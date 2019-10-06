AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Drydene 400, at Dover, Del. (prerace coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.)
FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Old Dominion at Virginia
4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Michigan
GOLF
7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de Espana, final round, at Madrid
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic, final round, at Irving, Texas
5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospital for Children Open, final round, at Las Vegas
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Trampoline World Cup, at Valladolid, Spain (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
4:30 p.m.: WSLS, Juddmonte Spinster Stakes and Dixiana Bourbon Stakes, at Lexington, Ky.
LACROSSE
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Major League Lacrosse Championship, Chesapeake at Denver
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 3, Atlanta at St. Louis
8 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 3, L.A. Dodgers at Washington
MEN'S BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky Pro Day
NBA
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Shanghai vs. L.A. Clippers, at Honolulu
NFL
1 p.m.: WDBJ, New England at Washington
1 p.m.: WFXR, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Green Bay at Dallas
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Indianapolis at Kansas City
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders
RODEO
5 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Minneapolis Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Minneapolis (taped)
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, U.S. Bank Invitational, at Minneapolis (taped)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, New Zealand vs. Namibia, at Tokyo
2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Rugby Sevens Series, quarterfinals, at Glendale, Colo. (same-day tape)
4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Rugby Sevens Series, semifinals, at Glendale, Colo.
5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Rugby Sevens Series, finals, at Glendale, Colo.
11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women's World Rugby Sevens Series, at Glendale, Colo. (same-day tape)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Udinese at Fiorentina
7:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach
8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Manchester City
9 a.m.: CNBC, Premier League, Bournemouth at Arsenal
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Wolfsburg
11 a.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Ohio State at Rutgers
11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Newcastle
11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Frankfurt
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, North Alabama at Liberty
1:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Michigan State at Wisconsin
2 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Duke at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.: ESPN, Women, International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, at Chicago
3 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Kentucky at Tennessee
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, George Washington at Richmond
4 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, San Jose at Portland
5 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Texas A&M at Florida
SURFING
2 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro France
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, China Open final, at Beijing
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Shanghai Masters and Tianjin Open
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon: WSLS, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar (same-day tape)
WNBA
3:30 p.m.: WSET, WNBA Finals, Game 3, Washington at Connecticut
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Noon: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Florida State
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Miami
1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at North Carolina
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Duke at Syracuse
1 p.m.: ESPNU, Mississippi State at South Carolina
1 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Kentucky
3 p.m.: ESPNU, Illinois at Purdue
