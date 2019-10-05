tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, qualifying, at Dover, Del. (qualifying starts at noon on NBCSports.com)

1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Drydene 400, qualifying, at Dover, Del.

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, at Dover, Del. (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)

BOXING

9 p.m.: Showtime, welterweights, Jaron Ennis vs. Demian Fernandez; heavyweights, Jermaine Franklin vs. Pavel Sour, at Flint, Mich.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

10 a.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Nation"

11 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"

Noon: WSET, Oklahoma at Kansas

Noon: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Rutgers

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Tulane at Army

Noon: ESPN, Purdue at Penn State

Noon: ESPN2, TCU at Iowa State

Noon: ESPNU, Kent State at Wisconsin

Noon: WFXR, Iowa at Michigan

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Noon: SEC Network, Utah State at LSU

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Boston College at Louisville

1 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2,) Lehigh at Colgate

2 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), VMI at The Citadel

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Albany at Richmond

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), North Alabama at Hampton

2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), N.C. A&T at Norfolk State

3 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Virginia Tech at Miami

3:30 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Villanova at William and Mary

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Texas at West Virginia

3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Auburn at Florida

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Air Force at Navy

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Baylor at Kansas State

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, Bowling Green at Notre Dame

3:45 p.m.: ESPNU, Memphis at Louisiana-Monroe

4 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Georgia Tech

4 p.m.: WFXR, Northwestern at Nebraska

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Troy at Missouri

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Savannah State at Charleston Southern

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Western Kentucky at Old Dominion

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Florida at Connecticut

7 p.m.: ESPN, Georgia at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Michigan State at Ohio State

7:30 p.m: ESPNU, Tulsa at Southern Methodist

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Mississippi

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Duke

8 p.m.: WFXR, California at Oregon

10 p.m.: ESPN2, San Diego State at Colorado State

10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Boise State at UNLV

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Washington at Stanford

10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Morgan State at Bethune-Coookman (same-day tape)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de Espana, third round, at Madrid

1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour,  Volunteers of America Classic, third round, at Irving, Texas

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospital for Children Open, third round, at Las Vegas

GYMNASTICS

3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women's qualifying, at Stuttgart, Germany (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Brookville at William Fleming (taped)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Breeders' Futurity Stakes and Shadwell Turf Mile, at Lexington, Ky.

7 p.m.: MASN, Santa Anita Sprint Championship

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Division Series, Game 2, Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees pregame show at 4 p.m.)

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Division Series, Game 2, Tampa Bay Houston

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC 243 prelims, at Melbourne, Australia

10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 243, at Melbourne, Australia

NBA 

9:30 a.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Sacramento vs. Indiana, Mumbai, India

8 p.m.: TNT, Preseason, L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NHL

2 p.m.: NHL Network, Chicago at Philadelphia

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Winnipeg at New Jersey

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Carolina at Washington

RUGBY

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Rugby Sevens Series, at Glendale, Colo. (same-day tape)

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, New Zealand vs. Namibia, at Tokyo

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, France vs. Tonga, at Kumamoto, Japan

SOCCER 

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Brighton & Hove

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Freiburg

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Leicester City at Liverpool

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Soccer Koln at Schalke

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham

1 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Pittsburgh at Florida State

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Stetson at Liberty

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Orlando

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Virginia Tech at Clemson

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Davidson at VCU

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Atlas at Tijuana

SURFING

2 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro France

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, China Open, semifinal, at Beijing

7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, China Open, semifinals, at Beijing

2:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Rakuten Japan Open, final, at Tokyo

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, China Open, final, at Tokyo

TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar

12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar

5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men's marathon, at Doha, Qatar

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, men's marathon, at Doha, Qatar (same-day tape)

VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Hampton at Radford

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Nebraska

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

