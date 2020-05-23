AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: ESPN2, Red Bull Homestretch rerun
Noon: ESPN, The Race: All-Star Series (live)
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Formula E Race at Home Challenge (new)
BOXING
7 p.m.: ESPN, "Mike Tyson's Greatest Hits"
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Tyson-Jameson fight
8 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Tyson-Ferguson fight
8:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Tyson-Zouski fight
9 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Tyson-Tillis fight
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wilder-Fury fight from February
10 p.m.: ESPN, 1988 Tyson-Spinks fight
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1989 Tyson-Bruno fight
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2014 Orange Bowl, Georgia Tech-Miss. State
4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2012 Florida State-N.C. State game
7 p.m.: ACC Network, "Upon Further Review," 2016 Louisville-Clemson game
CORNHOLE
3 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier, Doubles Championship, at Phoenix, (live)
5 p.m.: ESPN, ACL Pro Invitational Qualifier, Singles Championship, at Phoenix (live)
EXTREME SPORTS
2 p.m.: WSET, "World Of X Games: Real Street 2020" (all-video street skating)
GOLF
11 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2014 Senior PGA Championship, final round
3 p.m.: WDBJ, PGA Tour, 2018 Canadian Open, final round
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2019 Pure Silk Championship, third round
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1999 Ryder Cup, final day
1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, 1997 Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races (prerace show at 12:30 p.m.)
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races
5 p.m.: MASN, live races
KOREN BASEBALL
12:55 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN, Hanwha at NC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: MASN, 2014 Chicago White Sox-Baltimore game
Noon: WFXR, 1991 World Series, Game 7, Atlanta-Minnesota
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Nationals parade
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2005 World Series, Game 2, Houston-Chicago White Sox
7 p.m.: MASN, 2018 Washington-Atlanta game
9 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-Boston game
MISCELLANEOUS
Noon: ACC Network, "Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech"
NBA
3 p.m.: WSET, "30 for 30: This Magic Moment"
8 p.m.: WSET, "The Last Dance, Episodes 1-2
NFL
9:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Last Chance Qualifier rerun
11 p.m.: ESPN2, Madden NFL 20 Madden Bowl rerun
OLYMPICS
3 p.m.: WSLS, 2014 men's hockey game, USA-Russia
POKER
11 a.m. to 11 p.m.: ESPN2, World Series of Poker marathon
SOCCER
8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2015-16
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season," 2016-17
9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Wolfsburg (live)
9:20 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Monchengladbach (live)
10 a.m. to noon: NBC Sports Network, highlights of four classic Premier League matches
12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayern Munich (live)
TENNIS
Noon: Tennis Channel, UTR Women's Pro Match Series (live)
