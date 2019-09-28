AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One,Russian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Sochi, Russia
11 a.m.: NBCSports.Com, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America Roval 400, practice, Charlotte, N.C.
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 250, qualifying, at Charlotte, N.C. (qualifying begins at noon on NBCSports.com)
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America Roval 400, final practice, at Charlotte, N.C.
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 200, at Charlotte, N.C. (prerace show at 3 p.m.)
BOXING
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Prelims, welterweights, Robert Guerrero vs. Jerry Thomas; super welterweights, Joey Spencer vs. Travis Gambardella, at Los Angeles
9 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, WBC/IBF Welterweight Championship, Shawn Porter vs. Errol Spence Jr.; WBC Super Middleweight Championship, Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez; WBA Super Lightweight Championship, Mario Barrios vs. Batyr Akhmedov; WBA Super Lightweight Championship, Josesito Lopez vs. John Molina, at Los Angeles
CANOEING
5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Canoe Slalom Championhips, semifinals, at La Seu d'Urgell, Spain (same-day tape)
7:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Canoe Slalom Championhips, finals, at La Seu d'Urgell, Spain (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
10 a.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Nation"
11 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
11 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"
Noon: WSET, Northwestern at Wisconsin
Noon: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Michigan
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Central Michigan at Western Michigan
Noon: ACC Network, Holy Cross at Syracuse
Noon: ESPN, Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, at Arlington, Texas
Noon: ESPN2, Middle Tennessee at Iowa
Noon: ESPNU, Buffalo at Miami of Ohio
Noon: WFXR, Texas Tech at Oklahoma
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Kansas at TCU
Noon: SEC Network, Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Delaware at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), East Tenn. State at Furman
1:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Wofford at VMI
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, "Showdown in South Bend"
3:30 p.m.: WSLS, Virginia at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Clemson at North Carolina
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Boston College
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Michigan State
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Mississippi at Alabama
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Georgia Tech at Temple
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Iowa State at Baylor
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Minnesota at Purdue
3:30 p.m.: WFXR, Southern Cal at Washington
3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, Florida Atlantic at Charlotte
3:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Princeton at Bucknell
4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Florida A&M at Norfolk State
4 p.m.: ESPNU, SMU at South Florida
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Fayetteville State at Elizabeth City State
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Towson at Florida
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), New Mexico at Liberty
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), East Carolina at Old Dominion
7 p.m.: ESPN, Mississippi State at Auburn
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Connecticut at Central Florida
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, N.C. State at Florida State
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Ohio State at Nebraska
7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colorado State at Utah State
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at South Carolina
8 p.m.: ESPNU, UNLV at Wyoming
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Washington State at Utah
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, UCLA at Arizona
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Hawaii at Nevada
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, "All ACC"
CYCLING
2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, UCI Road Cycling Championships, women's road race, at Yorkshire, England (same-day tape)
3:30 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, UCI Road Cycling Championships, men's road race
GOLF
8 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, third round, at Fife, Scotland
12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round, at Indianapolis
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Open, third round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Safeway Open, third round, at Scottsdale, Arizona
2:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, final round, at Shanghai (delayed tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Hidden Valley at Franklin County (taped)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Awesome Again Stakes, Rodeo Drive Stakes, at Santa Anita, Calif; Jockey Club Gold Cup, at Belmont Park
MARATHON
3 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Berlin Marathon
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, Baltimore at Boston
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MASN2, Cleveland at Washington (pregame show on Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.: WFXR, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
10 p.m.: MLB Network, Milwaukee at Colorado (joined in progress)
11 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at Seattle (joined in progress)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier, at Copenhagen, Denmark
NHL
3 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Chicago at Boston
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Detroit at Toronto
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Sheffield United
8:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Bologna at Udinese
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Paderborn
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Schalke at Leipzig
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Chelsea
11 a.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, UVa at Notre Dame
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Everton
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, National Women's Soccer League, North Carolina at Washington
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Presbyterian at Radford
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Radford at Campbell
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, VCU at St. Joseph's
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Monterrey
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open, Tashkent Open and China Open
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup semifinals
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Chengdu Open and China Open
TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar
Noon: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's hammer throw, at Doha, Qatar
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar (same-day tape)
VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at High Point
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Mason at George Washington
