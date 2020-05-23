tv listings image
AUTO RACING

10 a.m.: ESPN2, Red Bull Homestretch rerun

Noon: ESPN, The Race: All-Star Series (live)

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E Race at Home Challenge (new)

BOXING

7 p.m.: ESPN, "Mike Tyson's Greatest Hits"

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Tyson-Jameson fight

8 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Tyson-Ferguson fight

8:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Tyson-Zouski fight

9 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Tyson-Tillis fight

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wilder-Fury fight from February

10 p.m.: ESPN, 1988 Tyson-Spinks fight

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1989 Tyson-Bruno fight

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 Orange Bowl, Georgia Tech-Miss. State

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2012 Florida State-N.C. State game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2016 Louisville-Clemson game

CORNHOLE

3 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier, Doubles Championship, at Phoenix, (live)

5 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier, Singles Championship, at Phoenix (live)

EXTREME SPORTS

2 p.m.: WSET, "World Of X Games: Real Street 2020" (all-video street skating)

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2014 Senior PGA Championship, final round

3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2018 Canadian Open, final round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 Pure Silk Championship, third round

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1999 Ryder Cup, final day

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, 1997 Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races (prerace show at 12:30 p.m.)

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

KOREN BASEBALL

12:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Hanwha at NC

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: MASN, 2014 Chicago White Sox-Baltimore game

Noon: WFXR, 1991 World Series, Game 7, Atlanta-Minnesota

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Nationals parade

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2005 World Series, Game 2, Houston-Chicago White Sox

7 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Washington-Atlanta game

9 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-Boston game

MISCELLANEOUS

Noon: ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"

NBA

3 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: This Magic Moment"

8 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance, Episodes 1-2

NFL

9:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Last Chance Qualifier rerun

11 p.m.: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Madden Bowl rerun

OLYMPICS

3 p.m.: WSLS, 2014 men's hockey game, USA-Russia

POKER

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN2, World Series of Poker marathon

SOCCER

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2015-16

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2016-17

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Wolfsburg (live)

9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Monchengladbach (live)

10 a.m. to noon: NBC Sports Network, highlights of four classic Premier League matches

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayern Munich (live)

TENNIS

Noon: Tennis Channel, UTR Women's Pro Match Series (live)

