By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: ESPN2, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, qualifying

1 p.m.: WDBJ, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Off Road Championship, at Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

BEACH SOCCER

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, semifinal, Italy vs. Russia (same-day tape)

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, semifinal, Japan vs. Portugal (same-day tape)

BIATHLON

7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, single mixed relay, at Oestersund, Sweden

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Oestersund, Sweden (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Virginia (rerun of Friday's game)

Noon: WSET, Georgia at Georgia Tech

Noon: CBS Sports Network, Florida International at Marshall

Noon: ESPN, Clemson at South Carolina

Noon: ESPN2, Indiana at Purdue

Noon: ESPNU, Tulsa at East Carolina

Noon: WFXR, Ohio State at Michigan

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Northwestern at Illinois

Noon: SEC Network, Louisville at Kentucky

Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Texas State at Coastal Carolina

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Wake Forest at Syracuse

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (strreaming), New Mexico State at Liberty

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charlotte at Old Dominion

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Wisconsin at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Penn State

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Alabama at Auburn

3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UConn at Temple

3:30 pm.: ESPN, Baylor at Kansas

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Miami at Duke

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Maryland at Michigan State

3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic

4 p.m.: WFXR, Notre Dame at Stanford

4 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Tennessee

4 pm.: ESPNU, Tulane at SMU

4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), UAB at North Texas

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Bayou Classic, Southern vs. Grambling State, at New Orleans

7 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at N.C. State

7 p.m.: ESPN, Texas A&M at LSU

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Navy at Houston

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana

7 p.m: Fox Sports 1, Iowa State at Kansas State

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Colorado at Utah

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida State at Florida

8 p.m.: WFXR, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

9 p.m. CBS Sports Network, Brigham Young at San Diego State

10 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at Arizona State

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Fresno State at San Jose State

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cal at UCLA

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): CBS Sports Network, Army at Hawaii

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

11 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Ruka, Finland

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women's 10km, at Ruka Finland (same-day tape)

CYCLING

3 a.m. (Sunday): Olympic Channel, Track Cycling World Cup, at Hong Kong

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, continuation of coverage of third round, at Fife, Scotland

5 p.m.: WSLS, World Long Drive Season in Review (taped)

4:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, at Fife, Scotland

GYMNASTICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Trampoline and Tumbling Championships, at Tokyo (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

6:30 p.m.: MASN, Hollywood Derby, at Del Mar

LUGE

2:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, women's singles, at Lake Placid, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, doubles, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: Fox Sports 2, Wagner at St. John's

Noon: MASN2, Xavier at Lipscomb

2 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, UNC Greensboro at Georgetown

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Boston College at Richmond

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, championship, at Niceville, Fla.

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Army at Marist

8:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Belmont at Middle Tenn.

NBA

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Indiana at Philadelphia

NHL

1 p.m.: NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Buffalo at Toronto

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Detroit

SKIING

9:40 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women's giant slalom, first run, at Killington, Vt.

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, women's giant slalom, second run, at Killington, Vt.

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men's downhill, at Lake Louise, Alberta

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, World Cup, women's giant slalom, at Killington, Vt. (same-day tape)

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, men's downhill, at Lake Louise, Alberta (same-day tape)

SKI JUMPING

10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, at Ruka, Finland (same-day tape)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Newcastle United

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur

Noon: ESPNEWS, Euro 2020 Final Draw

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Watford at Southampton

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, NCAA tournament, Sweet 16, St. John's at Virginia

SPEED SKATING

11:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Nagoya, Japan (same-day tape)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Morehead State

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), East Carolina at Wake Forest

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), James Madison at Virginia

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Furman at Gardner-Webb

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Noon: ACC Network, N.C. State at Boston College

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Big East championship, at Milwaukee

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Penn State

