AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, qualifying, at Phoenix
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bluegreen Vacations 500, qualifying, at Phoenix
3:30 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, at Phoenix (prerace show at 3 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee," at Alabama
9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"
10 a.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Nation"
11 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
11 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"
Noon: ACC Network, Florida State at Boston College
Noon: WSET, Penn State at Minnesota
Noon: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Northwestern
Noon: CBS Sports Network, UMass at Army
Noon: ESPN, Vanderbilt at Florida
Noon: ESPN2, Texas Tech at West Virginia
Noon: ESPNU, East Carolina at SMU
Noon: WFXR, Maryland at Ohio State
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Baylor at TCU
Noon: SEC Network, Western Kentucky at Arkansas
12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Georgia Tech at Virginia
1 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Rhode Island at William and Mary
1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Furman
1 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Lehigh at Bucknell
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Fayetteville St. at Winston-Salem St.
2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Texas-San Antonio at Old Dominion
2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Norfolk St. at N.C. Central
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charlotte at UTEP
3 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
3:30 p.m.: MASN, New Hampshire at James Madison
3:30 p.m.: WSET, Southern California at Arizona State
3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, LSU at Alabama
3;30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Connecticut at Cincinnati
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas State at Texas
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Louisville at Miami
3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Princeton at Dartmouth
3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Michigan State
3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, UAB at Southern Mississippi
3:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), East Tenn. State at Western Carolina
4 p.m.: WFXR, Iowa at Wisconsin
4 p.m.: SEC Network New Mexico State at Mississippi
6 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), FIU at Florida Atlantic
6 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Hampton at Charleston Southern
7 p.m.: CBS Sporst Network, Utah State at Fresno State
7 p.m.: ESPN, Missouri at Georgia
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Appalachian State at South Carolina
7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson at N.C. State
7:30 p.m.: WSET, Clemson at North Carolina State
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Liberty at BYU
7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at Kentucky
8 p.m.: WFXR, Iowa State at Oklahoma
10:15 p.m.: ESPN, Wyoming at Boise State
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Nevada at San Diego State
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Alcorn State at Grambling State (same-day tape)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan
CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.: ACC Network, ACC championships, at Virginia Tech (taped last week)
CURLING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Pacific-Asia Championships, men's gold medal game, at Shenzhen, China (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, continuation of coverage of third round, at Belek, Turkey
3:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, third round, at Phoenix
9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, final round, at Otsu, Japan
3:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, final round, at Belek, Turkey
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Hidden Valley at Cave Spring (taped)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon: MASN2, Central Arkansas at Georgetown
2:30 p.m.: MASN2, NJIT at Providence
3 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Texas Southern at Wichita St.
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Central Connecticut State at St. John's
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Iona at La Salle
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas at Purdue
7 p.m.: MASN2, New Orleans at Butler
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Oklahoma at Minnesota
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Rhode Island at Maryland
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 9), NBA G League, Grand Rapids at Go-Go
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Moscow
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, at Moscow
NHL
1 p.m.: NHL Network, Buffalo at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Chicago at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Vegas at Washington
RODEO
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR World Finals, at Las Vegas
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Saracens at Gloucester (taped)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Chelsea
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Hertha Berlin
9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Schalke
9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield United at Tottenham
12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich
12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Arsenal at Leicester City
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Atlantic 10 quarterfinal, George Mason at VCU
SPEED SKATING
11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Montreal (same-day tape)
SWIMMING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Greensboro, N.C.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, semifinals, at Knoxville, Tenn.
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Next Gen Finals, final, at Milan
5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women's Pro Circuit, semifinals, at Las Vegas
10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Fed Cup final, Australia vs. France, three matches, at Perth, Australia
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at Dubai
