By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.: ESPNU, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, practice, at Sao Paulo

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ford EcoBoost 300, qualifying, at Miami

12:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, Brazilian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Sao Paulo

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Ford EcoBoost 400, qualifying, at Miami

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ford EcoBoost 300, at Miami (prerace show at 3 p.m.)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Wood Brothers" (rerun)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: CBS Sports Network, VMI at Army

Noon: WSET, Indiana at Penn State

Noon: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Nebraska

Noon: WDBJ, Florida at Missouri

Noon: ESPN, Alabama at Mississippi State, traditional telecast

Noon: SEC Network, Alabama at Mississippi State, SkyCam telecast

Noon: ESPN2, TCU at Texas Tech

Noon: ESPNU, Tulane at Temple

Noon: WFXR, Michigan State at Michigan

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Kansas at Oklahoma State

Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Alabama State at Florida State

1 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Towson at William and Mary

1 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Holy Cross at Fordham

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charleston Southern at Presbyterian

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Kennesaw St. at Hampton

1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Virginia University of Lynchburg at Morgan St.

1:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Furman at Wofford

2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Norfolk St. at Delaware St.

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Navy at Notre Dame

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St.

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

3:30 p.m.: MASN, Richmond at James Madison

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Wake Forest at Clemson

3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Rutgers

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Georgia at Auburn

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Central Michigan at Ball State

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, West Virginia at Kansas State

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Memphis at Houston

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas at Iowa State

3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Duke

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Wyoming at Utah State

4 p.m.: WFXR, Minnesota at Iowa

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cincinnati at South Florida

7 p.m.: ESPN, LSU at Mississippi

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Air Force at Colorado State

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Arizona State at Oregon State

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at N.C. State

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Oklahoma at Baylor

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Appalachian State at Georgia State

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Texas A&M

8 p.m.: WFXR, UCLA at Utah

10:15 p.m.: ESPN2, New Mexico at Boise State

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at Oregon

10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina A&T (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Southern Cal at California

CURLING

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, men, Switzerland at Sweden

CYCLING

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, women's elite, at Tabor, Czech Republic

8:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, men's elite, at Tabor, Czech Republic

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, continuation of coverage of third round, at Sun City, South Africa

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Mayakoba Classic, third round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico

2 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, final round, at Sun City, South Africa

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon: ACC Network, Columbia at Virginia

Noon: Fox Sports 2, Ohio Univ. at Villanova

1 p.m.: MASN2, Cornell at DePaul

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Lehigh at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.: ACC Network, Belmont at Boston College

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, St. Peter's at Providence

3 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Tennessee-Martin at Wichita State

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Vermont at St. John's

4 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Liberty at East Carolina

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Louisiana Tech at Creighton

7 p.m.: MASN, James Madison at George Mason

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Troy at Indiana

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Wofford at Butler

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Southern Cal at Nevada

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, at Sao Paulo, Brazil

NBA

6 p.m.: NBA TV, Brooklyn at Chicago

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Chicago at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Boston

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup, Ulster at Bath (delayed tape)

SOCCER

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, NCAA tournament, first round, Radford at Virginia

SPEED SKATING

10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Minsk, Belarus (same-day tape)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles semifinal, at London

9 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles semifinal, at London

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles semifinal, at London

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles semifinal, at London

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Longwood

5 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Kentucky at Virginia

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Florida Atlantic at Richmond

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charleston Southern at Radford

5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Fordham at George Mason

WRESTLING

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Franklin & Marshall at VMI

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Davidson at VMI

5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Women's World Cup, U.S. vs. Russia, at Narita, Japan (same-day tape)

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

