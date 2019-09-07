ARCHERY
11:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup final, recurve, at Moscow (same-day tape)
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, practice, at Monza, Italy
8:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Monza, Italy
11 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, practice, at Indianapolis
12 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indiana 250, qualifying, at Indianapolis
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, final practice, at Indianapolis
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indiana 250, at Indianapolis (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
6 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Tour Finals, quarterfinals, at Rome
Noon: Olympic Channel, World Tour Finals, semifinals, at Rome
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
10 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
10 a.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Nation"
11 a.m.: WFXR, Fox Sports 1, "Big Noon Kickoff"
11 a.m.: ACC Network, Ohio at Pittsburgh
Noon: ESPNU, Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
Noon: WSET, Cincinnati at Ohio State
Noon: Big Ten Network, Vanderbilt at Purdue
Noon: CBS Sports Network, UAB at Akron
Noon: ESPN, Syracuse at Maryland
Noon: ESPN2, West Virginia at Missouri
Noon: WFXR, Army at Michigan
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Rutgers at Iowa
Noon: SEC Network, Charleston Southern at South Carolina
Noon: MASN2, Bowling Green at Kansas State
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Western Carolina at N.C. State
12:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Marist at Georgetown
1 p.m.: Pac 12 Network (Free preview on Cox Ch. 169), Northern Illinois at Utah
1:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Mars Hill at VMI
2 p.m.: ACC Network, South Florida at Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Texas A&M at Clemson
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Central Michigan at Wisconsin
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Illinois at Connecticut
3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State
3:30 p.m.: WFXR, Nebraska at Colorado
3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, Grambling at Louisiana Tech
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Richmond at Boston College
3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charlotte at Appalachian State
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Murray State at Georgia
4 p.m.: SEC Network, New Mexico State at Alabama
4:15 p.m.: Pac 12 Network (Free preview on Cox Ch. 169), San Diego State at UCLA
5 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, St. Francis (Pa.) at James Madison
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. A&T at Duke
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Union at Hampton
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Central Florida at Florida Atlantic
7 p.m.: ESPN, BYU at Tennessee
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Coastal Carolina at Kansas
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Eastern Kentucky at Louisville
7:30 p.m.: WSET, LSU at Texas
7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Western Michigan at Michigan State
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Tulane at Auburn
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Tennessee-Martin at Florida
7:30 p.m.: WFXR, Buffalo at Penn State
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi
7:30 p.m.: Pac 12 Network (Free preview on Cox Ch. 169), Nevada at Oregon
7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at Louisiana
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at North Carolina (followed by "All ACC" studio show at 11 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Minnesota at Fresno State
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Stanford at Southern California
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, California at Washington
10:30 p.m.: MASN2, UTEP at Texas Tech
10:45 p.m.: Pac 12 Network (Free preview on Cox Ch. 169), Northern Arizona at Arizona
CYCLING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 14
ESPORTS
2 p.m.: WDBJ, Nintendo World Championships, semifinals (taped)
11 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Overwatch League playoffs, at Burbank, Calif.
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, third round, at Zahlen, Germany
11 p.m.: Golf Channel, Walker Cup Day 1 highlights, at Hoylake, England (same-day tape)
GYMNASTICS
9:30 p.m.: Olympic Chanel, World Challenge Cup, at Szombathely, Hungary (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.: WWCW, Northside at Cave Spring (taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4:30 p.m.: WSLS, Jockey Club Derby and Jockey Club Oaks, at Belmont Park; Runhappy Turf Sprint, at Franklin Ky.
LACROSSE
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier Lacrosse League playoffs, Chaos vs. Whipsnakes, at Columbus, Ohio
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Major League Lacrosse, Atlanta at Dallas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Atlanta
7 p.m.: MASN2, Texas at Baltimore
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
9 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon: FX, UFC 242 prelims, at Abu Dhabi
2 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier, at Abu Dhabi
MOTORCYCLES
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Championship of New Jersey (same-day tape)
NBA
8:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World Cup, Greece vs. United States
SOCCER
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, VMI at Duquesne
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), High Point at Virginia
TABLE TENNIS
6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, semifinals, at Nantes, France (same-day tape)
TENNIS
4 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, women's championship, at Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.: WSLS, Diamond League finale, at Brussels (taped)
TRIATHLON
1:30 p.m.: WSLS, Ironman World Championship, at Nice, France (taped)
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Fordham at Radford
5:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus, Rider at Radford
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at Liberty
