AUTO RACING
Noon: NBCSports.com (streaming), NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, qualifying, at Kansas City, Kan.
1:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Hollywood Casino 400, qualifying, at Kansas City, Kan.
3 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, at Kansas City, Kan. (prerace show at 2:30 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
10 a.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Nation"
11 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"
11 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
Noon: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Miami
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, N.C. State at Boston College
Noon: WSET, Clemson at Louisville
Noon: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Illinois
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Kent State at Ohio U.
Noon: ESPN, Florida at South Carolina
Noon: ESPN2, Purdue at Iowa
Noon: ESPNU, Houston at Connecticut
Noon: WFXR, West Virginia at Oklahoma
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Iowa State at Texas Tech
Noon: SEC Network, Auburn at Arkansas
Noon Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Lafayette at Georgetown
1:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Western Carolina at Wofford
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Bowie State at Virginia State
2:30 p.m.: MASN2, TCU at Kansas State
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Mercer
3 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
3:30 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, JMU at William and Mary
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, North Carolina at Virginia Tech
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Virginia
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Oregon at Washington
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Rutgers
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, LSU at Mississippi State
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Florida at Navy
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Temple at SMU
3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Tulsa at Cincinnati
3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech
3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian State
4 p.m.: WFXR, Baylor at Oklahoma State
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Middle Tenn. at N. Texas
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charlotte at W. Kentucky
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Hampton at Campbell
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Old Dominion at UAB
6 p.m.: ESPN, Kentucky at Georgia
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Yale at Richmond
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Maine at Liberty
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, East Carolina at Central Florida
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Tulane at Memphis
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Colorado at Washington State
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Norfolk St. at Bethune-Cookman
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charleston Southern at N. Alabama
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Michigan at Penn State
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Mississippi
9 p.m.: ESPN, Tennessee at Alabama
10:15 p.m.: ESPN2, Boise State at BYU
10:15 p.m.: ESPNU, Nevada at Utah State
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Air Force at Hawaii
1:15 a.m. (Sunday): ESPNU, Jackson St. at Miss. Valley State (delayed tape)
DRAG RACING
Midnight: Fox Sports 1, NHRA Texas Fall Nationals, qualifying, at Dallas (delayed tape)
FIGURE SKATING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Skate America, men's free skate, at Las Vegas
1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Skate America, women's free skate, at Las Vegas (delayed tape)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de France, third round, at Paris
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, at Richmond
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, final round, at Jeju Island, South Korea
2 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, LPGA Tour,Buick LPGA Shanghai, final round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Martinsburg at Salem (taped)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
7 p.m.: MASN, California Flag Handicap, at Santa Anita
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 6, N.Y. Yankees at Houston (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
MOTORCYCLES
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Monster Energy Supercross, at Las Vegas
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Boston at Toronto
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, quarterfinal, New Zealand vs. Ireland, at Tokyo (same-day tape)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, West Ham at Everton
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Augsburg
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga,Wolfsburg at Leipzig
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Watford at Tottenham Hotspur
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Dortmund
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Manchester City at Crystal Palace
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Western Conference first round, Dallas at Seattle
5 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), College Women, Roanoke at Lynchburg
7:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), College Men, Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg
10 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Major League Soccer, Western Conference first round, Portland at Real Salt Lake
SURFING
3:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro Portugal
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup semifinals
1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup semifinals (same-day tape)
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Winthrop
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at George Mason
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Minnesota
