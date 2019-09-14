AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, continuation of coverage of league semifinal, Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Wood Brothers" documentary
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Racing Roots: Denny Hamlin"
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, qualifying, at Las Vegas
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, South Point 400, qualifying, at Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, at Las Vegas (prerace show at 7 p.m.)
BASKETBALL
4 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, World Cup, third-place game, Australia vs. France, at Beijing
BOXING
7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin, at Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
10 a.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Nation"
11 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
11 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"
11 a.m.: WWCW, "Hokies All Access"
Noon: ACC Network, Furman at Virginia Tech
Noon: WSET, Pittsburgh at Penn State
Noon: Big Ten Network, Eastern Michigan at Illinois
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Maryland at Temple
Noon: ESPN, Kansas State at Mississippi State
Noon: ESPN2, Arkansas State at Georgia
Noon: ESPNU, Miami of Ohio at Cincinnati
Noon: WFXR, Ohio State at Indiana
Noon: Fox Sports 1, North Carolina State at West Virginia
Noon: SEC Network, Chattanooga at Tennessee
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, The Citadel at Georgia Tech
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), North Dakota State at Delaware
2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Norfolk State at Coastal Carolina
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, New Mexico at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Southern California at BYU
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Georgia Southern at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Alabama at South Carolina
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, East Carolina at Navy
3;30 p.m.: ESPN, Stanford at Central Florida
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma State at Tulsa
3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Memphis at South Alabama
3;30 p.m.: NFL Network, Army at Texas-San Antonio
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Morgan State at James Madison
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Bethune-Cookman at Miami
4 p.m.: WFXR, Arizona State at Michigan State
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Iowa State
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Colorado State at Arkansas
4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Louisville vs. Western Kentucky, at Nashville
6 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Colgate at William and Mary
6 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Samford at Wofford
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Elon at Richmond
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UMass at Charlotte
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Buffalo at Liberty
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), N.C. A&T at Charleston Southern
7 p.m.: ESPN, Florida at Kentucky
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Kent State at Auburn
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Lamar at Texas A&M
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UVa-Wise at Tenn. Tech
7 p.m.: Facebook Live, Duke at Middle Tennessee
7 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at Virginia
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Clemson at Syracuse
7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at East. Tenn. State
7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Texas Christian at Purdue
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Northwestern State at LSU
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Texas at Rice
8 p.m.: WFXR, Oklahoma at UCLA
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Northern Illinois at Nebraska
10:15 p.m.: ESPN2, Portland State at Boise State
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Texas Tech at Arizona
11 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
CYCLING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 20
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, men's elite, at Iowa City, Iowa (same-day tape)
6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, women's elite, at Iowa City, Iowa (same-day tape)
DRAG RACING
Midnight: Fox Sports 1, Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, qualifying, at Reading, Pa. (delayed tape)
ESPORTS
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Nintendo World Championships finals (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, continuation of coverage of Day 2, part I, at Perthshire, Scotland
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, Day 2, part II, at Perthshire, Scotland
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, third round, at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (preshow at 1:30 p.m.)
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Ally Challenge, second round, at Grand Blanc, Mich. (same-day tape)
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, KLM Open, third round (delayed tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), E.C. Glass at Franklin County (taped)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
LACROSSE
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League playoffs, second round, Chaos vs. Redwoods, at Harrison, N.J.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m.: MASN, Atlanta at Washington
6 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Detroit
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at St. Louis
10 p.m.: MLB Network, Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Vancouver
8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje, at Vancouver
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle United at Liverpool
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Koln
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Tottenham
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Leipzig
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Norwich City
3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, NJIT at Radford
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Necaxa at Rayados de Monterrey
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Liberty at George Mason
2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Premier League match of the day (delayed tape)
SWIMMING
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at London
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open semifinals
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, singles and doubles semifinals, at Cary, N.C.
10:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Hana-Cupid Japan Women's Open, final, at Hiroshima
2 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Zhengzhou Open, final, at Zhengzhou, China
4 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Jiangxi Open, final, at Nanchang, China
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia at Ohio University
