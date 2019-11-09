tv listings image
AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, qualifying, at Phoenix

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Bluegreen Vacations 500, qualifying, at Phoenix

3:30 p.m.: WSLS, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, at Phoenix (prerace show at 3 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee," at Alabama

9 a.m.: ESPN, "College GameDay"

10 a.m.: SEC Network, "SEC Nation"

11 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

11 a.m.: WFXR, "Big Noon Kickoff"

Noon: ACC Network, Florida State at Boston College

Noon: WSET, Penn State at Minnesota

Noon: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Northwestern

Noon: CBS Sports Network, UMass at Army

Noon: ESPN, Vanderbilt at Florida

Noon: ESPN2, Texas Tech at West Virginia

Noon: ESPNU, East Carolina at SMU

Noon: WFXR, Maryland at Ohio State

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Baylor at TCU

Noon: SEC Network, Western Kentucky at Arkansas

12:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Georgia Tech at Virginia

1 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Rhode Island at William and Mary

1 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Furman

1 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Lehigh at Bucknell

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Fayetteville St. at Winston-Salem St.

2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Texas-San Antonio at Old Dominion

2 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Norfolk St. at N.C. Central

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Charlotte at UTEP

3 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle"

3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

3:30 p.m.: MASN, New Hampshire at James Madison

3:30 p.m.: WSET, Southern California at Arizona State

3:30 p.m.: WDBJ, LSU at Alabama

3;30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Connecticut at Cincinnati

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Kansas State at Texas

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Louisville at Miami

3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Princeton at Dartmouth

3:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Michigan State

3:30 p.m.: NFL Network, UAB at Southern Mississippi

3:30 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), East Tenn. State at Western Carolina

4 p.m.: WFXR, Iowa at Wisconsin

4 p.m.: SEC Network New Mexico State at Mississippi

6 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), FIU at Florida Atlantic

6 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Hampton at Charleston Southern

7 p.m.: CBS Sporst Network, Utah State at Fresno State

7 p.m.: ESPN, Missouri at Georgia

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Appalachian State at South Carolina

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Clemson at N.C. State

7:30 p.m.: WSET, Clemson at North Carolina State

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Liberty at BYU

7:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at Kentucky

8 p.m.: WFXR, Iowa State at Oklahoma

10:15 p.m.: ESPN, Wyoming at Boise State

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Nevada at San Diego State

10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Alcorn State at Grambling State (same-day tape)

COLLEGE HOCKEY 

5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan

CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.: ACC Network, ACC championships, at Virginia Tech (taped last week)

CURLING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Pacific-Asia Championships, men's gold medal game, at Shenzhen, China (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, continuation of coverage of third round, at Belek, Turkey

3:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, third round, at Phoenix

9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, final round, at Otsu, Japan

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, final round, at Belek, Turkey

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: WWCW (CW5), Hidden Valley at Cave Spring (taped)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon: MASN2, Central Arkansas at Georgetown

2:30 p.m.: MASN2, NJIT at Providence

3 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Texas Southern at Wichita St.

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Central Connecticut State at St. John's

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Iona at La Salle

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas at Purdue

7 p.m.: MASN2, New Orleans at Butler

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Oklahoma at Minnesota

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Rhode Island at Maryland

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 9), NBA G League, Grand Rapids at Go-Go

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night prelims, at Moscow

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), UFC Fight Night, at Moscow

NHL

1 p.m.: NHL Network, Buffalo at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Chicago at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Vegas at Washington

RODEO

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR World Finals, at Las Vegas

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, Premiership, Saracens at Gloucester (taped)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Chelsea

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Hertha Berlin

9:30 a.m.: Fox Sports 2,  Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Schalke

9:55 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Sheffield United at Tottenham

12:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich

12:30 p.m.: WSLS, Premier League, Arsenal at Leicester City

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Atlantic 10 quarterfinal, George Mason at VCU

SPEED SKATING

11 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Short Track World Cup, at Montreal (same-day tape)

SWIMMING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Greensboro, N.C.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men's Pro Circuit, semifinals, at Knoxville, Tenn.

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Next Gen Finals, final, at Milan

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Women's Pro Circuit, semifinals, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Fed Cup final, Australia vs. France, three matches, at Perth, Australia

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at Dubai

