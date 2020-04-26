AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2009 Aaron's 499
1 p.m.: WFXR, Fox Sports 1, eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series (live)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2018 Virginia-Virginia Tech game
4 p.m.: ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech"
4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 Virginia Tech-Ohio State game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 ACC championship, Boston College-Virginia Tech game
ESPORTS
5 p.m.: ESPN2, Rocket League Spring Series (live)
FISHING
11 a.m.: ESPN2, Bassmaster Elite Series, Winning Ways No. 1
GOLF
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2019 Zurich Classic, final round
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: MASN, 2017 Washington-N.Y. Mets game
8 p.m.: MASN, 1983 World Series, Game 5
11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-St. Louis game
MEN'S BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-Michigan State game
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Virginia Tech game
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "The Last Dance," reruns of first two episodes
9 p.m.: ESPN, ESPN2, "The Last Dance," Episodes 3 and 4 (debut; uncensored version on ESPN)
NFL
Noon: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament championship (debut)
1 p.m.: ESPN2, "Road to the Madden Bowl," Parts I and II
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Last Chance Qualifier (live)
3 p.m.: WFXR, 1997 Super Bowl, Green Bay-New England
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Green Bay-New England game
NHL
3 p.m.: WSLS, 2018 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5
4:30 p.m.: WSLS, 2019 Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7
OLYMPICS
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "1968" documentary
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, "Sydney 2000: Stories of Olympic Glory"
RODEO
Noon: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour return at Guthrie, Okla. (live)
SOCCER
10 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, ePremier League Invitational Tournament (debut)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, eMLS Tournament, Week 2 (live)
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 U.S.-Jamaica match
SOFTBALL
6 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-South Carolina game
TRACK AND FIELD
12:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 ACC indoor championships
WNBA
Noon to 10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, marathon of 2019 WNBA finals
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-Virginia game
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.