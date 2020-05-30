tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

Noon: ESPN2, The Race: All-Star Series virtual racing (live)

4 p.m.: WSLS, IndyCar, 2019 Detroit Grand Prix

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series (new)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2010 Florida State-N.C. State game

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2008 Clemson-Boston College game

4 p.m.: ACC Network 2007 Virginia-Miami game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Sugar Bowl, Louisville-Florida

10 p.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle: Featured"

CORNHOLE

1 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier, doubles, at Las Vegas (live)

3 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier, singles, at Las Vegas (live)

CYCLING

Noon: ESPN, Peloton All-Star Ride (new)

DOGS

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, 2017-19 National Dog Shows

EXTREME SPORTS

10 a.m. to noon: ESPN2, "World of X Games" marathon

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, third round

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2018 Quicken Loans National, final round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 HSBC Women's World Championship, final round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

12:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Lotte at Doosan (live)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m. to midnight: ESPN2, Little League World Series marathon, including Mone Davis game at 7 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-Atlanta game

3 p.m.: WFXR, 1986 World Series, Game 6, Boston-N.Y. Mets

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1995 World Series, Game 6, Cleveland-Atlanta

7 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-Chicago White Sox game

11 p.m.: MASN, 2014 game in which Baltimore clinches AL East title

MISCELLANEOUS

9:30 a.m.: ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"

5 p.m.: ESPN, "The Best of 'This is SportsCenter': The Superstars"

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. ESPN, UFC Fight Night prelims, at Las Vegas (live)

9 p.m.: ESPN, UFC Fight Night 38, Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns, at Las Vegas (live)

MOTORCYCLES

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, MotoAmerica Superbike, Road America, Day 1 (return of live racing)

NBA

2 p.m.: WSET, 2018 NBA Finals, Game 1, Cleveland-Golden State

8 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance," Episodes 3-4

OLYMPICS

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington,  three USA men's basketball games from 2012

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, two USA women's soccer games from 2012

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2016 men's golf, third round

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Washington, two 2012 women's gymnastics telecasts

RUGBY

2 a.m. (Sunday): Fox Sports 1, National Ruby League, Newcastle at Penrith (live)

SOCCER

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2017-18

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2018-19

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Schalke (live)

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Frankfurt at Wolfsburg (live)

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, highlights of three classic Premier League matches

11:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "The Men in Blazers" (new)

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Bayern Munich (live)

TENNIS

1 p.m.: WSLS, 2012 French Open men's final

Tags

Load comments