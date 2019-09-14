tv listings image
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, continuation of coverage of league semifinal, Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Wood Brothers" documentary

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Racing Roots: Denny Hamlin"

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, qualifying, at Las Vegas

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, South Point 400, qualifying, at Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, at Las Vegas (prerace show at 7 p.m.)

BASKETBALL 

4 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, World Cup, third-place game, Australia vs. France, at Beijing

BOXING

7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

10 a.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Nation"

11 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

11 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"

11 a.m.: WWCW, "Hokies All Access"

Noon: ACC Network, Furman at Virginia Tech

Noon: WSET, Pittsburgh at Penn State

Noon: Big Ten Network, Eastern Michigan at Illinois

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Maryland at Temple

Noon: ESPN, Kansas State at Mississippi State

Noon: ESPN2, Arkansas State at Georgia

Noon: ESPNU, Miami of Ohio at Cincinnati

Noon: WFXR, Ohio State at Indiana

Noon: Fox Sports 1, North Carolina State at West Virginia

Noon: SEC Network, Chattanooga at Tennessee

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, The Citadel at Georgia Tech

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), North Dakota State at Delaware

2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Norfolk State at Coastal Carolina

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, New Mexico at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Southern California at BYU

3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Georgia Southern at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Alabama at South Carolina

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, East Carolina at Navy

3;30 p.m.: ESPN, Stanford at Central Florida

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma State at Tulsa

3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Memphis at South Alabama

3;30 p.m.: NFL Network, Army at Texas-San Antonio

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Morgan State at James Madison

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Bethune-Cookman at Miami

4 p.m.: WFXR, Arizona State at Michigan State

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Iowa State

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Colorado State at Arkansas

4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Louisville vs. Western Kentucky, at Nashville

6 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Colgate at William and Mary

6 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Samford at Wofford

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Elon at Richmond

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UMass at Charlotte

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Buffalo at Liberty

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), N.C. A&T at Charleston Southern

7 p.m.: ESPN, Florida at Kentucky

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Kent State at Auburn

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Lamar at Texas A&M

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UVa-Wise at Tenn. Tech

7 p.m.: Facebook Live, Duke at Middle Tennessee

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at Virginia

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Clemson at Syracuse

7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at East. Tenn. State

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Texas Christian at Purdue

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Northwestern State at LSU

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Texas at Rice

8 p.m.: WFXR, Oklahoma at UCLA

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Northern Illinois at Nebraska

10:15 p.m.: ESPN2, Portland State at Boise State

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Texas Tech at Arizona

11 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"

CYCLING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 20

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, men's elite, at Iowa City, Iowa (same-day tape)

6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, women's elite, at Iowa City, Iowa (same-day tape)

DRAG RACING

Midnight: Fox Sports 1, Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, qualifying, at Reading, Pa. (delayed tape)

ESPORTS

1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Nintendo World Championships finals (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, continuation of coverage of Day 2, part I, at Perthshire, Scotland

8 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, Day 2, part II, at Perthshire, Scotland

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, third round, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (preshow at 1:30 p.m.)

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, second round, at Grand Blanc, Mich. (same-day tape)

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, KLM Open, third round (delayed tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), E.C. Glass at Franklin County (taped)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park 

LACROSSE 

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League playoffs, second round, Chaos vs. Redwoods, at Harrison, N.J.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs 

4 p.m.: MASN, Atlanta at Washington

6 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Detroit

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at St. Louis

10 p.m.: MLB Network, Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Vancouver

8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje, at Vancouver

SOCCER 

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle United at Liverpool

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Koln

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Tottenham

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Leipzig

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Norwich City

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, NJIT at Radford

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Necaxa at Rayados de Monterrey

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Liberty at George Mason

2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)

SWIMMING

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at London

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open semifinals

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, singles and doubles semifinals, at Cary, N.C.

10:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Hana-Cupid Japan Women's Open, final, at Hiroshima

2 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Zhengzhou Open, final, at Zhengzhou, China

4 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Jiangxi Open, final, at Nanchang, China

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia at Ohio University

