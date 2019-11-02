AUTO RACING
1:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, United States Grand Prix, practice, at Travis County, Texas
4:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, United States Grand Prix, qualifying, at Travis County, Texas
5:30 p.m.: CNBC, NASCAR Xfinity Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas
7 p.m.: CNBC, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, AAA Texas 500, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, at Fort Worth, Texas (prerace show at 8 p.m.)
BOXING
6 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), WBA interim women's flyweight championship, Seniesa Estrada vs. Marlen Esparza; NABF welterweight championship, Blair Cobbs vs. Carlos Ortiz, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Welterweights, Anthony Velazquez vs. Michael Crain; super lightweights, Gary Russell vs. Juan Huertas, at Oxon Hill, Md.
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, WBC super featherweight championship, Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa, at Carson, Calif.
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Super welterweights, Brian Castano vs. Wale Omotoso; welterweights, Ryan Karl vs. Bergman Aguilar; light heavyweights, David Morrell Jr. vs. Quinton Rankin; lightweights, Javier Fortuna vs. Jesus Andres Cuellar, at Oxon Hill, Md.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
10 a.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Nation"
11 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
11 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"
Noon: ACC Network, Boston College at Syracuse
Noon: WSET, Michigan at Maryland
Noon: CBS Sports Network, Northern Illinois at Central Michigan
Noon: ESPN, N.C. State at Wake Forest
Noon: ESPN2, Houston at UCF
Noon: ESPNU, Buffalo at E. Michigan
Noon: WFXR, Nebraska at Purdue
Noon: SEC Network, Texas-San Antonio at Texas A&M
Noon: ESPN Plus (streaming), Old Dominion at Florida International
12:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Holy Cross at Lehigh
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Presbyterian at Hampton
1:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Western Carolina at VMI
1:30 p.m.: WSLS, "Showdown in South Bend," Virginia Tech-Notre Dame pregame show
1:30 p.m.: WDBJ, "Through the Lens of CBS Sports: College Football at 150"
1:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb
2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Morgan St. at Norfolk St.
2:30 p.m.: WSLS, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), The Citadel at East Tenn. State
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Miami at Florida State
3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Illinois
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Georgia vs. Florida, at Jacksonville, Fla.
3:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Army at Air Force
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, TCU at Oklahoma State
3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Kansas State at Kansas
3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, UTEP at North Texas
3:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Middle Tenn. at Charlotte
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Tulsa at Tulane
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Wofford at Clemson
4 p.m.: WFXR, Utah at Washington
4 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Arkansas
7 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cincinnati at East Carolina
7 p.m.: ESPN, Mississippi at Auburn
7 p.m.: ESPNU, UAB at Tennessee
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Northwestern at Indiana
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at North Carolina
7:30 p.m.: WSET, SMU at Memphis
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at South Carolina
8 p.m.: WFXR, Oregon at Southern Cal
10 p.m.: ESPN2, BYU at Utah State
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, New Mexico at Nevada
10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Boise State at San Jose State
2:30 a.m. (Sunday): ESPNU, N.C. A&T at South Carolina State (delayed tape)
CURLING
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Pacific-Asia Championships
GOLF
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, third round, at Southampton, Bermuda
4:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Invesco QQQ Championship, second round, at Lake Sherwood, Calif.
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, third round, at Yangmei, Taiwan (same-day tape)
10:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, HSBC Champions, final round, at Shanghai
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Northside at Lord Botetourt (taped)
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Breeders' Cup World Championships, at Santa Anita, Calif.
8 p.m.: WSLS, Breeders' Cup Classic, at Santa Anita, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, MASN, MLB Network, Washington Nationals parade and celebration (preshow on NBC Sports Washington at 1 p.m.)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: ESPN2, UFC 244 Prelims, at New York
10 p.m.: Pay-Per-View, UFC 244, Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal, at New York
MOTOCROSS
3 p.m.: Olympic Channel, FISE Action Sports (same-day tape)
NBA
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Denver at Orlando
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Minnesota at Washington
10 p.m.: NBA TV, Philadelphia at Portland
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Toronto at Philadelphia
RUGBY
6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of World Cup final between England and South Africa, at Yokohama, Japan
Noon: WSLS, World Cup final, England vs. South Africa, at Yokohama, Japan (same-day tape)
SNOWBOARDING
1:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, Big Air, at Modena, Italy
SOCCER
8:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Bournemouth
9:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Serie A, Napoli at Roma
10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt
10:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Borussia Dortmund
10:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Southampton at Manchester City
11 a.m.: CNBC, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Arsenal
1 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), College Women, Virginia Wesleyan at Lynchburg
1:25 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at Watford
1:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Union Berlin
3:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Haiti vs. France, at Goiania, Brazil
4 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), College Men, Navy at Colgate
6:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Netherlands vs. United States, at Goiania, Brazil
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Big South quarterfinal, Longwood at Radford
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, VCU at George Mason
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Lipscomb at Liberty
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Chile vs. South Korea (same-day tape)
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Senegal vs. Japan (same-day tape)
2:30 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Tiburones Rojos de Vercruz at Rayados de Monterrey
SPEED SKATING
Midnight: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Salt Lake City (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rolex Masters and WTA Finals
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of USTA Men's Pro Circuit in Charlottesville and USTA Women's Pro Circuit in Texas
11:30 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Rolex Masters, semifinal, at Paris
3:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tennis Channel, WTA Finals, doubles final, at Shenhen, China
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Nebraska
WRESTLING
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Missouri at Virginia Tech
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Southern Virginia at Virginia
2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Maryland at Virginia
