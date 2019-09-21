AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, practice
8:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, qualifying
4:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar, Laguna Seca, qualifying, at Monterey, Calif.
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, at Richmond (prerace coverage starts at 6 p.m.)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Noon: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, men's matches, at Haiyang, China (taped)
2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, women's matches, at Haiyang, China (taped)
4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Olympic qualifying tournament, men's finals, at Haiyang, China (same-day tape)
BOXING
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, middleweights, Jonathan Esquivel vs. Justin Steave; middleweights, Petr Khamukov vs. Randy Fuentes; lightweights, Michel Rivera vs. Jose Gallegos, at Bakersfield, Calif.
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, super middleweights, Peter Quillin vs. Alfredo Angulo; super lightweights, Jesus Ramos vs. Rickey Edwards; welterweights, Terrel Williams vs. Thomas Dulorme; super featherweights, Chris Colbert vs. Miguel Beltran, at Bakersfield, Calif.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
10 a.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Nation"
11 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
11 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"
Noon: WSET, Michigan State at Northwestern
Noon: ACC Network, Western Michigan at Syracuse
Noon: Big Ten Network, Boston College at Rutgers
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Morgan State at Army
Noon: ESPN, Tennessee at Florida
Noon: ESPN2, Southern Mississippi at Alabama
Noon: ESPNU, California at Mississippi
Noon: WFXR, Michigan at Wisconsin
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Louisiana-Monroe at Iowa State
Noon: SEC Network, LSU at Vanderbilt
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, Elon at Wake Forest
Noon: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Maine at Colgate
1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Mercer at Furman
1:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Robert Morris at VMI
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Central Florida at Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Miami of Ohio at Ohio State
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Auburn at Texas A&M
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wyoming at Tulsa
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Louisville at Florida State
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Washington at BYU
3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Temple at Buffalo
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, SMU at TCU
3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, South Alabama at UAB
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Appalachian State at North Carolina
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Central Michigan at Miami
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at Mississippi State
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), James Madison at Chattanooga
4:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), West Virginia at Kansas
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charleston Southern at The Citadel
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Hampton at Liberty
6 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), William and Mary at East Carolina
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Old Dominion at Virginia
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Baylor at Rice
7 p.m.: ESPN, Oregon at Stanford
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Ball State at North Carolina State
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Oklahoma State at Texas
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, San Jose State at Arkansas
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Charlotte at Clemson
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Illinois
8 p.m.: WDBJ, Notre Dame at Georgia
10:15 p.m.: ESPN2, Toledo at Colorado State
10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Utah State at San Diego State
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, UCLA at Washington State
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State (same-day tape)
FISHING
8 a.m. and noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at Lake Tenkiller
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, third round, at Surrey, England
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, at Jackson, Miss.
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Sanford International, second round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (same-day tape)
Midnight: Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Shinhan Dongae Open, final round, at Incheon, South Korea
GYMNASTICS
6 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Rhythmic World Championships, at Baku, Azerbaijan (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Salem at Northside (taped)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
5 p.m.: WSLS, The Pennsylvania Derby and The Cotillion, at Bensalem, Pa.
LACROSSE
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier Lacrosse League championship, Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods, at Chester, Pa.
5 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Major League Lacrosse, Dallas at Boston
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati
6 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Miami
7 p.m.: MASN, Seattle at Baltimore
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Philadelphia at Cleveland
10 p.m.: MLB Network, Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens, at Mexico City
MOTORCYCLES
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Championship of Alabama (same-day tape)
MUAY THAI
2 a.m. (Sunday): CBS Sports Network, Lion Fight 60, at Las Vegas (delayed tape)
NHL
2 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Pittsburgh at Columbus
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, Carolina at Washington
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Vancouver at Los Angeles (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Leicester City
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Cologne at Bayern Munich
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Bayer Leverkusen
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Watford at Manchester City
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Leipzig at Werder Bremen
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Brighton at Newcastle United
5:55 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Puebla at Monterrey
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Miami at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Winthrop at Radford
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, VCU at St. Bonaventure
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), National Women's Soccer League, Washington at Chicago
SURFING
Midnight: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Freshwater Pro Day (delayed tape)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Laver Cup (men), Team World vs. Team Europe, at Geneva
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Moselle Open, semifinal, at Metz, France
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Laver Cup (men), Team World vs. Team Europe, at Geneva
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Korea Open and Toray Pan Pacific Open finals and Wuhan Open first round
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Seton Hall at George Mason
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Charlotte at Virginia Tech
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Radford at North Carolina
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), William and Mary at George Mason
WRESTLING
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's freestyle finals, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, men's freestyle finals, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (same-day tape)
