tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Drydene 400, at Dover, Del. (prerace coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.)

FIELD HOCKEY 

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Old Dominion at Virginia

4 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan State at Michigan

GOLF

7 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de Espana, final round, at Madrid

1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic, final round, at Irving, Texas

5 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospital for Children Open, final round, at Las Vegas

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Trampoline World Cup, at Valladolid, Spain (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

4:30 p.m.: WSLS, Juddmonte Spinster Stakes and Dixiana Bourbon Stakes, at Lexington, Ky.

LACROSSE 

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Major League Lacrosse Championship, Chesapeake at Denver

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 3, Atlanta at St. Louis

8 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 3, L.A. Dodgers at Washington

MEN'S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky Pro Day

NBA 

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Preseason, Shanghai vs. L.A. Clippers, at Honolulu

NFL

1 p.m.: WDBJ, New England at Washington

1 p.m.: WFXR, Tampa Bay at New Orleans 

4:25 p.m.: WFXR, Green Bay at Dallas

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Indianapolis at Kansas City

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders

RODEO

5 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, Minneapolis Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, at Minneapolis (taped)

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, U.S. Bank Invitational, at Minneapolis (taped)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, New Zealand vs. Namibia, at Tokyo

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Rugby Sevens Series, quarterfinals, at Glendale, Colo. (same-day tape)

4 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Rugby Sevens Series, semifinals, at Glendale, Colo.

5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Rugby Sevens Series, finals, at Glendale, Colo.

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women's World Rugby Sevens Series, at Glendale, Colo. (same-day tape)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Udinese at Fiorentina

7:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Augsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach

8:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Manchester City

9 a.m.: CNBC, Premier League, Bournemouth at Arsenal

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Wolfsburg

11 a.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Ohio State at Rutgers

11:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Newcastle 

11:50 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Frankfurt

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, North Alabama at Liberty

1:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Michigan State at Wisconsin

2 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Duke at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.: ESPN, Women, International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, at Chicago

3 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Kentucky at Tennessee

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, George Washington at Richmond

4 p.m.: ESPN, Major League Soccer, San Jose at Portland

5 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Texas A&M at Florida

SURFING

2 a.m. (Monday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro France

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, China Open final, at Beijing

11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Shanghai Masters and Tianjin Open

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: WSLS, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar (same-day tape)

WNBA 

3:30 p.m.: WSET, WNBA Finals, Game 3, Washington at Connecticut

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Florida State

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Miami

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at North Carolina

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Duke at Syracuse

1 p.m.: ESPNU, Mississippi State at South Carolina

1 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Kentucky

3 p.m.: ESPNU, Illinois at Purdue

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments