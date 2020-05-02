tv listings image
By Mark Shaver mark.shaver@roanoke.com 981-3385

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1999 NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona

11 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, FIA Formula E Race at Home Series (live)

Noon: WFXR, 1994 NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

Noon: ESPN2, "The Race: All-Star Series" (live)

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, IndyCar iRacing Challenge, at virtual Indianapolis (live)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, "The Huddle: Featured," including Bryce Perkins and Bud Foster features

11 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 CFP semifinal, Clemson-Ohio State

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 Belk Bowl, Wake Forest-Texas A&M

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 Miami-Notre Dame game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia Tech-Virginia game

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1975 Rose Bowl, Ohio State-USC

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1988 Rose Bowl, Michigan State-USC

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl, Georgia Tech-Kentucky

1 a.m. (Sunday): NBC Sports Network, 1985 Rose Bowl, Ohio State-USC

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, 2019 Andalucia Masters, third round

3 p.m.: WDBJ, 2015 Wells Fargo Championship, final round

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2019 Insperity Invitational, second round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, 2018 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, third round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, live races, including Arkansas Derby

3 p.m.: WSLS, "The First Saturday in May: American Pharaoh's Run to the Triple Crown" (new)

5 p.m.: MASN, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, live races, including Arkansas Derby

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: MASN, 2016 Washington-Cincinnati game

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: ESPN2, MLB The Show 20: Players League, two quarterfinals and one semifinal (same-day tape)

3 p.m.: WFXR, 2014 NLCS, Game 5, St. Louis-San Francisco

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-Chicago White Sox game

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, MLB The Show 20: Players League, semifinal (same-day tape)

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Oakland game

MEN'S BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Texas Tech

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: SEC Network, "Marty & McGee" (live)

Noon to 11 p.m.: ESPN, "ESPN 8: The Ocho" marathon, including live word-record deadlift attempt by Thor Bjornsson at noon

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K League, Mid-Atlantic Showdown (new)

8 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Bad Boys"

10 p.m.: ESPN2, "30 for 30: Rodman"

NFL

10 a.m. and 6 p.m.: ESPN2, "Project 11: Alex Smith"

11 a.m.: ESPN2, "Road to the Madden Bowl," Part 3 (new)

3 p.m.: WSET, "SportsCenter Special: Draft Grades"

7 p.m.: ESPN2, "E:60 Pro Football Stories"

8 p.m.: WFXR, 2020 Super Bowl, Kansas City-San Francisco

SOCCER

8 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season: 2009-10"

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, "Premier League Goals of the Season: 2010-11"

10 a.m. to noon: NBC Sports Network, highlights of four Premier League matches

1 p.m.: WSLS, 2012 Manchester City-Queens Park match

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, highlights of four Manchester United matches

Tags

Load comments