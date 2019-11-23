tv listings image
AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, FIA Formula E, Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 2, at Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

BEACH SOCCER 

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Cup, U.S. vs. Japan, at Luque, Paraguay

BOXING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, featherweights, Leduan Barthelemy vs. Eduardo Ramirez; welterweights, Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Marklin Bailey; super lightweights, Omar Juarez (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Kevin Shacks, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, WBC heavyweight championship, Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz; WBA super featherweight championship, Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores; WBA super bantamweight championship, Brandon Figueroa vs. Julio Ceja; bantamweights, Luis Nery vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee"

Noon: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Liberty at Virginia

Noon: WSET, Minnesota at Northwestern

Noon: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Iowa

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Central Florida at Tulane

Noon: ESPN, Western Carolina at Alabama

Noon: ESPN2, Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Noon: ESPNU, Harvard at Yale

Noon: WFXR, Penn State at Ohio State

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Michigan State at Rutgers

Noon: MASN2, Kansas at Iowa State

Noon: SEC Network, Samford at Auburn

Noon: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Georgetown at Holy Cross

Noon: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Hampton at Monmouth

12:30 p.m.: MASN, Lafayette at Lehigh

1 p.m.: WWCW, Chattanooga at VMI

1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), South Carolina State at Norfolk State

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Boston College at Notre Dame, traditional telecast

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Boston College at Notre Dame, "Notre Dame Fan Feed" telecast

2:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Texas State at Appalachian State

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Mercer at North Carolina

3:30 p.m.: WSET, UCLA at Southern Cal

3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Maryland

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Texas A&M at Georgia

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, SMU at Navy

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Michigan at Indiana

3:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas at Baylor

3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, North Texas at Rice

3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee-Martin at Kentucky

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at Charleston Southern

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Louisville

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Memphis at South Florida

4 p.m.: WFXR, Purdue at Wisconsin

4:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Old Dominion at Middle Tenn.

5 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Miami at Florida International

7 p.m.: ESPN, Arkansas at LSU

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Temple at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Kansas State at Texas Tech

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Oregon at Arizona State

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Houston at Tulsa

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at Missouri

8 p.m.: WFXR, TCU at Oklahoma

10 p.m.: ESPN, Washington at Colorado

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Utah at Arizona

10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Boise State at Utah State

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Nevada at Fresno State

10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T (same-day tape)

CURLING

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, women's gold medal game, at Helsingborg, Sweden

EXTREME SPORTS

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Stihl Timbersports Men's and Women's Championships (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, continuation of coverage of third round, at Dubai

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, third round, at St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, third round, at Naples, Fla. (same-day tape)

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, final round, at Dubai

GYMNASTICS

8:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Cottbus, Germany (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

11 p.m.: MASN, Open Pace Final, at the Meadowlands

LUGE

5:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's singles, at Innsbruck, Austria (same-day tape)

6:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Innsbruck, Austria (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Tip-Off semifinal, Virginia vs. Massachusetts, at Uncasville, Connecticut

Noon: Fox Sports 2, Florida A&M at Seton Hall

Noon: ACC Network, Bucknell at Syracuse

2 p.m.: ACC Network, St. Francis (Pa.) at Florida State

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Robert Morris at Marquette

3 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Oral Roberts at Wichita State

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Pennsylvania at Providence

7 p.m.: MASN, Florida Gulf Coast at VCU

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Jacksonville State at Purdue

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League. Mississauga at Ottawa

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Miami at Philadelphia

NHL

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Vancouver at Washington

7 p.m.: NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Montreal 

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, N.Y. Islanders at San Jose

RODEO

2 p.m.: WDBJ, PBR Tour, "A PBR Race for the Ages" (taped)

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Champions Cup: Saracens vs. Ospreys (delayed tape)

SKIING

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's slalom, at Levi, Finland

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women's slalom, at Levi, Finland (same-day tape)

SKI JUMPING

7 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Wisla, Poland (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at West Ham

8:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Juventus at Atalanta

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Fortuna Dusseldorf

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Union Berlin

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Arsenal

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Chelsea at Manchester City

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Atlas at Rayados de Monterrey (delayed tape)

SPEED SKATING

10:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland (same-day tape)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Lafayette at Albany

WOMEN'S SQUASH

11 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Virginia at Yale

