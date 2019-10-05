AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, qualifying, at Dover, Del. (qualifying starts at noon on NBCSports.com)
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Drydene 400, qualifying, at Dover, Del.
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, at Dover, Del. (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)
BOXING
9 p.m.: Showtime, welterweights, Jaron Ennis vs. Demian Fernandez; heavyweights, Jermaine Franklin vs. Pavel Sour, at Flint, Mich.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
10 a.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Nation"
11 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"
Noon: WSET, Oklahoma at Kansas
Noon: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Rutgers
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Tulane at Army
Noon: ESPN, Purdue at Penn State
Noon: ESPN2, TCU at Iowa State
Noon: ESPNU, Kent State at Wisconsin
Noon: WFXR, Iowa at Michigan
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
Noon: SEC Network, Utah State at LSU
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Boston College at Louisville
1 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2,) Lehigh at Colgate
2 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), VMI at The Citadel
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Albany at Richmond
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), North Alabama at Hampton
2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), N.C. A&T at Norfolk State
3 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Virginia Tech at Miami
3:30 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Villanova at William and Mary
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Texas at West Virginia
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Auburn at Florida
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Air Force at Navy
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Baylor at Kansas State
3:30 p.m.: WSLS, Bowling Green at Notre Dame
3:45 p.m.: ESPNU, Memphis at Louisiana-Monroe
4 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Georgia Tech
4 p.m.: WFXR, Northwestern at Nebraska
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Troy at Missouri
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Savannah State at Charleston Southern
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Western Kentucky at Old Dominion
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Florida at Connecticut
7 p.m.: ESPN, Georgia at Tennessee
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Michigan State at Ohio State
7:30 p.m: ESPNU, Tulsa at Southern Methodist
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Duke
8 p.m.: WFXR, California at Oregon
10 p.m.: ESPN2, San Diego State at Colorado State
10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Boise State at UNLV
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Washington at Stanford
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Morgan State at Bethune-Coookman (same-day tape)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de Espana, third round, at Madrid
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic, third round, at Irving, Texas
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospital for Children Open, third round, at Las Vegas
GYMNASTICS
3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's qualifying, at Stuttgart, Germany (same-day tape)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Brookville at William Fleming (taped)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Breeders' Futurity Stakes and Shadwell Turf Mile, at Lexington, Ky.
7 p.m.: MASN, Santa Anita Sprint Championship
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Division Series, Game 2, Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees pregame show at 4 p.m.)
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Division Series, Game 2, Tampa Bay Houston
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC 243 prelims, at Melbourne, Australia
10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 243, at Melbourne, Australia
NBA
9:30 a.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Sacramento vs. Indiana, Mumbai, India
8 p.m.: TNT, Preseason, L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NHL
2 p.m.: NHL Network, Chicago at Philadelphia
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Winnipeg at New Jersey
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Carolina at Washington
RUGBY
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Rugby Sevens Series, at Glendale, Colo. (same-day tape)
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, New Zealand vs. Namibia, at Tokyo
3:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, France vs. Tonga, at Kumamoto, Japan
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Brighton & Hove
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Freiburg
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Liverpool
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Soccer Koln at Schalke
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham
1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Pittsburgh at Florida State
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Stetson at Liberty
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Orlando
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Virginia Tech at Clemson
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Davidson at VCU
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Atlas at Tijuana
SURFING
2 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro France
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, China Open, semifinal, at Beijing
7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, China Open, semifinals, at Beijing
2:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Rakuten Japan Open, final, at Tokyo
4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, China Open, final, at Tokyo
TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar
12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's marathon, at Doha, Qatar
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, men's marathon, at Doha, Qatar (same-day tape)
VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Hampton at Radford
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Nebraska
