virginia Tech game

ESPORTS

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Rocket League Spring Series (live)

FISHING

11 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, Winning Ways No. 1

GOLF

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2019 Zurich Classic, final round

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: MASN, 2017 Washington-N.Y. Mets game

8 p.m.: MASN, 1983 World Series, Game 5

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-St. Louis game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-Michigan State game

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Virginia Tech game

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "The Last Dance," reruns of first two episodes

9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "The Last Dance," Episodes 3 and 4 (debut; uncensored version on ESPN)

NFL

Noon: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament championship (debut)

1 p.m.: ESPN2, "Road to the Madden Bowl," Parts I and II

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Last Chance Qualifier (live)

3 p.m.: WFXR, 1997 Super Bowl, Green Bay-New England

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Green Bay-New England game

NHL

3 p.m.: WSLS, 2018 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5

4:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7

OLYMPICS

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "1968" documentary

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, "Sydney 2000: Stories of Olympic Glory"

RODEO

Noon: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour return at Guthrie, Okla. (live)

SOCCER

10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, ePremier League Invitational Tournament (debut)

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, eMLS Tournament, Week 2 (live)

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 U.S.-Jamaica match

SOFTBALL

6 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-South Carolina game

TRACK AND FIELD

12:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC indoor championships

WNBA

Noon to 10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of 2019 WNBA finals

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-Virginia game

Tags

Load comments